Total AQ Hotel Rooms 40 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vipharam-Chaiprakarn Hospital

Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok has a restaurant, bar, a shared lounge and garden in Bangkok. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. The rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. With a private bathroom fitted with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also boast a garden view. All guest rooms have a wardrobe. Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok offers a buffet or à la carte breakfast. MBK Center is 1 miles from the accommodation, while Siam Discovery is 1.2 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13.7 miles from Ozone Hotel Samyan Bangkok.

Amenities / Features 2 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 and day 12 (For 14 Days Package)

2 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 and day 9 (For 10 Days Package)

1 times COVID-19 swab test on day 5 (For 7 Days Package)

Temperature check 2 times/ daily at 10am. and 8pm.

Nurse standby 24 hours at the hotel

Transportation from the airport (both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang) to the hotel

3 daily meals with set menu

2 bottles of drink water daily

Quality café service

Smart TV with Youtube

Free Wi-Fi

Housekeeping service on day 6 and day 13

Waste pick up daily

En suite bathroom

Common room and rest area

Score 1.8 /5 Poor Based on 1 review Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible 🇷🇺 Fedor Arrived on 05/03/2021 1.8 Superior Room Positives Nothing good at all Negatives Food was spicy, even tho I'm a foreigner and stuff should pay attention due that

Food was always cold, I had no option to choose what I eat, they chose instead of me, and their choice was always cold rice Since 27 years it was worst experience I can compare with prison only, I spend 5000 baht extra for food in the restaurant, and I’m sure they meant to do that to drain even more money from poor farang, the hotel is strongly unrecommeded . I hope somebody from the government or from the hotel will read this message and at least give back the money for the food , which I had to order due to disgusting cold and over spiced food they provide for me Thanks for attention