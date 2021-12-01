Total AQ Hotel Rooms 185 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร Centre Point Pratunam ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองกรุงเทพฯ และตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสพญาไทเป็นระยะทาง 480 ม. ที่พักมีสระว่ายน้ำระบบเกลือ ห้องอาหารและห้องพักกว้างขวางพร้อมห้องครัว และมีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (Wi-Fi) และพื้นที่จอดรถฟรี
Centre Point Pratunam ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากตลาดค้าส่งประตูน้ำเป็นระยะทาง 300 ม. และตั้งอยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าเอ็มบีเคเป็นระยะทาง 1.5 กม. สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมเป็นระยะทาง 24 กม.
ห้องพักทันสมัยมีหน้าต่างขนาดใหญ่และพื้นไม้เนื้อแข็ง ห้องมีแสงธรรมชาติทั่วถึงและติดตั้งโทรทัศน์จอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณเคเบิลและไมโครเวฟ
ท่านสามารถออกกำลังกายที่ศูนย์ออกกำลังกายหรือผ่อนคลายในห้องซาวน่า Centre Point Pratunam ให้บริการซักรีดและบริการรถยนต์เช่าเมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์ มีพื้นที่สำหรับชาร์จไฟฟ้าหรือบริการเครื่องดื่มเพื่อความสดชื่นฟรีทุกวันที่บริเวณล็อบบี้ และมีเครื่องซักผ้าแบบหยอดเหรียญเพื่อความสะดวกสบายที่เหนือระดับ
ห้องอาหารในสถานที่ให้บริการอาหารนานาชาติและเครื่องดื่ม มีร้านอาหารท้องถิ่นหลายแห่งอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมในระยะที่สามารถเดินไปถึงได้
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- Twice-daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision
- 24-hour standby nursing service
- Daily 3 meals from selected menu
- Room with Private Balcony
- Complimentary bottled drinking water
- Bathroom with bathtub
- Free Hi-speed Wi-Fi
- Digital TV with cable & Netflix
- Room cleaning service
- Welcome snacks, coffee, tea in-room
- 10% discount laundry service
- One Way Airport Pick Up Transfer service to the hotel
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 15 reviews
If you were a guest at Centre Point Pratunam
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centre Point PratunamSEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Everything was perfect, i cant say anything negative
The hostel and our room was very clear, the PCR test was just enogh fast and comfy, i can totally recommend tha place, was totally perfect
4.5 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Very good, quick, and efficient service, mails and calls are quickly answered, many different payment options. Price per m2 is far better than in other places (more space for same price) and balcony and microwave are a big plus. Internet wifi was fast and working well. Laundry service available. Nurse was efficient. English from all staff was good.
- Aircon in room was not always optimal. Food was definitely better than first time I stayed here (in 2020) but after the first week it starts repeating, however you can order food also from nearby restaurants at extra costs.
Second time I stayed here and will definitely return here should I ever have to go through ASQ a third time.
4.6 Family Connecting
Positives
Negatives
- Bright, comfortable and spacious connecting rooms with a balcony big enough to "save" our "day to day locked routine"
- Very good wifi
- We rent a home training bicycle (practically new), weights and bought a mats.
- The staff was very reactive, kind and helpful to satisfy our different requests.
- The 3 tests covid were incredibly soft, thanks to our gentle nurse.
- Very good communication through LINE app with the staff (loved the stickers:))
- The welcome and pick up at the airport was perfect as well as the check out (all the official documents were ready).
- Food : 3 choices per meal (vegetarian included) and the quality of the food was correct (main course + fruits or thaï cake)
- The hotel provided bed sheets and towels on request and other staff as toaster
- Grab delivery is authorised
- Regarding the food, the quality was correct but it appeared to be a bit repetitive the second week. But with Grab order and delivery it was ok.
- Would have liked to have more continental breakfast with just butter, toast, marmelade, fruits AND a big pot of coffee !
Excellent quality/price ratio, The Centre Point Pratunam is a good option for a family. The kind service of the staff, the nice, large and comfortable rooms were a "plus" to spend smoothly this quarantine. It remains a good memory as during 14 days you have a team taking care of your comfort.
5.0 Deluxe Suite Courtyard
Positives
Negatives
- I think the overall service, the food, and the room size is quite comfortable for one person, especially the balcony is super super important for me during the quarantine time in here. I spent almost every afternoon in the balcony working and read books, and you can make the feeling even better with a cup of Starbucks deliver by foodpanda.
- The air conditioner’s compressor is quite noisy but thanks god the hotel is quite nice and help me to solve it the next day.
Price is competitive, service is friendly and thoughtful, balcony view and fresh air is amazing, and food panda is available!
4.3 Family Connecting
Positives
Negatives
- Rooms are spacious, well equipped. There is a kettle, a microwave, a fridge, a kitchen sink and a cupboard with plates , cups and cutlery.
- Comfortable big beds, pillows.
- The best impression is staff : very polite, quick and helpful. They replied very quickly and always helped. Free Netflix.
- There's noise from the street (no problem for some people but for some ones could be an issue). Dusty in the room even with keeping window closed, I cleaned the floor every day or so. Food are very ordinary. For salad it was always some small tomatoes, two slices of cucumber and lettuce (for two weeks they could make some more interesting menu)
I chose the ASQ hotel with the balcony and it makes sense as you can hear the normal street sounds, breathe the street air and can see the life not through your window. But it makes the room floor quite dusty. The room was 47 sq m and it also makes sense to have some space to do sport or to play (for kids).
I like the room facilities and I like helpful staff. But they need to improve menu for sure.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Executive
Positives
Negatives
- Clean and comfortable room
- Friendly and prompt staff
- Good food
- Room setup was nice – very spacious
- Main meal is served in eco-friendly container
- Having the mini kitchen made me feel "human"
- Lots of plastic from the food service.
I really enjoyed my stay here more than I expected. The room was very spacious and I was able to keep my exercise mat out at all times. I thought that I would be claustrophobic in the one big room instead of having 2 separate rooms, but I was not. I converted the TV cabinet to a standing desk and was able to do all my work while in ASQ. The wifi speeds were more than sufficient for my internet-heavy work.
The plastic on the couch was a little uncomfortable but I had a friend send an extra sheet along with some other things for my stay.
The staff is friendly and prompt with their service. They even pumped up my yoga ball for me (after my 2nd covid test bc of country-wide restrictions on receiving items from guests...).
The room does not have a washer but I was able to hand wash everything and I brought some clothespins to use the balcony netting as a type of clothesline. It worked well.
If I had to do ASQ again, I would definitely put Centre Point Pratunam at the top of my list.
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Had a lot of time to myself.
- Good Internet connection
- Small TV screen
- Same food over and over
Overall the stay was fine, not much can be done when your cooped up in room for 2 weeks. Staff was nice but FYI - they wont give you a knife to cut your meat...
5.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
Positives
Negatives
- Organization - super professional
- Staff -- totally customer service focused - great interaction with reception and nurse on LINE application
- Room spacious / corner room, comfortable - no sense of confinement,
- Balcony sufficient / additional window - gave sense of freedom
- Food - I adopted a keto diet the whole period and the kitchen always made the meals interesting and tasty
- In room treadmill. I rented a treadmill and managed 1-2 hours / day over the whole period. Life saver.
- Adequate work table - I worked the entire period and the table space was ample. Wifi always sufficient.
- Bed - comfortable furniture (although covered in plastic also comfortable.
- Constructive suggestions.... I actually have no negative comments -
- Plastic knives - it took two requests to stop sending plastic knives to the room 3 times / day. I tried to cut fruit - the plastic knife broke and caused a deep cut.
- Please provide a normal dinner set of cutlery.
- A bottle 50cl of liquid clothes washing detergent should be provided to clothes can be washed in the bath and a set of plastic coat hangers for drying clothes instead of poking clothes through the plastic bird netting to dry.
Overall I thoroughly recommend Centrepoint Pratunam - If you trying to continue working due ASQ - this is an excellent option. Great value for a large room / spacious - felt like an extended holiday.
4.0 Family Connecting
Positives
Negatives
- Big room with balcony
- Mostly quick and efficient service
- Flawless Internet
- Netflix
- Old bathroom
- Floor dusty from the very beginning
Well, all in all it was a bearable experience. Hotel executed ASQ measures to perfection, which, while not overly pleasant is what they asked to do.
Food was average, fairly small portions. All came with paper/plastic dishes which produced huge amounts of waste garbage, but again, I guess these are ASQ rules.
Would definitely recommend quarantine in connecting room for 2 persons (or family with 2 kids max.)
3.6 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Large clear room
- Good breakfast
- Food look like industrial prepared food
- Wi-Fi often very tired
14 days, at the beginning it seemed very very long. Finally the last day came and it was like the release of prison I was very surprised to cross people in the streets it was a little bit unreal
4.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
Positives
Negatives
- All staff is super helpful.
- Well organized.
- Wifi good.
- Netflix.
- Food choices
- Equipment for clean
Food is a big problem. There is not much choices for the price we paid. For 14 days is always fish cakes and dee fried fish with sauce.
No equipment for clean.
When you spill something only tissue for wipe!Need brush no mop for clean on floor. Spare bed sheet, pillow cases, towels duvet cover should be 2 sets in room for change.
4.1 Grand Deluxe
Positives
- Big room
- Good bathroom
- Balcony can be used from 1st day
- Cutlery and porcelain dishes available
- Microwave and kettle available
- Good working aircon
- Netflix
I had to stay in the room for 7 days and can't say anything negative. The facilities were fine. The food was tasty. Of course, it always had to be reheated briefly. The only thing I missed was a beer in the evening.
3.3 Family Connecting
Positives
Negatives
- Attentive to needs when making special requests.
- Staff are helpful.
- Room was not very clean.
- There is damp on the walls.
Overall it was a pleasant stay and staff were helpful. We were a bit disappointed by the cleanliness. When we walked around barefoot our feet were dirty, meaning either it was not mopped properly, or mopped with dirty water. There is plenty food but the quality is average.
3.7 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- large room , quiet but room are not new. Food are ok but not much selective on the menu.
- Air-Con is not clean and room is quite old.
- Co-Hospital is very expensive if you need to admit in hospital incase of Covid + , Nurses are very stick on the rule but need to hear and understand the reason.
Overall is ok but quite expensive to compare with other place. Hotel staffs are good and service mind.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
- Everything very good organized and I am very happy with the hotel
Very friendly personal, good food, good and big room.
I have a balcony and very nice view.
It is very relaxing time for me.