Casa Nithra Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2267 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 0
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 1
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 2
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 3
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 4
Casa Nithra Bangkok - Image 5
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 63 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Phraya Thai 3 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Full refund (deduct 500 Baht as a fee)

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room with Balcony 26
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Balcony 30
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suites Room with Spa Bathtub 40
฿37,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

Featuring an outdoor pool and garden, Casa Nithra Hotel offers accommodation in Bangkok. The property is 0.8 miles to Khao San Road and 1.6 miles from Grand Palace. Free Wi-Fi is offered throughout.

All air-conditioned rooms include a seating area and flat-screen TV with cable channels. Each has a bathroom with shower and free toiletries. Some rooms have a bathtub.

The Sirin Dining Room serves Thai cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Casa Nithra Hotel is 4.7 miles from Patpong and 22.1 miles from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The property offers free parking on site.

Amenities / Features

  • Balcony
  • 2 times COVID-19 testing
  • Twice-daily temperature monitoring
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • 3 meals per day with selected menu
  • Pick-up transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport
  • High speed Wi-Fi internet
  • Food deliveries from outside is available
  • 7-Eleven Shopping service
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 21 reviews
Rating
Excellent
11
Very Good
5
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
3
🇫🇷Anaïs Cattez

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 19/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Good informations
  • Good measures
  • Good food, but sometimes it was cold and no micro-onde in the room.
  • Service cleaning 1 time
  • Swimming pool

Thank you Good quarantine We appreciate the food and the measures for Covid quarantine. And specially good swimming pool

🇬🇧Karen Ferguson

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Good air con
  • Friendly reception
  • Fast check in
  • Very clean
  • Great pool
  • Good wifi
  • Good shower and toiletries provided.
  • Allowed to order food in.
  • Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.
Negatives
  • Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner
  • No plate to reheat food.
  • No safe balcony - no railing
  • Fridge not cold

The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.

🇧🇷Gustavo Lerner Battagliese

Reviewed on 15/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
1.3 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Beautiful decoration. Rapid pcr results
Negatives
  • Breakfast , services abd attending .

I do not recommend this hotel! First of all: They describe themselves as a 4 star Boutique Luxury Hotel. They are not! Despite the beautiful decor, there is nothing else! There were numerous problems:

  1. We went to do the sandbox program, on the day of departure to Thailand, the hotel writes to us saying that we would have to stay in quarantine for 7 days without leaving the room. And wanting to charge us an extra fee for the extra meals we would have because of the quarantine. They didn't want to change their position even though we were showing Thai government websites that said our case was not to be quarantined. They only changed their position when we got Thai authorities to call them. As the entry rules in Thailand change a lot, this would be just a mismatch of information if it weren't for the following events
  2. The sandbox package includes all meals for one day (the day you stay in the room until the result of the pcr comes out) abs we also hired a package with breakfast included in the 7 days of stay. When we got there, they didn't remember that they had made this contract with us. I had to show the proof they sent us. All the meals they sent us were ready meals and packaged like the ones they serve on planes. All cold. They didn't offer us any options or menu. There was no possibility of choosing what to eat or talking about any dietary restrictions. The breakfast was left at the door of the room (even when the pcr had already come out negative and we were circulating) the quality was terrible and does not match the amount we paid.
  3. There were 3 leaks in the bathroom in the room. They fixed one (sanitary shower) and two others had no fix, the bathroom was constantly wet.
  4. There was no room service and and they didn't tell us about it. We found out when we found that they did not replace the towel they took from the bathroom when fixing the leak. We asked for another towel and they didn't give it to us. This was not explained in the contract with the hotel and has nothing to do with the pandemic period, given that in all other hotels we stayed in Thailand, there was housekeeping and room replacement.
  5. The service is bad, we asked for information on our first day and the attendant didn't want to let us know. Another attendant also refused to give us a document stating that we had left the hotel before the end of the contracted period. In short, we spent two days and changed our accommodation to another hotel where we were very well taken care of. So far we don't understand what happened in Casa Nithra for them to treat us that way. We do not recommend this hotel in any way, we received very bad service, unlike all other hotels and places we were in Thailand, where we were very well received and attended to.

