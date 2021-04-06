Total AQ Hotel Rooms 118 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Return to Thailand and wake up in a green oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Shelter in a government-approved quarantine facility surrounded by classic Thai art and modern luxuries with world-class medical services from a leading healthcare provider.
Amenities / Features
- Luxurious accommodation in your preferred room type
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner
- Complimentary WiFi and more than 40 TV channels
- Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
- Pick up transfer service from BKK Airport or DMK Airport to the hotel
- COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- 24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for another health - related needs whilst under quarantine
- Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Large comfortable room
- Luxurious bathroom
- Great in-room dining service
- Lots of vegetarian options
- Very friendly staff
- Conflicting ASQ guidelines from time of booking to on arrival.
Great overall stay for the 15 nights despite all the ASQ restrictions. Needed the nice room, food and great service for this long stay indoors. I feel the free time after the second negative swab test could have been more varied. Highly recommended