Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 49 Спальни
Партнерская больница BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 66 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Номер Делюкс Krungthep с балконом 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Ванна
- Смежный номер
- Варианты халяльной еды
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Суперлюкс Krungthep 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Балкон
- Балкон (полный доступ)
- Ванна
- Кофе-машина
- Смежный номер
- Семейные люксы
- Варианты халяльной еды
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Гостинная
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
КАРАНТИН С ВИДОМ НА РЕКУ С ВАШЕГО БАЛКОНА
Эксклюзивный альтернативный карантинный пакет от Shangri-La Bangkok.
В партнерстве с BNH Hospital отель Shangri-La Bangkok предлагает карантин в номере Krungthep Deluxe с балконом или в суперлюксе Krungthep с видом на живописную реку Чао Прайя.
Удобства / Особенности
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- Бесплатный высокоскоростной доступ в Интернет
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 20 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
На основе 20 отзывы
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные Отрицательные
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Чистота в номере хорошая, идеально, если в номере есть балкон. Однако у еды слишком мало вариантов, и дегустация не так хороша.
Кроме того, Wi-Fi нестабилен, иногда я не могу использовать его для видеозвонков.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Очень красивый и удобный ASQ для проживания. Все идет хорошо, и обслуживание отличное 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
- Хороший сервис
- Хорошая еда
В отеле очень хорошее обслуживание, особенно посол Китая Джеки Тао. С момента, когда я забронировал номер, до отъезда, он всегда может ответить вовремя. Во время моего пребывания еда вкусная, а вид с балкона очень красивый. Очень рекомендую Shangri La Hotel.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Возможность жить в Шангри-Ла - лучший выбор. В номере есть все удобства. Самое удивительное, что в нем есть балкон для всех и прекрасный вид на реку, так что я все еще могу дышать свежим воздухом во время изоляции. период.. Кроме того, китайский менеджер отеля Джеки очень заботился обо мне. Он мог помочь мне вылечить любые неизлечимые болезни. Большое спасибо за его помощь, которая сделала мою поездку более легкой.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Если вам нужно поместить в карантин, это место, где можно запереться.
Лучшая 5-звездочная тюрьма, в которой я хотел бы остановиться.
Ничего не было проблемой, единственное, что вы можете сделать, это набрать вес из-за качества еды, и выбор был восхитительным.
Тони, главный человек, который заботился обо мне, был тем человеком, который должен был иметь. Спасибо Тони.
Но спасибо всему персоналу, которого я не видел, который заботился обо мне.
Не будь дураком и никуда не уходи.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Очень удобная кровать, хорошая ванная и очень тихо (у меня был балкон на 7-м этаже вдали от моста).
- Еда быстро устаревает. Выбор ограничен. Стейк, лосось и баранина были не очень хорошего качества. В остальном все было хорошо +. Если вы застрянете в комнате на 14 дней, вы начнете мечтать о лучшей еде за короткое время. п
Персонал проверки был достаточно эффективным. Остальные сотрудники тихие, вежливые и позаботятся о ваших потребностях, если вы спросите. Опять же, комнаты было достаточно и комфортно, с прекрасным видом.
Сходите сюда, потому что, если у вас будет балкон, будет казаться, что вы не в тюрьме.
Пока не будет другого выхода во время этого разрушительного карантина, это то место, куда можно пойти.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Положительные Отрицательные
- РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ НА ЗАНЯТОМ МОСТЕ
ХОРОШЕЕ ПРЕБЫВАНИЕ, НЕСМОТРЯ НА РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ ЭТОЙ ЧАСТИ ОТЕЛЯ НА ОЖИВЛЕННОМ ШОССЕ, И МОСТ ВСЕГДА ШУМНЫЙ
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Балкон с видом
- Отличная еда
- Транспортный шум от моста рядом с отелем
Очень комфортабельный номер с балконом, залитым солнечным светом, и прекрасным видом на реку. Еда была исключительно хорошей и всегда подавалась горячей.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Восхитительный вид
- Хорошая еда
- Отличный сервис
Супер отличный вид. Великолепный балкон. Очень дружелюбный Гастингс. Отличный сервис. Отдельное спасибо за Алексис