🇹🇭Pornapas Torut

Reviewed on 14/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Reservation response and confirmation very fast
  • PCR Test could be done at the rooftop of the hotel
  • Competent and friendly staff
  • Clean room
Negatives
  • Food amount not a lot, and did not have a choice of food to choose from (Test and Go Package, so you are basically obliged to eat two meals at the hotel)

Had a good experience for Test and Go package at the hotel. Reservation response was very fast, competent staff.

🇬🇧Barry McIntyre

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 12/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very helpfull staff, all you need to do is ask and they will sort it for you.
Negatives
  • Nothing at hotel, only small moan would be that this time i stayed, when i arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, i then had to wait just over an hour for the mini bus to come and pick up not just myself but another two people who were also going to be staying at the hotel.

This is the second time that i have stayed here although my second time was for only one night on the Test and Go. Never had any issues staying at this place, very friendly staff and always helpfull if required. Will certainly stay here again if and when i come back.

🇹🇭Nuengluethai Kertnoi

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 09/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Quick ride and organise from airport to hotel
Negatives
  • Reception was unorganise.

warm welcome from hotel but not very organise. The hotel forget my breakfast and forget to update me my rt pcr test result.

🇺🇸Michael Frazier

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Efficient and fast covid processing. Room clean and comfortable.
Negatives
  • Food bland and unappealing, but filling.

The staff was fast and efficient about processing us and we were able to start our actual vacation the next morning. The food, especially the low-grade meats, were disappointing and we threw it out.

🇫🇷Bernard Ortin

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 12/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Good organisation, from booking till departure from hotel, including test
Negatives
  • Fridge not cold

Very professional staff, good location Breakfast was not what was ordered in advance , when booking.

🇧🇪Peter Antonis

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 05/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very good wifi
Negatives
  • Nothing

Organise better transportation fron airport, was a bit hectic, hotel service was excellent. More moments of pcr test would be nice

🇬🇧Joshua Fortune

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 03/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Good food and service.

Great stay, would recommend again is very nice for AQ. Would come here again for sure. Food and testing very good.

🇹🇭Hsiao-Ling, Chen

Reviewed on 13/11/2021
Arrived on 29/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room with Balcony

We are booking connecting room ( 2 adult and 1 child ), Room clean, WIFI and service are very good.

🇨🇳Qian Ren

Reviewed on 10/09/2021
Arrived on 20/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • we had two connecting rooms which was perfect for a family with small child, although the room is not very big, it felt spacious though. rooms are very clean and the beds were comfortable. Food was good and the staffs were helpful.
Negatives
  • Our rooms had no balconies, it was the only bad thing, but there were windows and can be open, so at least we could have some fresh air.

the hotel is not very big, but the rooms are impressive, worth a 14-day stay, and the whole quarantine experience was much better than we imagined.

🇫🇷Alexandre Duboys de Labarre

Reviewed on 06/09/2021
Arrived on 21/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • staff really nice and helpful
Negatives
  • diner served way too early (for farang I suppose), it was received at 4.45pm....

Covid safety measure are really good - rooms are clean with enough supply (water, cleaning product...) for the 14 days. staff is particularly nice and helpful. it was nice to have my quarantine there

🇵🇭Anne Mabz

Reviewed on 27/07/2021
Arrived on 10/07/2021
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony

Our stay is very good, nothing to complain and the staff is very sweet and friendly. The food is a lot more than we expected, we cannot finish our meal.

🇺🇸Kendel

Reviewed on 04/06/2021
Arrived on 17/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • + delicious food with lots of fresh fruit
  • + lots of drinking water upon request
  • + kitchenette
  • + ceramic dishes and cutlery upon request
  • + yoga mat and hand weights upon request
  • + communicative staff
  • + bathtub
Negatives
  • Stinky bed and pillows at first
  • Open wifi network

Suggestions to bring:

  • VPN for more secure internet
  • Picnic blanket
  • Coffee and French press

Transportation and check-in: Very smooth and professional. When we arrived, we were given a quick health screening, and directed to our room on the 5th floor.

Room: Perfectly comfortable for us two. The room feels light and homey with high ceilings, full-length windows and wooden furniture and floors. The room has a very narrow balcony that overlooks the street. It was nice watching the street vendors and car wash.

The bathroom is large and has a great bathtub and shower with hot water and excellent water pressure.

There are sheer curtains which let in light but still provide privacy. If you want to sleep in, blackout curtains are also provided.

