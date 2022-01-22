BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
rating with
5056 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 180 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 9 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
4
Average
2
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇹🇭Sam Smith

Reviewed on 22/01/2022
Arrived on 06/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
  • The room was spacious.
  • Good location.
  • Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
Negatives
  • Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
  • There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

🇳🇴Maria Norland

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 05/01/2022
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Negatives
  • Terrible beds

The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working

🇲🇾Zamani bin Mohd Isa

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Good

I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around. I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme. The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go. Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.

🇷🇺Nidelkina

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Very good
Negatives
  • Not

Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля

🇸🇬HJ HOE

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
  • Convenient location
  • Room is decently clean and comfortable.
Negatives
  • Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
  • I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

nil

Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem. Convenient location Room is decently clean and comfortable. Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out. I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

🇬🇧Stephen Cleary

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Value for money
Negatives
  • Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.

Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.

🇲🇲Saw Phar Khone Tar

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Clean room
Negatives
  • Wifi

I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently

🇹🇭Patcharamon Kris

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 12/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
  • Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
Negatives
  • Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
  • The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
  • Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.

Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like. Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.

🇸🇬Jessica

Reviewed on 20/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Positives     
  • Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Negatives
  • None

Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.

Address / Map

188 Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

