The Sukosol Hotel is a blend of colonial-style architecture and authentic Thai aesthetics, located only 400 yards from Phaya Thai Skytrain and Airport Link Stations. It features a state-of-the-art outdoor pool and well-equipped gym and spa. Free WiFi is available in all areas.

Guest rooms at Sukosol Hotel are elegantly furnished with Thai décor accents and Art Nouveau-style teakwood. They all include a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a seating area and en-suite bathrooms.

An array of diverse gourmet cuisines is on offer thanks to the 5 restaurants of the hotel. The restaurants, the lobby and the public areas are all fitted with antiques, artifacts and curios from around Asia and across the globe.

The hotel offers a free drop-off service to Phaya Thai Airport Rail Link Station, providing quick links to Suvarnabhumi Airport. The lively Pratunam Market is 1 block away. Free private parking is available on site.

Amenities / Features

  • Test & Go Package
  • Airport pick-up for transfer from the airport to the hotel (1 way)
  • 1 times COVID-19 test on day 0/1, days 6/7
  • High speed internet / Wi-Fi
Score
2.4/5
Poor
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
1
🇺🇸Michael Scotti

Reviewed on 05/02/2022
Arrived on 20/01/2022
0.5 Premier Room
Positives
  • None

Booked Test & Go package months in advance. I reached out repeatedly asking for confirmation of airport pickup and PCR test. I only heard back from the hotel twice, both times they asked for my passport/flight info, both times I provided the info within hours. Hotel never provided confirmation. I was forced to either cancel or risk being stranded at the airport. Hotel refuses to refund my money.

🇦🇺Ross Algie

Reviewed on 25/05/2021
Arrived on 08/05/2021
3.3 Premier Room
Positives
  • Comfortable bed
  • Good covid safe practices.
Negatives
  • Food was quite basic
  • Hot water was mostly only just warm

I short listed 4 or 5 hotels based on what they offered. I chose Sukosol because of its 5 star rating. Unfortunately the rooms allocated for quarantine were perhaps 3 star. I would recommend a more modern hotel.

🇭🇰Sum Chi Shing Tenny

Reviewed on 23/03/2021
Arrived on 10/03/2021
3.6 Premier Room
Positives
  • Clean
Negatives
  • Nil

No comment, everything looking good at all "........"................."...............................

Address / Map

477 Si Ayuthaya Road, Phayathai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

