Clean and comfortable room

Friendly and prompt staff

Good food

Room setup was nice – very spacious

Main meal is served in eco-friendly container

Having the mini kitchen made me feel "human"

Lots of plastic from the food service.

I really enjoyed my stay here more than I expected. The room was very spacious and I was able to keep my exercise mat out at all times. I thought that I would be claustrophobic in the one big room instead of having 2 separate rooms, but I was not. I converted the TV cabinet to a standing desk and was able to do all my work while in ASQ. The wifi speeds were more than sufficient for my internet-heavy work.

The plastic on the couch was a little uncomfortable but I had a friend send an extra sheet along with some other things for my stay.

The staff is friendly and prompt with their service. They even pumped up my yoga ball for me (after my 2nd covid test bc of country-wide restrictions on receiving items from guests...).

The room does not have a washer but I was able to hand wash everything and I brought some clothespins to use the balcony netting as a type of clothesline. It worked well.

If I had to do ASQ again, I would definitely put Centre Point Pratunam at the top of my list.