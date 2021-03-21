BANGKOK TEST & GO

Total AQ Hotel Rooms 40 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vipharam-Chaiprakarn Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok has a restaurant, bar, a shared lounge and garden in Bangkok. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

The rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. With a private bathroom fitted with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also boast a garden view. All guest rooms have a wardrobe.

Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok offers a buffet or à la carte breakfast.

MBK Center is 1 miles from the accommodation, while Siam Discovery is 1.2 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13.7 miles from Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok.

Amenities / Features

  • 2 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 and day 12 (For 14 Days Package)
  • 2 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 and day 9 (For 10 Days Package)
  • 1 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 (For 7 Days Package)
  • Temperature check 2 times/ daily at 10am. and 8pm.
  • Nurse standby 24 hours at the hotel
  • Transportation from the airport (both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang) to the hotel
  • 3 daily meals with set menu
  • 2 bottles of drink water daily
  • Quality café service
  • Smart TV with Youtube
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Housekeeping service on day 6 and day 13
  • Waste pick up daily
  • En suite bathroom
  • Common room and rest area
Score
1.8/5
Poor
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
1
Terrible
0
🇷🇺Fedor

Reviewed on 21/03/2021
Arrived on 05/03/2021
1.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nothing good at all
Negatives
  • Food was spicy, even tho I’m a foreigner and stuff should pay attention due that
  • Food was always cold, I had no option to choose what I eat, they chose instead of me, and their choice was always cold rice

Since 27 years it was worst experience I can compare with prison only, I spend 5000 baht extra for food in the restaurant, and I’m sure they meant to do that to drain even more money from poor farang, the hotel is strongly unrecommeded . I hope somebody from the government or from the hotel will read this message and at least give back the money for the food , which I had to order due to disgusting cold and over spiced food they provide for me Thanks for attention

120 Rama 4 Road Wangmai Patumwan 10330, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

