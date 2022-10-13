What is a Thailand Visa E-Extension?

A Thailand Visa E-Extension is a new service offered by immigration which allows you to apply online while you are inside of Thailand. You submit your documents online, and receive the approval answer online as well. When you have been approved you may go to immigration to receive your stamp.

Thailand E-Extension Visa Steps

You can apply through here.

Provide the Application details and upload the necessary Documents Book an appointment and Pay the fees online Get the E-Extension visa stamp at Immigration

Thailand E-Extension Visa Fees

The fee payment is the last step of your application process after submitting your details and the other mandatory documents. The fees paid for E-Extension visa would be (non – refundable online processing fee, inclusive of all charges) as follows:

Visa fee : ฿1,900

Service Fees

Regular Service fee : ฿500 (฿2,400 total)

Express Service fee : ฿1,500 (฿3,400 total)

Urgent Service fee : ฿5,000 (฿6,900 total)

Required Document Information