Total AQ Hotel Rooms 118 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Return to Thailand and wake up in a green oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Shelter in a government-approved quarantine facility surrounded by classic Thai art and modern luxuries with world-class medical services from a leading healthcare provider.

Amenities / Features Luxurious accommodation in your preferred room type

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner

Complimentary WiFi and more than 40 TV channels

Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests

Pick up transfer service from BKK Airport or DMK Airport to the hotel

COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property

24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for another health - related needs whilst under quarantine

Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day

