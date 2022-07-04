LONG TERM RESIDENT VISA (LTR)

Updated on July 4th, 2022

Thailand's Long-Term Resident Program (LTR)

Thailand is introducing a new visa called "Long-Term Resident (LTR Visa)" which is a program that provides a range of tax and non-tax benefits to enhance the country's attractiveness as a regional hub for living and doing business for 'high-potential' foreigners. Today, Thailand is already home to multinational corporations from all over the world and one of the most important tourist destinations in Asia. Thailand presents itself as a very attractive location for "work from anywhere" professionals.

This new visa program is expected to attract new foreign residents, technologies and talents contributing to domestic spending and investment while supporting economic growth. The Thai government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents into the country over the next five years.

Which categories of foreigners will be offered LTR visas in Thailand?

LTR visas will be offered to four categories of foreigners: Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly-Skilled Professionals. Spouses and dependents of LTR visa holders will also qualify for the same visas.

Wealthy Global Citizen Wealthy individuals holding at least USD 1 million in assets

Wealthy Pensioner Retirees aged 50 years and older who have an annual pension or stable income

Work From Thailand Professional / Nomad Remote workers working for well-established overseas companies

Highly Skilled Professional Professionals or experts in targeted industries working for business entities or higher education institutes or research centers or specialized training institutions in Thailand or Thai government agencies

Dependents Spouse and children under 20 years old of LTR visa holders (Maximum 4 dependents in total per one LTR visa holder)

What privileges will be offered to LTR visa holders?

There will be many privileges for LTR visa holders that will make living in Thailand long term easier and less bureaucratic. These privileges include: discounted personal income tax rate, the removal of the requirement for employers to hire four Thai citizens per foreigner, fast track at international airports, 1 year reporting to Immigration instead of 90 days, and the overall ease of regulations concerning foreign residents. The LTR Visa program makes the process of hiring foreigners easier and the foreign experts hired will strengthen the private business sector of Thailand.

10* years renewable visa

Exemption from 4 Thais to 1 foreigner employment requirement ratio

90-day report extended to 1-year report and exemption of re-entry permit

Permission to work in Thailand (Digital Work permit)

17% Personal income tax for High-skilled professionals

Immigration and work permit facilitation services

Eligibility Criteria

Interested in living in Thailand under this new LTR Visa and enjoy a wide range of benefits? Here's the criteria below:

Qualifications

& Criteria Wealthy Global Citizen Wealthy Pensioner Wealth Status

& Investment At least USD 1 million in assets

Personal income of a minimum of USD 80,000/ year in the past two years

Investment of at least USD 500,000 in Thai government bonds, foreign direct investment, or Thai property Personal income of at least USD 80,000/year at the time of application

In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year, applicants must invest at least USD 250,000 in Thai government bonds, foreign direct investment, or Thai property Medical Insurance Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD) or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit

Qualifications

& Criteria Work-from-Thailand Professional Highly-Skilled Professional Personal income of a minimum of USD 80,000/ year in the past two years Personal Income In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years, applicants must have a Master's degree or above or own intellectual property or receive Series A funding In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years or before retirement, applicants must have a Master’s degree or above in science and technology or special expertise relevant to the job assignment in Thailand Wealth Status & Investment Health Insurance Personal income Current employer Experience Health Insurance No minimum personal income for professionals working for Thai government agencies Current employer Public company on a stock exchange or; Private company in operation for at least three years with combined revenue at least USD 150 million in the last three years Business in any targeted industries

Higher education institution, research institution, specialized training institution, or Thai government agency Experience At least 5 years of work experience in the relevant fields of the current employment over the past 10 years At least 5 years of work experience in the targeted industries except for applicants with a PhD or above in the relevant fields of the targeted industries or applicants working for Thai government agencies Medical Insurance Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD) or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit

Visa Application and Issuance