BANGKOK TEST & GO

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
rating with
1201 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos
1 REVIEW
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 118 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Return to Thailand and wake up in a green oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Shelter in a government-approved quarantine facility surrounded by classic Thai art and modern luxuries with world-class medical services from a leading healthcare provider.

Amenities / Features

  • Luxurious accommodation in your preferred room type
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner
  • Complimentary WiFi and more than 40 TV channels
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
  • Pick up transfer service from BKK Airport or DMK Airport to the hotel
  • COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
  • 24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for another health - related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸Raj Modi

Reviewed on 06/04/2021
Arrived on 23/03/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Large comfortable room
  • Luxurious bathroom
  • Great in-room dining service
  • Lots of vegetarian options
  • Very friendly staff
Negatives
  • Conflicting ASQ guidelines from time of booking to on arrival.

Great overall stay for the 15 nights despite all the ASQ restrictions. Needed the nice room, food and great service for this long stay indoors. I feel the free time after the second negative swab test could have been more varied. Highly recommended

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri Bangkok
8.6
rating with
817 reviews
From ฿-1
Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok
8.4
rating with
5291 reviews
From ฿-1
Conrad Bangkok
8.4
rating with
127 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit Hotel
8.5
rating with
5274 reviews
From ฿-1
Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
8.8
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam
8.6
rating with
13219 reviews
From ฿-1
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
8.7
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Pratunam
8.4
rating with
1111 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU