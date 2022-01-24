Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located along a lively stretch, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 features 161 well-designed rooms with free Express Start Breakfast and free WiFi available throughout the hotel. It is surrounded by an exciting range of dining, nightlife and entertainment options, as well as being just a 5-minute walk from Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Bumrungrad International Hospital is a 10-minute drive away.

Modern air-conditioned guest rooms feature comfortable bedding, an iPod docking station and a 40-inch LED TV with cable/satellite channels. The room also offers a safety deposit box and a desk. Free toiletries and a multi-function massage shower-head can be found in the private bathroom.

At Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, facilities include restaurants, a bar, a rooftop 24-hour fitness center, an internet corner with computers and a 24-hour front desk. A free daily maid service is provided and there is also a self-service laundry facility with washing machines and dryers. Free public parking is available.

Located on the ground floor, the Great Room is opened all day and serves breakfast from 6:00 am to 10:00 hrs, snacks and beverages. Pastries, international and local dishes are also available. The Coffee Club, open 24 hours, serves international food and drinks. BREW serves imported beers and ciders, while the Danial Thaiger features a burger menu. There is also the 24-hour Convenience store, serving a selection of food and drinks.

A Hotel Tuk Tuk shuttle service is available daily from 08:30 and 16.30, on an hourly basis. Nightclubs such as Havana Social, Insanity Club and Levels are a short stroll away, and there are plenty of choices for bars and restaurants nearby. Shopping venues such as Terminal 21 Shopping Mall and Central Embassy are within walking distance or a quick train ride away. Suvarnabhumi International Airport can be reached within approximately a 30-minute drive.