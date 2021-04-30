Total AQ Hotel Rooms 270 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam in a prioritized manner, and Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam will directly collect payment from you.

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

A modern holiday experience awaits at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam, a short 2-minute walk from National Stadium BTS Skytrain Station. Only 200 yards from MBK Shopping Centre, it has a rooftop 24-hour fitness centre and elegant rooms with free WiFi throughout the property. Fitted with soft carpeted flooring, all rooms feature a 32-inch flat-screen TV. A refrigerator and an ergonomic work desk are included. En suite bathrooms are equipped with massage jet showers. Guests can arrange day trips and car rentals at the tour desk. The hotel also provides a business centre, a self-service laundry facility and free parking. Great Room restaurant on the 7th floor serves international dishes. It features an Express Start Buffet Breakfast with Grab & Go options. Vending machines are also available there. Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam is a 5-minute walk from Jim Thomson House and is a few minutes walking distance from mega shopping malls, including Siam Paragon, Siam Discovery, Central world and Platinum Fashion Mall. Guests have easy access to several major attractions such as The Grand Palace, Wat Pho (Reclining Buddha), Wat Pra Keaw (Emerald Buddha) and Erawan Shrine.

Amenities / Features Airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel

2 times COVID-19 Real-time RT-PCR technical screening test during your stay

24 hours standby nurse at the hotel

24 hours ambulance service

3 meals a day from selected menus

Complimentary Snack & Soft drink set 3 times on your stay

Complimentary high-speed internet access

32 news and entertainment TV channels

Room cleaning every 2 days (after second test negative result)

Yoga mat (by request and subject to availability)

Relaxing place after getting negative test result after day 7: garden on rooftop and fitness center

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 3.1 /5 Average Based on 4 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 1 Very Good 1 Average 2 Poor 0 Terrible Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇺🇸 G Frost Arrived on 02/04/2021 2.3 Superior Room Positives Good view

Close to BTS when released Negatives They closed the fitness area for no reason

FOOD POISONING EVERY MEAL

Staff knows food is cold and doesn’t care

Windows don’t open, musty smell This was a horrible ASQ facility. They know you already paid in full, they know you can’t leave, and they know they don’t need to make you comfortable. The very first contact, they tried to give my luggage to another room. After that, the food is beyond terrible. Disgusting and cold. I was sick every time I ate the prepared food. Complained 3 times about the cold food. That got me 2 meals that were warm out of 30. No microwave in the room. I finally stopped ordering breakfast and lunch. It took a full week for my guts to recover from the food after being released. They closed the fitness area after 2 days and it never reopened. Govt advised fitness could be open. The last ASQ I stayed at was MUCH better. Read the reviews, cold food is a problem already known to management. 🇺🇸 Gregory Alexander Frost Arrived on 02/04/2021 2.4 Superior Room Positives The view Negatives Food poisoning every meal

Room smells musty

No microwave

Fitness area was closed by staff

Very poor customer service I stayed for 11 days, 10 nights. Only 3 meals during that entire time arrived warm enough to eat. Two of the warm meals were as a direct result of me complaining to Elite member staff. There is no microwave in the room either. Elite member staff called hotel management to complain. I finally was tired of cold food and food poisoning, I stopped eating all but the dinner offered. Even that made me sick. I complained twice to hotel management about the cold food. On the second complaint, I was told the housekeeping staff was already notified. I hope no one ever has to endure a similar experience ever. My stomach was so upset as a result of the food. My first experience with ASQ was much better. Please do not stay here. 🇬🇧 Thomas Adamson Arrived on 19/03/2021 3.3 Standard Room Positives Food good. Negatives Meals not hot,only one meal hot.

In whole Quarantine. To help customers during the Quarantine,Provide a List to tell them the Program/ Timetable of the Quarantine Days. 🇩🇰 Lars Jonas Visby Faergemann Arrived on 18/03/2021 4.3 Standard Room Positives The staff is very helpful Negatives Seven days in present should be enough

Access to fresh air I would love to have a balcony. And my room needs access to fresh air, Like a window you can open. Access to fresh air is a very important thing.

Hotel Offer Brochure