The refrigerator, kettle and microwave were very useful and appreciated. We often reheated our food to eat when we were hungry.

We were also grateful to have cleaning supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, sponge, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, laundry bucket, clothes drying rack, broom and dustpan. We were provided additional cleaner for the toilet and bathroom when requested.

Technology: Wifi is an open network, which is not secure. It was strong enough for our needs. An HDMI cable is provided for the TV. The TV has Thai channels and one channel in English.

Food: The food was very tasty, but quite salty for our tastes. We requested half-sized portions because their standard portions were too large for us. We ate mostly Thai, and enjoyed every meal! We especially enjoyed the fresh fruit which was provided at breakfast and dinner.

The coffee isn’t very good, so you may want to bring your own. The menu is repeated each week, so if you want to eat something different, be sure to let them know. The food is delivered in plastic containers, but the hotel provided real dishes upon request.

Bed: When we first arrived, the mattress, pillows and blankets smelt like a dirty, oily body. We requested new and were given another stinky set of pillows and bedding. It was unacceptable for us, so the hotel asked us to go to an unoccupied room while staff switched out the mattress and brought new pillows. They rewashed the bedding with bleach. After that, everything was great. The mattress was very comfortable and everything smelled fresh!

Nurse and COVID tests: We provided our temperatures twice a day to the nurse via whatsApp. During our stay, we received 3 COVID tests. The nurse stands behind a plexiglass barrier with holes to stick her arms through. She tries to be gentle, but is such an awkward position for her which resulted in very painful swab tests for us. Results were delivered within 24 hours.

Overall, we were very happy with our stay and would recommend Casa Nithra to others.

🇸🇪Hans Tunholmer

Reviewed on 03/06/2021
Arrived on 18/05/2021
3.2 Superior Room
Positives     
  • The staff is friendly and helpful and doing their best during these difficult times
  • The location was good for us for onwards travel north after leaving quarantine.
  • The wifi is probably ok but not for reliable video calls
  • The bed was comfy, the room clean enough
Negatives
  • Food appeared random and it was a bit of a lottery what you got in your breakfast. I suspect that the food must come from a central place where it was made for thousands at the same time.
  • The internet was up for all our 14 day stay but down for 6h one of those days. Luckily we had backup internet on our phones, which I recommend to anyone relying on a steady internet connection in Thailand
  • The private hospital that comes to test you 3 times during your stay insists on shoving up the test stick in both your nostrils, because as they said, better that way. Ok, but I have not had that experience at other testing facilities and I don't mind the test but when they go for the second nostril, that is when I am ready to leave.

Please see above Please see above Please see above Please see above Please see above Please see above Please see above

🇺🇸Michael Ganzermiller

Reviewed on 05/05/2021
Arrived on 19/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Excellent place to stay. Would highly recommend

Nice quiet area food was excellent along with service I ask questions and get answers quickly. Definitely would stay again if needed

🇬🇧Alastair Gray

Reviewed on 14/04/2021
Arrived on 16/03/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The room was very nicely finished, comfortable and spacious
  • It had a microwave kettle, and fridge along with complimentary tea & coffee, and a few snacks upon arrival
  • They provided ample bottled water, and resupplied when I began to run out
  • The room has a Flat screen TV and had a long HDMI cable attached so I could plug in my laptop and stream through that
  • The WIFI was consistently fast and reliable.
  • Food was fantastic! A selection of Thai and Western dishes each meal
  • Each meal was plenty big enough, I'm sure I put on weight whilst there!
  • Fresh fruit and a snack came with it each day
  • All of the staff were very pleasant and courteous
  • The staff were willing to help order additional provisions if you so required.
  • I ordered online through Tesco Lotus as well as doing a fair amount of shopping on Lazada, and the staff were happy to take delivery, and then bring it up to my room
  • After the first PCR test I was allowed to use the Relax Areas on the roof
Negatives
  • The TV in the room was not a SmartTV,
  • The balcony was quite small; not big enough to put a chair on
  • I had to make my meal selection in advance for the week ahead!

Take a look around a Deluxe Room at Casa Nithra with this Virtual Tour I created during my quarantine.... https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YcGz?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&info=0&logo=0

Address / Map

176 Soi Samsen 8/1, Samsen Road, Ban Phan Thom, Phra Nakorn, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

