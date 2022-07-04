LONG TERM RESIDENT VISA (LTR)

THAI LTR VISA
Updated on July 4th, 2022

Thailand's Long-Term Resident Program (LTR)

Thailand is introducing a new visa called "Long-Term Resident (LTR Visa)" which is a program that provides a range of tax and non-tax benefits to enhance the country's attractiveness as a regional hub for living and doing business for 'high-potential' foreigners. Today, Thailand is already home to multinational corporations from all over the world and one of the most important tourist destinations in Asia. Thailand presents itself as a very attractive location for "work from anywhere" professionals.

This new visa program is expected to attract new foreign residents, technologies and talents contributing to domestic spending and investment while supporting economic growth. The Thai government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents into the country over the next five years.

Which categories of foreigners will be offered LTR visas in Thailand?

LTR visas will be offered to four categories of foreigners: Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly-Skilled Professionals. Spouses and dependents of LTR visa holders will also qualify for the same visas.

  • Wealthy Global Citizen
    Wealthy individuals holding at least USD 1 million in assets
  • Wealthy Pensioner
    Retirees aged 50 years and older who have an annual pension or stable income
  • Work From Thailand Professional / Nomad
    Remote workers working for well-established overseas companies
  • Highly Skilled Professional
    Professionals or experts in targeted industries working for business entities or higher education institutes or research centers or specialized training institutions in Thailand or Thai government agencies
  • Dependents
    Spouse and children under 20 years old of LTR visa holders (Maximum 4 dependents in total per one LTR visa holder)

What privileges will be offered to LTR visa holders?

There will be many privileges for LTR visa holders that will make living in Thailand long term easier and less bureaucratic. These privileges include: discounted personal income tax rate, the removal of the requirement for employers to hire four Thai citizens per foreigner, fast track at international airports, 1 year reporting to Immigration instead of 90 days, and the overall ease of regulations concerning foreign residents. The LTR Visa program makes the process of hiring foreigners easier and the foreign experts hired will strengthen the private business sector of Thailand.

  • 10* years renewable visa
  • Exemption from 4 Thais to 1 foreigner employment requirement ratio
  • 90-day report extended to 1-year report and exemption of re-entry permit
  • Permission to work in Thailand (Digital Work permit)
  • 17% Personal income tax for High-skilled professionals
  • Immigration and work permit facilitation services

Eligibility Criteria

Interested in living in Thailand under this new LTR Visa and enjoy a wide range of benefits? Here's the criteria below:

Qualifications
& Criteria		Wealthy Global CitizenWealthy Pensioner
Wealth Status
& Investment
  • At least USD 1 million in assets
  • Personal income of a minimum of USD 80,000/ year in the past two years
  • Investment of at least USD 500,000 in Thai government bonds, foreign direct investment, or Thai property
  • Personal income of at least USD 80,000/year at the time of application
  • In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year, applicants must invest at least USD 250,000 in Thai government bonds, foreign direct investment, or Thai property
Medical Insurance
Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD)
or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit


Qualifications
& Criteria		Work-from-Thailand ProfessionalHighly-Skilled Professional
Personal income of a minimum of USD 80,000/ year in the past two years
Personal IncomeIn case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years, applicants must have a Master's degree or above or own intellectual property or receive Series A funding

In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years or before retirement, applicants must have a Master’s degree or above in science and technology or special expertise relevant to the job assignment in Thailand Wealth Status & Investment Health Insurance Personal income Current employer Experience Health Insurance

No minimum personal income for professionals working for Thai government agencies

Current employerPublic company on a stock exchange or; Private company in operation for at least three years with combined revenue at least USD 150 million in the last three years
  • Business in any targeted industries
  • Higher education institution, research institution, specialized training institution, or Thai government agency
ExperienceAt least 5 years of work experience in the relevant fields of the current employment over the past 10 yearsAt least 5 years of work experience in the targeted industries except for applicants with a PhD or above in the relevant fields of the targeted industries or applicants working for Thai government agencies
Medical Insurance
Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD)
or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit

Visa Application and Issuance

  • Contact TVC via @LINE
  • Within 30 working days after having received complete documents, applicants will be notified of the result.
  • Qualified applicants may proceed with applying for LTR Visa issuance in Thailand within 60 days from the issuance date of the endorsement letter.
  • Applicants who work in Thailand, may collect digital work permits at the Department of Employment at One Stop Service Center for Visa and Work Permit, Chamchuri Square Building, Bangkok or provincial labour offices.
