Total AQ Hotel Rooms 49 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Kasemraj Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner. When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits: Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

Secure payment, and document collection

Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

Hotel Refund Policy FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date. FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount. In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

Superior 26 m² ฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Yoga Mat

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Deluxe River View with Balcony 28 m² ฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Outdoor Facilities Smoking Rooms Available Swimming Pool Yoga Mat

Balcony

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Yoga Mat

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE is the perfect choice. Only 28 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 50 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Amenities / Features 3 meals per day with Thai and Western cuisine to choose from

1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)

Airport transfer

Free high speed wifi

Relax area at rooftop poolside after first Covid test for 1 hour per day

Mini bar refrigerator

Free bottles of water (unlimited)

HDMI cable connected to TV

Bathroom amenities

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 26 reviews Rating 12 Excellent 10 Very Good 3 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible Casa Vimaya Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Casa Vimaya Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Silvio Kirbach Arrived on 11/01/2022 2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes . Negatives Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser 🇮🇪 Jon Man Arrived on 25/12/2021 4.6 Superior Positives Quick test result, friendly helpful staff. Negatives No negatives that I can think of. All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result. 🇬🇧 Siva Sivarajah Arrived on 20/12/2021 1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives balcony Negatives health hazard

inedible food the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child. 🇧🇪 Eddy Crequie Arrived on 20/12/2021 3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Room Negatives Staff communication

No fresh towels

No room cleaning Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves. 🇩🇰 Aage Hansen Klein Arrived on 30/11/2021 3.6 Superior Positives Very friendly staff Negatives Cold dinner Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t 🇦🇹 Wieckowski Arrived on 03/12/2021 3.7 Superior Positives Good service Negatives No problems Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has a lift.I would recommend 🇬🇧 Stephen Buckley Arrived on 20/11/2021 4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out. Negatives Nothing negative, all good Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff. 🇨🇦 Tess Cowie Arrived on 03/11/2021 2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Friendly Staff

Balcony view was great

Large Bathroom

Great air conditioning

Could stay in the same room with my wife Negatives Little to no covid precautions

Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test

No food choice, and the food wasn't great.

Didn't receive lunch at all

Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.

Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.

Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages. We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything. It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me. It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel. 🇬🇧 Adrienne Fullerton Arrived on 06/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure. Negatives Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night. It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end. 🇸🇪 Tommy Jansson Arrived on 18/11/2021 3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Good wifi,

fast check in,

welcoming staff

food Great Negatives Little bit hard bed for me

No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that 🇹🇭 Daniel Arrived on 03/11/2021 4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves. Negatives This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street. We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time. 🇦🇺 John Goldsmith Arrived on 23/10/2021 4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Easy airport pickup

Good transport vehicle

Good location

A safe and well operated establishment

Reasonable rates

Enjoyable food daily

Room facilities very good

All room requirements were met

Efficient and friendly staff

On site nurse and Covid testing room

Quick results service after test

Balcony allows fresh air

Room view is interesting and varied

Wifi is most efficient

Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient

Meals are adequate for the stay

Menu is varied

Efficient check out Negatives Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value. My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations. 🇫🇷 Arnaud Charpentier Arrived on 29/08/2021 5.0 Superior Positives Great thai cook !!!

You can choose your menu !

Hôtel is brand new (2021)

Room very clean & confortable

Balcony in front of river +++

They take good care Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;) I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice. I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time. 🇬🇧 Joanne Marston Arrived on 01/08/2021 4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Bright, airy room

Balcony

WiFi

Huge comfy bed

Separate chair and table

Unlimited water

Treadmill hire

Lots of sockets

Outside deliveries allowed

2 portions of fresh fruit daily

Quiet Negatives All the plastic! I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by. The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful. 🇺🇸 Sarah Porter Arrived on 21/07/2021 3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Big windows and sliding glass doors onto the small balcony so access was easy and a fairly wide view was available.

Good sized bathtub.

Nurses clear with directions about temp checks and testing.

Stable and fast internet.

Food delivery was consistently on time.

Ordering from 7-11 was easy and quick.

Plenty of hot water.

Yoga mat and dumbbells delivered on request. Negatives Only got fresh bedding or towels on request and they would say okay and then nothing would come until further requests were made.

"Riverview" is actually just a polluted klong.

Balcony not wide enough to sit comfortably but standing outside was nice.

Body soap and shampoo provided were terrible, bring your own. Everything was fine for quarantine. A little rearranging of furniture made it possible to get enough floorspace to exercise. They provided a sponge, dish soap and laundry detergent which were all greatly appreciated. I wish there was a way they could provide food/water without sooo much plastic but do understand the difficulty the situation causes for this. I would feel comfortable recommending this hotel to friends or family if they needed to quarantine in Bangkok. 🇺🇸 Craig A. Furlo Arrived on 10/07/2021 4.3 Superior Positives Economical 15 nights is a long time to stay in a small hotel room, but for 2 people Casa Vimaya is good value. I recommend getting a room with a balcony that faces the canal as it offers a good view of the wildlife (fish, monitor lizards, birds, etc.) The Thai food is quite good and the foreign food is OK, but you can also order off a menu for an extra charge and I found that to be quite good. 🇫🇮 Olli Pitkanen Arrived on 03/06/2021 3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Food (it was good that I could choose my menu beforehand.

View

Balcony

AC Negatives No chance to go out

No cleaning

Small room Although I couldn`t go out even once during my stay, the balcony made a big difference! Food was good! 🇨🇦 Kevin Kuehn Arrived on 19/05/2021 4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Very attentive service

Room was spacious and comfortable Negatives 14 days is far too long

Vaccinated, tested 4 times, difficult to understand why 16 days? Hotel and staff were very good. However I would recommend visitors wait until reduced to 7 or 10 days as 16 days was almost unbearable. Perhaps government officials should try 16 days themselves. 🇳🇴 Lucian Bogdan Arrived on 05/05/2021 4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Very quick and good response through emails and messenger.

The food was tasty and more than enough.

The balcony made my stay much easier. I could see the river from the balcony. The balcony is towards east, so it is ok to stay on the balcony all day long. 🇺🇸 David Wagner Arrived on 05/05/2021 5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony Positives Clean, quiet hotel with Balcony (of course you need to order and pay for this). I ordered the continental breakfast for each morning and the Thai food for lunch and dinner and IMO, the food was GREAT. Negatives Very limited English TV selection BUT their super fast internet made up for it so I could watch whatever I wanted online. The A-Holes above me feeding the pigeons (not the hotel's fault and they even have placards telling people not to do so). You will notice a lot of waste from the food delivery - the plastic - it piles up very quick. I am not a tree-hugger but the amount of plastic waste I generated for 10-days was disheartening. I got their on 5/5/2021 and only had to do 10 days quarantine. Had I arrived 12 hours later, it would have tacked on 4 days and Baht 13,000 (My 10 day bill was Baht 35K). Their 7-11 policy is great - they only tack on 10% to whatever you order - which is great since other places do a fixed fee (~Baht 100) for each trip. As I mentioned before, the Thai Food is GREAT. It made the lunch and dinners something to look forward to. Things to bring - Metal eating utensils (I forgot until I was on the airplane - so I nicked a set from Eva Air - they were small but they worked much better than the hotel provided plastic fork and spoon - they did not give a plastic knife). The food will most likely be cold on arrival outside your door - but having a microwave fixed that issue. Big bathtub was a plus. ASQ is required but weird to get used to. Upon arrival, you only speak to the nurse while your bags are carried up to your room. After the nurse, its up to your room. No one in the lobby. I only left the room twice for my COVID tests and on the 10th final day to leave.

