Total AQ Hotel Rooms 180 Bedrooms Partner Hospital VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30 m² ฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ ฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40 m² ฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ ฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Connecting Room

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Junior Suite 70 m² ฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ ฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Work Space

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

