+ delicious food with lots of fresh fruit

+ lots of drinking water upon request

+ kitchenette

+ ceramic dishes and cutlery upon request

+ yoga mat and hand weights upon request

+ communicative staff

+ bathtub

Stinky bed and pillows at first

Open wifi network

Suggestions to bring:

VPN for more secure internet

Picnic blanket

Coffee and French press

Transportation and check-in: Very smooth and professional. When we arrived, we were given a quick health screening, and directed to our room on the 5th floor.

Room: Perfectly comfortable for us two. The room feels light and homey with high ceilings, full-length windows and wooden furniture and floors. The room has a very narrow balcony that overlooks the street. It was nice watching the street vendors and car wash.

The bathroom is large and has a great bathtub and shower with hot water and excellent water pressure.

There are sheer curtains which let in light but still provide privacy. If you want to sleep in, blackout curtains are also provided.

The refrigerator, kettle and microwave were very useful and appreciated. We often reheated our food to eat when we were hungry.

We were also grateful to have cleaning supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, sponge, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, laundry bucket, clothes drying rack, broom and dustpan. We were provided additional cleaner for the toilet and bathroom when requested.

Technology: Wifi is an open network, which is not secure. It was strong enough for our needs. An HDMI cable is provided for the TV. The TV has Thai channels and one channel in English.

Food: The food was very tasty, but quite salty for our tastes. We requested half-sized portions because their standard portions were too large for us. We ate mostly Thai, and enjoyed every meal! We especially enjoyed the fresh fruit which was provided at breakfast and dinner.

The coffee isn’t very good, so you may want to bring your own. The menu is repeated each week, so if you want to eat something different, be sure to let them know. The food is delivered in plastic containers, but the hotel provided real dishes upon request.

Bed: When we first arrived, the mattress, pillows and blankets smelt like a dirty, oily body. We requested new and were given another stinky set of pillows and bedding. It was unacceptable for us, so the hotel asked us to go to an unoccupied room while staff switched out the mattress and brought new pillows. They rewashed the bedding with bleach. After that, everything was great. The mattress was very comfortable and everything smelled fresh!

Nurse and COVID tests: We provided our temperatures twice a day to the nurse via whatsApp. During our stay, we received 3 COVID tests. The nurse stands behind a plexiglass barrier with holes to stick her arms through. She tries to be gentle, but is such an awkward position for her which resulted in very painful swab tests for us. Results were delivered within 24 hours.

Overall, we were very happy with our stay and would recommend Casa Nithra to others.