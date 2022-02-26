Total AQ Hotel Rooms 78 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32m²
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Suite 41m²
฿25,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Penthouse 75m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Boasting a rooftop pool and a sun deck, Miloft Sathorn Hotel is a short walk from the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. The hotel is located within a 5-minute drive from ASIATIQUE The Riverfront and a 10-minute walk from BTS Saphan Taksin Skytrain Station where guests can easily access to various attractions. Free WiFi access and free private parking are available at the property.
All rooms and suites at Miloft Sathorn Hotel come fully-furnished with air conditioning, a sofa seating area and a flat-screen satellite TV. There is also an electric kettle, a safety deposit box and a bathtub or shower in the private bathroom. Suites include a dining table and some of them have a kitchen with stovetop.
The hotel features a 24-hour front desk with concierge services and there is a fitness centre.
Popular international dishes and local cuisine are served at the on-site restaurant. Room service is available.
Just a 10-minute skytrain ride brings guests to several shopping malls including Siam Paragon, Central World Plaza and MBK Shopping Centre. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 45-minute drive away from Miloft Sathorn Hotel.
Amenities / Features
- Room with city view and balcony
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner
- Internet WIFI
- Digital TV with v Suvarnabhumi Airport
- 20% discounariety cable channels
- Free airport pick-up from Don Mueang andt for additional meals
- 15% discount for laundry service
- Smoking rooms are available and allowed only at the room balcony
- Complimentary Sim Card from Dtac
- 2 Times Covid – 19 TEST
- 24 Hours Stand by Nursing Service
- Basic medical consultation without charge via video call
- Individual Thermometer in room for daily checking
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 50 reviews
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
I am glad I stayed here. They adjusted my 7 day to a 1&5 no problem. It was a nice room with a balcony each time. Very transparent, responsive, excellent front desk staff
2.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Nice welcome, test done quickly and effective.
- Large balcony.
- Floor too dirty, cant walk without slippers, food is bad quality with no real choice.
Hopefully I stayed only 24 hours, balcony and ac are appreciable but I had to ask many times for food and test result.
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good quarantine and check in process.
- Good view from the balcony.
- Old-ish hotel, but it was not the one I had originally booked, nevertheless still suitable.
- Air con was very noisy.
Not the hotel I had originally booked and despite some issues at the airport where because of hotel changes I had to wait some time to be picked up, the rest was good.
4.6 Deluxe Suite
Positives
- Big size room
- Balcony
- Fresh air
I would recommend this hotel, reasonable price. Hotel in the city, nice view and balcony. Fast service staff are friendly.
1.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- I have no positive things about this horrible hotel. I regret having stayed here.
- Everything was extremely below average and the hotel management doesn’t care about this.
Regret to having stayed at this horrible hotel, the workers are so untidy, poor Wi-Fi, bathroom and unhealthy food.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good staff,
- Safety measures good
- Food choices,
- Rooms not looked after
Hotel was ok, food choices were limited, there was not much to see when you go for a walk, the staff were friendly and helpful
4.5 Deluxe Room
Negatives
What a nice place and nice people. Best service ever!!
Room with balcony, fresh air. I get a free sim card when arrive at the hotel.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Fast checking in, nice view big room with balcony. Good service mind
I am here for TEST and GO package. The service from airport to hotel is great. All service in hotel is professional. I will be back for sure. Happy to be here.
1.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Personal sehr hilfsbereit
Habe zimmer bekommen da ist nur dreck und alles kaputt noch ein mal dort hin nein danke nicht empfehlenswert.
3.3 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
- Noisy air con
- Old room ( furnitures, bathroom…)
- Very small portion of food
- Nothing in the fridge to buy ( drinks )
- Check in on the parking outside at the back of the building ( are we like animals ? )
The hotel is very expensive for what it is.
The food is poor and for breakfast they didn’t give me any drinks ( coffee or juice just nothing )
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Every person working in this hotel is very helpful and friendly.
