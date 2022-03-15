BANGKOK TEST & GO

VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
Updated on March 15, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vichaivej International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than GLOW Pratunam Hotel. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Grand Diamond Plaza, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Pantip Plaza within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, GLOW Pratunam Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, GLOW Pratunam Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

