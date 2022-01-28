BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.9
оценка с
2161
Обновление February 8, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 49 Спальни
Партнерская больница BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Номер Делюкс Krungthep с балконом 44
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Суперлюкс Krungthep 84
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

КАРАНТИН С ВИДОМ НА РЕКУ С ВАШЕГО БАЛКОНА Эксклюзивный альтернативный карантинный пакет от Shangri-La Bangkok. В партнерстве с BNH Hospital отель Shangri-La Bangkok предлагает карантин в номере Krungthep Deluxe с балконом или в суперлюксе Krungthep с видом на живописную реку Чао Прайя.

Удобства / Особенности

  • One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
  • 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
  • Бесплатный высокоскоростной доступ в Интернет
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 20 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
11
Очень хороший
5
В среднем
2
Бедные
1
Ужасный
1
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Shangri-La, Бангкок , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇨🇭Erwin August Groebli

Проверено на 28/01/2022
Прибыл 04/01/2022
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Balcony and view
  • Bed comfortable
  • Daily Loundry Service
Отрицательные
  • Outside noisy
  • Missing dining table

We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.

🇺🇸KBC

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 11/12/2021
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Airport Pick up
  • testing immediate upon hotel arrival
  • professional staff
  • Thai food choices are good
Отрицательные
  • Food
  • Price

Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.

🇬🇧Colin ThomasWhitehead

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Professional and courteous service
Отрицательные
  • None

Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy

🇹🇭Sasiwarang wannamethee

Проверено на 19/12/2021
Прибыл 02/12/2021
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Very comfortable room
  • Beautiful river view
  • Excellent WiFi
  • Pcr test back within 5 hours
Отрицательные
  • Bathroom is old.
  • Toilet facilities need improvement

The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.

🇺🇸Richard Beggs

Проверено на 17/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • None
Отрицательные
  • No Refund.

No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!

🇨🇦jacques fauteux

Проверено на 16/12/2021
Прибыл 30/11/2021
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
  • Great room

I can’t complain about anything, sorry!! I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately Great

Thank you

🇮🇪Sarah Jane Coffey

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Easy booking
  • Efficient fast Airport service
  • Smooth transfer
  • No hassle PCR Test
  • Quick result (under 3 hours)
  • Clean spacious room with balcony view
  • Excellent hotel staff
Отрицательные
  • No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given

The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.

🇦🇺Yvonne Jiew

Проверено на 23/11/2021
Прибыл 08/11/2021
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • The view was good from the balcony
Отрицательные
  • Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.

I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster

🇸🇬Robert Tan

Проверено на 22/11/2021
Прибыл 05/11/2021
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Отрицательные
  • None

Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.

🇮🇪Nigel Griffiths

Проверено на 02/10/2021
Прибыл 21/09/2021
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • No complaints

The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La

🇬🇧duncan chalmers

Проверено на 16/08/2021
Прибыл 31/07/2021
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • None
Отрицательные
  • Food bland
  • No thought to menu
  • Dated room with little amenities

Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...

-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking. -AC was old and did not work well. -Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery. -Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner. -Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given. -Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided. -The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.

Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..

🇭🇰Zhang Ka Hiu

Проверено на 11/07/2021
Прибыл 27/06/2021
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room

Чистота в номере хорошая, идеально, если в номере есть балкон. Однако у еды слишком мало вариантов, и дегустация не так хороша. Кроме того, Wi-Fi нестабилен, иногда я не могу использовать его для видеозвонков.

🇨🇳YangYan

Проверено на 08/07/2021
Прибыл 23/06/2021
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room

Очень красивый и удобный ASQ для проживания. Все идет хорошо, и обслуживание отличное 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍

🇨🇳ZHAO RONGJIN

Проверено на 08/07/2021
Прибыл 22/05/2021
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Хороший сервис
  • Хорошая еда

В отеле очень хорошее обслуживание, особенно посол Китая Джеки Тао. С момента, когда я забронировал номер, до отъезда, он всегда может ответить вовремя. Во время моего пребывания еда вкусная, а вид с балкона очень красивый. Очень рекомендую Shangri La Hotel.

🇹🇼Lu Kuo Hung

Проверено на 08/07/2021
Прибыл 02/06/2021
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room

Возможность жить в Шангри-Ла - лучший выбор. В номере есть все удобства. Самое удивительное, что в нем есть балкон для всех и прекрасный вид на реку, так что я все еще могу дышать свежим воздухом во время изоляции. период.. Кроме того, китайский менеджер отеля Джеки очень заботился обо мне. Он мог помочь мне вылечить любые неизлечимые болезни. Большое спасибо за его помощь, которая сделала мою поездку более легкой.

🇬🇧John Dowzell

Проверено на 07/07/2021
Прибыл 22/06/2021
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Удивительный
Отрицательные
  • Ничего такого

Если вам нужно поместить в карантин, это место, где можно запереться. Лучшая 5-звездочная тюрьма, в которой я хотел бы остановиться. Ничего не было проблемой, единственное, что вы можете сделать, это набрать вес из-за качества еды, и выбор был восхитительным. Тони, главный человек, который заботился обо мне, был тем человеком, который должен был иметь. Спасибо Тони. Но спасибо всему персоналу, которого я не видел, который заботился обо мне. Не будь дураком и никуда не уходи.

🇺🇸T G

Проверено на 21/05/2021
Прибыл 05/05/2021
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Очень удобная кровать, хорошая ванная и очень тихо (у меня был балкон на 7-м этаже вдали от моста).
Отрицательные
  • Еда быстро устаревает. Выбор ограничен. Стейк, лосось и баранина были не очень хорошего качества. В остальном все было хорошо +. Если вы застрянете в комнате на 14 дней, вы начнете мечтать о лучшей еде за короткое время. п

Персонал проверки был достаточно эффективным. Остальные сотрудники тихие, вежливые и позаботятся о ваших потребностях, если вы спросите. Опять же, комнаты было достаточно и комфортно, с прекрасным видом.

Сходите сюда, потому что, если у вас будет балкон, будет казаться, что вы не в тюрьме.

Пока не будет другого выхода во время этого разрушительного карантина, это то место, куда можно пойти.

🇫🇷ML

Проверено на 11/05/2021
Прибыл 25/04/2021
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Положительные     
  • ВНИМАНИЕ ОТЛИЧНО
Отрицательные
  • РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ НА ЗАНЯТОМ МОСТЕ

ХОРОШЕЕ ПРЕБЫВАНИЕ, НЕСМОТРЯ НА РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ ЭТОЙ ЧАСТИ ОТЕЛЯ НА ОЖИВЛЕННОМ ШОССЕ, И МОСТ ВСЕГДА ШУМНЫЙ

🇨🇦Michael James Easson

Проверено на 05/05/2021
Прибыл 17/04/2021
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Балкон с видом
  • Отличная еда
Отрицательные
  • Транспортный шум от моста рядом с отелем

Очень комфортабельный номер с балконом, залитым солнечным светом, и прекрасным видом на реку. Еда была исключительно хорошей и всегда подавалась горячей.

🇫🇮Janne immonen

Проверено на 02/05/2021
Прибыл 16/04/2021
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Положительные     
  • Восхитительный вид
  • Хорошая еда
  • Отличный сервис
Отрицательные
  • Маленькая комната

Супер отличный вид. Великолепный балкон. Очень дружелюбный Гастингс. Отличный сервис. Отдельное спасибо за Алексис

Адрес / Карта

89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

