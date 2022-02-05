Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ .



The Sukosol Hotel is a blend of colonial-style architecture and authentic Thai aesthetics, located only 400 yards from Phaya Thai Skytrain and Airport Link Stations. It features a state-of-the-art outdoor pool and well-equipped gym and spa. Free WiFi is available in all areas. Guest rooms at Sukosol Hotel are elegantly furnished with Thai décor accents and Art Nouveau-style teakwood. They all include a flat-screen TV with cable channels, a seating area and en-suite bathrooms. An array of diverse gourmet cuisines is on offer thanks to the 5 restaurants of the hotel. The restaurants, the lobby and the public areas are all fitted with antiques, artifacts and curios from around Asia and across the globe. The hotel offers a free drop-off service to Phaya Thai Airport Rail Link Station, providing quick links to Suvarnabhumi Airport. The lively Pratunam Market is 1 block away. Free private parking is available on site.

Amenities / Features Test & Go Package

Airport pick-up for transfer from the airport to the hotel (1 way)

1 times COVID-19 test on day 0/1, days 6/7

High speed internet / Wi-Fi

Score 2.4 /5 Poor Based on 3 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 1 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇺🇸 Michael Scotti Arrived on 20/01/2022 0.5 Premier Room Positives None Booked Test & Go package months in advance. I reached out repeatedly asking for confirmation of airport pickup and PCR test. I only heard back from the hotel twice, both times they asked for my passport/flight info, both times I provided the info within hours. Hotel never provided confirmation. I was forced to either cancel or risk being stranded at the airport. Hotel refuses to refund my money. 🇦🇺 Ross Algie Arrived on 08/05/2021 3.3 Premier Room Positives Comfortable bed

Good covid safe practices. Negatives Food was quite basic

Hot water was mostly only just warm I short listed 4 or 5 hotels based on what they offered. I chose Sukosol because of its 5 star rating. Unfortunately the rooms allocated for quarantine were perhaps 3 star. I would recommend a more modern hotel. 🇭🇰 Sum Chi Shing Tenny Arrived on 10/03/2021 3.6 Premier Room Positives Clean Negatives Nil No comment, everything looking good at all "........"................."...............................

