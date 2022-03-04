Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26m²
฿14,000 - 5 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32m²
฿17,000 - 5 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Residence 34m²
฿20,000 - 5 Day AQ
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Premium Family Residence 39m²
฿23,000 - 5 Day AQ
฿7,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe One Bedroom Suite 43m²
฿26,000 - 5 Day AQ
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Offering free WiFi in all areas, Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok is a 5-minute walk to Platinum Fashion Mall and 7-minute to Central World Shopping Complex. The hotel features 2 dining options.
MBK Shopping Center is a 10-minute ride away. It is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Air-conditioned rooms are fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV, safe, kettle and mini-bar. Shower facilities, hairdryer and free toiletries are included in an private bathroom. Some rooms offer a bathtub and DVD player.
Amenities / Features
- TEST & GO PACKAGE INCLUSION:
- One-way shared transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
- Inclusive of one (1) meal
- 1 COVID-19 Screening Test ( RT-PCR ) | 6-8 Hours result
- Obtaining an official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day.
- Welcome drink with snacks in the room on arrival date
- Bottle of water, Tea, Coffee
- 20% discount on in-room dining
- 35% on laundry services
- Room cleaning service
- Upgraded Hi-speed internet
- Room service 24 hours
- International TV channel
- EXTRA CHARGE:
- Private airport transfer THB 500.- per van
- Express COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR ) | Result 3 hours at THB 2,200.- per person
- Extension of stay can be made with an additional charge.
- Make a room reservation please contact
- E: [email protected]
- T: +66 (0) 6251234
- WhatsApp: +66 944 533 426
- ็Hotel’s Line Official Account: @centarawatergate
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 16 reviews
If you were a guest at Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
4.9 Superior Room
Positives
- Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
It is ridiculous to require minimum #of letters, if any, in the comment section!!!!!!!
4.9 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Both tests (day 1 and day 5) were finished with negative results back to me in 6 hours. I didn’t even stay the night once (amazing if you have a local condo). The hotel allowed me to arrive at 8am on my second (5th) day so the swab could be taken immediately and processed ASAP.
- Staff communication is immediate and helpful via LINE while there and email/phone beforehand.
- Yummy, hot food with nice, big selection delivered to the room in under 15 mins from ordering.
- Fast wifi, clean and bright rooms with all the amenities including mini fridge, kettle, hair dryer, coffee, 2 glass water bottles, slippers and more.
- Wifi is fast but totally unprotected (no captive portal), so use a VPN or a travel router.
- Windows don’t open so if staying more than a night at a time and hoping for some fresh air this could be a drawback.
- Only 1 meal per day included with hotel rate (though as much as you like available at 20% off normal rates)
This hotel really gets it. They move quickly to get you out of there (assuming you want to go) and service is top-notch. Highly recommended and would (will) choose them again next time
4.3 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- very good room Service
- excellent food
- nice and fast communication
- clean Room with good city view
- comfortable bed
- very good staff
was a nice stay, communication via Line was funny and quick- i can recommend this Location!
thanks !
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
Everything seems to be good. But the room should be installed more lights to make the room brighter.
4.0 Superior Room
PositivesNegatives
- Maybe breakfast should be improved
Overall service is good, may need to improve breakfast. Location is hidden, hard to get taxi. Waiting a while for grab
5.0 Deluxe Family Residence
Positives
Negatives
- Good hospitality good staffs
- Ordered some food sometimes, Amazing food, taste real Thai very authentic and delicious
- Room very clean
- 7/11 just 5 mins walk
- No choice for breakfast, had to take what they provided
Stayed here as on Sandbox Program. Kids did not get bored because we went out everyday. Our room was comfortable and clean. Food served on time (we required to serve in the room) Staff very friendly and helpful, 24hrs available on chat messenger.
3.5 Superior Room
PositivesNegatives
- complimentary water bottle only 2 for 2 pax
ready ick up at airport. direct to hospital for PCR test. and full covid measurement done. Generally services, room and food is good.
5.0 Superior Room
PositivesNegatives
Very good hotel. Recommended 100%. Food is Ok and delicious.
Good location, near 7-11, good atention.
4.6 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- The people who were working in the Centara are the best people. They are polite and very servicial. In a moment they attended all our needs.
Everything was perfect. The food was perfect, the room was very good and the people the best thing. Thank you so much
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
- Nice room
- Very good food
- Good services
All was perfect.14 days in a room is a bit boring but the staff made all they Can for a good stay. I have only positive things to tell.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The hotel allows the bicycle inside the room with extra payment.
- Food service and quality.
- Cleaning room only once in all the quarantine period.
Food service really negative. One meal I found a hair inside the sealed meal, and notify the hotel immediately. I told at the beginning I was allergic to bread, and they brought it in the breakfast everyday until the last day, and several times during the quarantine period. At my requests, the staff arranged with kitchen, but really poor service to the customer. Furthermore, I have been asked many times documents which were sent already before starting the quarantine. I hope they can revise the customer service, because this is not suitable for this hotel category. Furthermore I will increase the room cleaning, as even after 2 or 3 PCR tests, it has been performed only once in 14 days.
4.8 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Room big enough for family with a baby
- Can manage to have play area
- Can help to cook baby food
- Outside food and groceries delivery is also available
- Food a bit too salty but taste good
Overall experience was very good. Trip from the airport to the hotel was smooth. Good communication and very fast to respond.
4.2 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- The food was overall really good some food was actually to much for a normal person 😅. But hey eat how much you can. What’s really positive the food was most the time hot or really warm so don’t worry you don’t need a microwave
- The food is not selectable like a menu. It start from number 1-15 you can’t choose when you starting but that’s it. But You can cut out the bad staff from the food you don’t like that’s positiv again. There is not really a chair to sit down it’s like a settle into a chair but more into a chair. Even working without this chair wasn’t possible so I been working on the bed and chill all day long.
First of all the ASQ is like every ASQ hard to survive but the internet was really good. Overall experience is OK I don’t want to stay again in one ASQ again but if I could choose please Please stop with this plastic bullshit that’s so much trash/bin it’s not necessary. Everyone want a clean planet but this plastic Is really to much. As long somebody take the food and the trash back why it couldn’t be normal cutlery. But overall good price value is OK.
4.9 Superior Room
PositivesNegatives
Room,service,food and people are super good and very kind, the view of the room Is very beautiful at night, i Say thank you to staff hotel they are super kind and i Hope to come back again!
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Great food
- Good communication
- Friendly staff
- Spacious room with balcony
- Comfortable bed
- Great WiFi
- Multiple sports channel
Very content with everything from airport pickup to taxi to my next destination
Food was excellent no need to buy anything during my stay
All communication was excellent
Had paid for 11 days but as I was vaccinated in London my Coe only required 7 days
Refund of overpayment was immediately confirmed and refund was mad
Covid test was at the hotel and very well organised
My only recommendation if you do book Centara is bring a plate and cutlery and you will enjoy the food much more because it was excellent
The green curry was exceptionally good
I had a balcony in a corner suite on the 18 th floor and was very comfortable
4.8 Superior Room
When I arrived to the airport the staff is very nice and the room has a lot of amenity and the food every meal is good and clean.