- The terrace is not very big, but that was not so important as we did not stay long.
In this hotel everything is very clean. The lobby is really nice. Next to the hotel you can buy everything at a walking distance. The food they serve is very tasty and good. Friendly staff. It is a quiet place, not too busy or noisy.
2.1 Deluxe Room
when I arrived at the accommodation they told me that I still had to give them money, this with the proof that I had paid in the account! Please pay attention to this hotel.
1.7 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
I WILL NEVER COMEBACK TO THIS HOTEL,VERY OLD,RUDE STAFF,VERY BAD WIFI,SUPER BAD LOCATION. AWFULL FOOD NEVER AGAIN
4.2 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
Seeing 2 of the pillows without sheets made me not want to sleep in that bed. I think the pillows should be burned! 555
Luckily I got out before bedtime.
Other than that, I enjoyed my short stay.
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Did not need to wait too long on airport to get transfer to hotel and pcr test.
- Got extra breakfast 😊
- No chair and table on balcony
Not too bad experience for the price. Cant fine anything too bad. Except the ac unit must be dirty because i felt little sick after the night
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Quick testing on arrival to hotel quick results of covid test. Nice rooms and complete service from the time I arrived until I left.
- Didn't give clear instructions for self testing required after a few days of arrival.
Over all a great experience, helping to deal with the stressful international traveling conditions Thailand has. They accommodated my schedule flight changes making my travel a less worrisome.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Fast accommodating and friendly staffs
I reached the airport around 8am as the plane touch down early. Waited at the place where all the hotels personnel are arranging transport direct to hotels.
After reaching the hotel, I got my pcr test done before going to my room. Test was done fast and in the evening around 8pm, the hotel staffs inform me that they have receive my test results and able to check out if I want to. So I decided to check out and go home to sleep
Overall, good experience.
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good big bed
- Balcony big enough.
- Can order extra food.
- 2 temperature meters
- Some mouthcaps.
- Standard no microwave.
- Somehow i didn;t know to switch the tv to dual language.
- We both got a phonecard when we left.
I had some homework to do, so i was rather busy. That week was flying for me. My wife gain some weight. For that prise, it was ok
4.3 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
Good to stay with big balcony. You can enjoy in balcony during stay. But wifi is very weak signal. Better to use your mobile for wifi.
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- cleanliness
- balcony
- vegetarian menu
- provided water, masks, metal spoon & fork, soap/sponge to wash them
- Line app to desk and nurse (in English)
- small frig, and hot pot
- desk and chair AND small table with 2 chairs
- shower drain is a little slow
- WiFi is inconsistent - sometimes slow, other times okay
This has been a trouble free stay. Airport transport and check-in went smoothly. "Line" chat connects us to the nurse (where we report our temperature twice a day) and the front desk/kitchen (where we receive daily menus and send our selections.) Communication with staff in person and app was in English. We are in a "Deluxe double" room which I measure to be 24 sq.m. instead of 32 sq.m. We have a corner room so the balcony faces north with a view to the morning sun in the east - very nice.
We were able to receive food packages sent from family and friends...nice to have a frig. We are vegan so our menu selections were limited by our choice. The food was good. WiFi was sketchy sometimes, but we had data on our phones, so it wasn't an issue for us. We needed more water and it was 30 baht/bottle (1.5 liter) Having read many ASQ reviews we planned to do our own wash and brought string to tie on the balcony for a drying line. Also brought some e-cloths to use for dusting surfaces and floors. No maid service, but we didn't ask for it, and they might have accommodated?
Went to the rooftop for our Covid tests, was nice to be outside! My first test came back "ambiguous." They sent it to the Thailand NIH and ran the results again - "negative." The nurse seemed as relieved as I was! We reserved a 15 day quarantine but the rules changed on October 1 and we were released after 10 days. A nice surprise.
We have no complaints. Would stay here again and definitely recommend Miloft Sathorn