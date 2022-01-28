รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 49 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร BNH Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องกรุงเทพดีลักซ์บัลโคนี 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Suite 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
กักกันด้วยวิวแม่น้ำจากระเบียงของคุณ
Exclusive Alternative quarantine Package โดยโรงแรมแชงกรี-ลา กรุงเทพฯ
ด้วยความร่วมมือกับโรงพยาบาลบีเอ็นเอช แชงกรี-ลา กรุงเทพฯ ขอเสนอการกักกันในห้องกรุงเทพดีลักซ์บัลโคนีหรือกรุงเทพดีลักซ์สวีทที่มองเห็นแม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาอันตระการตา
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 20 บทวิจารณ์
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ความสะอาดของห้องกำลังดี เหมาะมากที่จะมีระเบียงในห้อง อย่างไรก็ตามอาหารมีทางเลือกน้อยเกินไปและการชิมก็ไม่ค่อยดีนัก
นอกจากนี้ wifi ไม่เสถียร บางครั้งฉันไม่สามารถใช้การประชุมทางวิดีโอได้
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ASQ ที่ดีมากและสะดวกสบายสำหรับการเข้าพัก สิ่งที่เป็นไปด้วยดีและบริการดีเยี่ยม👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
โรงแรมให้บริการดีมาก โดยเฉพาะ แจ๊คกี้ เต้า เอกอัครราชทูตจีน ตั้งแต่ฉันจองไปจนถึงเช็คเอาต์ เขาสามารถตอบกลับได้ตรงเวลาเสมอ ระหว่างที่ฉันพัก อาหารอร่อย และวิวจากระเบียงก็สวยมาก ขอแนะนำโรงแรมแชงกรีลา
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
การได้อยู่แชงกรี-ลาเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุด ห้องพักมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกครบครัน ที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจที่สุดคือมีระเบียงสำหรับทุกคน และวิวแม่น้ำที่สวยงาม ทำให้ฉันยังได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ในช่วงกักตัว ระยะเวลา. นอกจากนี้ Jacky ผู้จัดการโรงแรมชาวจีนยังดูแลฉันเป็นอย่างดี เขาสามารถช่วยฉันรักษาโรคที่รักษาไม่หายได้ ขอบคุณมากสำหรับความช่วยเหลือของเขา ซึ่งทำให้การเดินทางของฉันสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
หากคุณต้องการกักกันที่นี่เป็นที่ที่จะถูกล็อค
คุก 5 ดาวที่ดีที่สุดที่ฉันอยากพัก
ไม่มีอะไรเป็นปัญหา สิ่งหนึ่งที่คุณสามารถทำได้คือใส่น้ำหนักเพราะคุณภาพของอาหารและการเลือกที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ
โทนี่ ยอดชายที่ดูแลฉัน เป็นคนที่ต้องมี ขอบคุณโทนี่
แต่ขอบคุณพนักงานทุกคนที่ฉันไม่เห็นใครคอยดูแลฉัน
อย่าโง่และไปที่อื่น
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- เตียงนอนสบายมากห้องน้ำสวยและเงียบมาก (มีระเบียงที่ชั้น 7 ไกลจากสะพาน)
- อาหารแก่เร็ว การเลือกมีจำนวน จำกัด สเต็กปลาแซลมอนและเนื้อแกะคุณภาพไม่ค่อยดีนัก สิ่งอื่น ๆ ส่วนใหญ่เป็นสิ่งที่ดี + หากคุณติดอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 14 วันคุณจะเริ่มฝันถึงอาหารที่ดีขึ้นในเวลาอันสั้น ป
พนักงานเช็คอินมีประสิทธิภาพเพียงพอ พนักงานคนอื่น ๆ เงียบสงบสุภาพและดูแลความต้องการของคุณหากคุณถาม อีกครั้งห้องพักเพียงพอและสะดวกสบายพร้อมวิวที่สวยงาม
ไปที่นี่เพราะการมีระเบียงจะทำให้รู้สึกเหมือนไม่ได้อยู่ในคุก
จนกว่าจะมีตัวเลือกอื่นในระหว่างการกักกันที่ก่อกวนนี่คือสถานที่ที่จะไป
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
การเข้าพักที่ดีควรเป็นที่ตั้งของส่วนนั้นของโรงแรมบนทางที่คับคั่งและเป็นสะพานที่มีเสียงรบกวนอยู่เสมอ
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ระเบียงพร้อมวิว
- อาหารเลิศรส
- เสียงการจราจรจากสะพานข้างโรงแรม
ห้องพักสบายมากมีระเบียงรับแสงแดดยามบ่ายและวิวแม่น้ำสวย ๆ อาหารอร่อยเป็นพิเศษและเสิร์ฟร้อนเสมอ
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- มุมมองที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ
- อาหารที่ดี
- บริการเยี่ยม
มุมมองที่ยอดเยี่ยมมาก ระเบียงที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ. Hastings ที่เป็นมิตรสุด ๆ บริการเยี่ยม. ขอขอบคุณเป็นพิเศษสำหรับ Alexis