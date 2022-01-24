Total AQ Hotel Rooms 140 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft) 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard room queen bed 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard room Queen bed with Balcony 28m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Halal Food Options
- Internet - Wifi
Located along a lively stretch, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 features 161 well-designed rooms with free Express Start Breakfast and free WiFi available throughout the hotel. It is surrounded by an exciting range of dining, nightlife and entertainment options, as well as being just a 5-minute walk from Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Bumrungrad International Hospital is a 10-minute drive away.
Modern air-conditioned guest rooms feature comfortable bedding, an iPod docking station and a 40-inch LED TV with cable/satellite channels. The room also offers a safety deposit box and a desk. Free toiletries and a multi-function massage shower-head can be found in the private bathroom.
At Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, facilities include restaurants, a bar, a rooftop 24-hour fitness center, an internet corner with computers and a 24-hour front desk. A free daily maid service is provided and there is also a self-service laundry facility with washing machines and dryers. Free public parking is available.
Located on the ground floor, the Great Room is opened all day and serves breakfast from 6:00 am to 10:00 hrs, snacks and beverages. Pastries, international and local dishes are also available. The Coffee Club, open 24 hours, serves international food and drinks. BREW serves imported beers and ciders, while the Danial Thaiger features a burger menu. There is also the 24-hour Convenience store, serving a selection of food and drinks.
A Hotel Tuk Tuk shuttle service is available daily from 08:30 and 16.30, on an hourly basis. Nightclubs such as Havana Social, Insanity Club and Levels are a short stroll away, and there are plenty of choices for bars and restaurants nearby. Shopping venues such as Terminal 21 Shopping Mall and Central Embassy are within walking distance or a quick train ride away. Suvarnabhumi International Airport can be reached within approximately a 30-minute drive.
Amenities / Features
- 2 times strand screening for Covid 19 - Real time RT- PCR
- In case of infection Piyavate Hospital will be responsible and coordinating with patient
- Ambulance service on demand
- 24 hours professional nurse service at hotel
- Basic 2 times medical consultant via video call
- High level of cleanliness by IHG Clean Promise
- TV, High Speed Wi-Fi Internet, coffee and tea facilities
- One-way transfer service from Airport to hotel
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- Yoga mat is available upon request
- 10% discount on laundry service
- 24 hours reception staff
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 37 reviews
If you were a guest at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
Positives
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
Positives
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
PositivesNegatives
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
PositivesNegatives
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
Positives
Negatives
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
PositivesNegatives
Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positives
Negatives
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.