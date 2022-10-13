A Thailand Visa E-Extension is a new service offered by immigration which allows you to apply online while you are inside of Thailand. You submit your documents online, and receive the approval answer online as well. When you have been approved you may go to immigration to receive your stamp.
The fee payment is the last step of your application process after submitting your details and the other mandatory documents. The fees paid for E-Extension visa would be (non – refundable online processing fee, inclusive of all charges) as follows:
2.3 Carry out duties for the government (Non-Immigrant and Official visa)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant and Official visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Valid work permit (in case changing of work place, the receipt of new work permit application together with the unexpired previous work permit may be used.)
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by government or other relevant government agency.
- Evidence proving the status of the government agency (if any)
2.4 Tourism
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have followed previous visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- Exemption visa (POR30)
- Non-30
- Non-90
- APEC
- TR 60 days visa
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
2.6 Teacher, professor or expert in government educational institution (Non-Immigrant and Official visa)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant and Official visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Valid work permit (in case changing of work place, the receipt of new work permit application together with the unexpired previous work permit may be used.)
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by educational institution. (Specifying the applicant's title, monthly salary rate and term of employment.)
- Teaching license or certificate of license issued by the teacher's council of Thailand or letter of teaching license waiver issued by the teacher's council of Thailand or Acknowledgement of license waiver request issued by the teacher's council of Thailand (except for teachers, instructors or experts of higher education) or the person who get teaching license exemption recording to announcement of committee of the teacher's council of Thailand.
2.8 Study in government educational institution (Non-Immigrant and Official visa)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by the educational institution which shows detailed information about the applicant's year of education, lever of curriculum and educational achievement.
2.10 Teaching practice or conducting training or research in education institution or research institution (Non-Immigrant and Official visa)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant and Official visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by Head of research institution.
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by Head of educational institution. (In case of teaching practice)
- Only in case of private research institution and educational institution, the applicant must submit letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by the relevant government agency.
2.12 Performing duties in the mass media (Non-Immigrant and Official visa)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant and Official visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Valid work permit (in case changing of work place, the receipt of new work permit application together with the unexpired previous work permit may be used.)
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by the Government Public Relations Department or MFA's the department of information.
2.15 Skilled laborer, medical expert or practitioner of other professions (Non-Immigrant)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by the relevant organization or agency.
2.16 Installation or repair of machines, aircrafts or ocean vessels (Non-Immigrant)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by the relevant organization or agency.
2.19 Family member of a Thai residence (Non-Immigrant)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Documents proving relationship, such as Marriage certificate, Birth certificate, Registration of child legitimization, Household registration certificate, Child adoption registration certificate or other evidence from the relevant government organization.
- In case the child, adopted child or child's spouse is over 20 years of age and unable to carry usual life alone because of illness or disability or in need of father or mother's support, applicant must submit the letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay issued by doctor from hospital or relevant government medical institute.
- Residence certificate and alien registration certificate of the alien granted residence permit in Thailand.
- Proof of address notification
2.23 Used to have Thai nationality or whose parent is or was of Thai (Exemption visa type), (TR 60 days) and (Non-Immigrant)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have followed previous visa before applying extension visa.
- Exemption visa (POR30, PORPOR30, PORPOR14), TR15, Non-30, Non-90, APEC
- TR 60 days visa
- Non-Immigrant visa
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM. 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Documents proving that the applicant used to has Thai nationality or has parent who is or was Thai nationality. (In case that the evidence of having Thai nationality is inconsistent with the information shown in the passport, the applicant must submit confirmation letter from the embassy or consulate or document verifying the applicant as being the same individual, such as an affidavit from reliable person.)
- Proof of address notification
2.28 Necessity case, Confirmation or request by embassy (any reasons), Exemption visa, TR 60 days, Non-Immigrant and Official visa
Criteria for Consideration</p> Foreigners are required to have followed previous visa before applying extension visa.
- Exemption visa (POR30, PORPOR30, PORPOR14), TR15, Non-30, Non-90, APEC
- TR 60 days visa
- Non-Immigrant and Official visa
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay from the embassy and consulate in Thailand.
2.28 Training case, Confirmation or request by embassy (Non-Immigrant)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Non-Immigrant visa before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay from the embassy and consulate in Thailand.
- Valid work permit
2.31 Person in charge of conveyance or crew of conveyance (Exemption visa - Transit)
Criteria for Consideration
Foreigners are required to have previous Exemption visa (Transit) before applying extension visa.
Required Accompanying Documents
- TM 7 application
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Bio page and Cover page)
- Photograph size 4 x 6 cm. white background (not more than 6 months)
- Visa and Entry stamp on passport
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay from the relevant government or private organization or agency.