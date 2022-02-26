Total AQ Hotel Rooms 78 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Navamin 9 Hospital

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Balcony

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Suite 41 m² ฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go

Balcony

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Penthouse 75 m² ฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go Features Family Suites Living Room Microwave

Balcony

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Boasting a rooftop pool and a sun deck, Miloft Sathorn Hotel is a short walk from the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. The hotel is located within a 5-minute drive from ASIATIQUE The Riverfront and a 10-minute walk from BTS Saphan Taksin Skytrain Station where guests can easily access to various attractions. Free WiFi access and free private parking are available at the property. All rooms and suites at Miloft Sathorn Hotel come fully-furnished with air conditioning, a sofa seating area and a flat-screen satellite TV. There is also an electric kettle, a safety deposit box and a bathtub or shower in the private bathroom. Suites include a dining table and some of them have a kitchen with stovetop. The hotel features a 24-hour front desk with concierge services and there is a fitness centre. Popular international dishes and local cuisine are served at the on-site restaurant. Room service is available. Just a 10-minute skytrain ride brings guests to several shopping malls including Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza and MBK Shopping Centre. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 45-minute drive away from Miloft Sathorn Hotel.

Amenities / Features Room with city view and balcony

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner

Internet WIFI

Digital TV with v Suvarnabhumi Airport

20% discounariety cable channels

Free airport pick-up from Don Mueang andt for additional meals

15% discount for laundry service

Smoking rooms are available and allowed only at the room balcony

Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac

2 Times Covid – 19 TEST

24 Hours Stand by Nursing Service

Basic medical consultation without charge via video call

Individual Thermometer in room for daily checking

Score 3.8 /5 Very Good Based on 50 reviews Rating 16 Excellent 18 Very Good 10 Average 3 Poor 3 Terrible Miloft Sathorn Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Miloft Sathorn Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇺🇸 Charles Parfet Arrived on 09/02/2022 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Staff I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff 🇫🇷 E Menard Arrived on 08/01/2022 2.5 Deluxe Room Positives Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.

Large balcony. Negatives Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice. Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result. 🇮🇹 Antonella Di Franco Arrived on 09/01/2022 3.9 Deluxe Room Positives Good quarantine and check in process.

Good view from the balcony. Negatives Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.

Air con was very noisy. Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good. 🇩🇪 Joseph Arrived on 07/01/2022 4.6 Deluxe Suite Positives Big size room

Balcony

Fresh air I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly. 🇺🇬 Ssali Denis Arrived on 26/12/2021 1.0 Deluxe Room Positives I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here. Negatives Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this. Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food. 🇦🇺 Ross M Simpson Arrived on 27/12/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Positives Good staff,

Safety measures good Negatives Food choices,

Rooms not looked after Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful 🇭🇷 Kruno Arrived on 27/12/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Negatives What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!! Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel. 🇫🇮 Anna Arrived on 30/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind Negatives I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here. 🇩🇪 Scheibel Arrived on 03/10/2021 1.3 Deluxe Room Positives Personal sehr hilfsbereit Negatives WLAN sehr langsam Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert. 🇫🇷 jean philippe frenna Arrived on 23/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Positives Friendly staff Negatives Noisy air con

Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)

Very small portion of food

Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )

Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? ) The hotel is very expensive for what it is. The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing ) 🇧🇪 Johan Nimmegeers Arrived on 21/11/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly. Negatives The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long. In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy. 🇷🇴 Mateescu sergiu Arrived on 16/11/2021 2.1 Deluxe Room when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel. 🇪🇸 Oscar Martin Quicios Arrived on 16/11/2021 1.7 Deluxe Room Positives NONE Negatives THE WHOLE HOTEL I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN 🇫🇮 Toni Lehtinen Arrived on 13/11/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Nice people

Great service Negatives Dirty pillows Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555 Luckily I got out before bedtime. Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay. 🇫🇮 Tomi K Arrived on 13/11/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room Positives Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.

Got extra breakfast 😊 Negatives No chair and table on balcony Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night 🇺🇸 Ricky Robinson Arrived on 12/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left. Negatives Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival. Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome. 🇸🇬 Goh kok hwee Arrived on 13/11/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Fast accommodating and friendly staffs I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels. After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep Overall, good experience. 🇳🇱 Ubon van den Berg Kaisonsak Arrived on 24/10/2021 3.9 Deluxe Room Positives Good big bed

Balcony big enough.

Can order extra food.

2 temperature meters

Some mouthcaps. Negatives Standard no microwave.

Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.

We both got a phonecard when we left. I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok 🇹🇭 Naris Arrived on 08/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives big balcony Negatives wifi is weak signal Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi. 🇺🇸 Irene Hill Arrived on 28/09/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives cleanliness

balcony

vegetarian menu

provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them

Line app to desk and nurse (in English)

small frig, and hot pot

desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs Negatives shower drain is a little slow

WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice. We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated? Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise. We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn