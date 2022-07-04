LONG TERM RESIDENT VISA (LTR)

Thailand is introducing a new visa called "Long-Term Resident (LTR Visa)" which is a program that provides a range of tax and non-tax benefits to enhance the country's attractiveness as a regional hub for living and doing business for 'high-potential' foreigners. Today, Thailand is already home to multinational corporations from all over the world and one of the most important tourist destinations in Asia. Thailand presents itself as a very attractive location for "work from anywhere" professionals.
This new visa program is expected to attract new foreign residents, technologies and talents contributing to domestic spending and investment while supporting economic growth. The Thai government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents into the country over the next five years.
LTR visas will be offered to four categories of foreigners: Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly-Skilled Professionals. Spouses and dependents of LTR visa holders will also qualify for the same visas.
There will be many privileges for LTR visa holders that will make living in Thailand long term easier and less bureaucratic. These privileges include: discounted personal income tax rate, the removal of the requirement for employers to hire four Thai citizens per foreigner, fast track at international airports, 1 year reporting to Immigration instead of 90 days, and the overall ease of regulations concerning foreign residents. The LTR Visa program makes the process of hiring foreigners easier and the foreign experts hired will strengthen the private business sector of Thailand.
Interested in living in Thailand under this new LTR Visa and enjoy a wide range of benefits? Here's the criteria below:
|Qualifications
& Criteria
|Wealthy Global Citizen
|Wealthy Pensioner
|Wealth Status
& Investment
Medical Insurance
|Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD)
or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit
|Qualifications
& Criteria
|Work-from-Thailand Professional
|Highly-Skilled Professional
|Personal income of a minimum of USD 80,000/ year in the past two years
|Personal Income
|In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years, applicants must have a Master's degree or above or own intellectual property or receive Series A funding
In case of personal income below USD 80,000/year but no less than USD 40,000/year in the past two years or before retirement, applicants must have a Master’s degree or above in science and technology or special expertise relevant to the job assignment in Thailand Wealth Status & Investment Health Insurance Personal income Current employer Experience Health Insurance
No minimum personal income for professionals working for Thai government agencies
|Current employer
|Public company on a stock exchange or; Private company in operation for at least three years with combined revenue at least USD 150 million in the last three years
|Experience
|At least 5 years of work experience in the relevant fields of the current employment over the past 10 years
|At least 5 years of work experience in the targeted industries except for applicants with a PhD or above in the relevant fields of the targeted industries or applicants working for Thai government agencies
Medical Insurance
|Medical insurance with min coverage of $50,000 (USD)
or social security benefits insuring treatment in Thailand or at least USD 100,000 deposit
|Insurance Company Name
|Package Price
|Days Covered
|Coverage Amount
|LUMA
|฿10,291
|90 Days
|$100K USD
Online approved within 24 hours (unless otherwise specified)
* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.