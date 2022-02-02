Total AQ Hotel Rooms 250 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Grand Deluxe Room 44 m² ฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase, Bathtub, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, HDMI Cable, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Microwave, Netflix, Non-Married Couples, Outdoor Facilities, Small Deposit, Smoking Rooms Available, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Grand Suite 69 m² ฿48,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase, Bathtub, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Fitness Allowed, HDMI Cable, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Netflix, Non-Married Couples, Outdoor Facilities, Small Deposit, Smoking Rooms Available, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Two Bedroom Executive Suite 111 m² ฿94,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿69,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿40,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase, Bathtub, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Fitness Allowed, HDMI Cable, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Netflix, Non-Married Couples, Outdoor Facilities, Small Deposit, Smoking Rooms Available, Vegetarian Meals, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Grande Centre Point Hotel Ratchadamri has cooperated with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital to provide Alternative State Quarantine accommodations which certified by Ministry of Public Health & Ministry of Defense for visitors who required to entry to Thailand. A certified 7,10 days of State Quarantine package welcome you to stay at the heart of city with extraordinary service experiences. The package is subject to government established regulations for the health observation for all arrivals to the Kingdom. Cancellation and amendment: • 100% charge for no-show. • Booking under non-refundable booking. • Postpone is allowed 7 days before arrival for traveling plan change. • No cancellation or amendment within 72 hours before arrival except the reason of embassy issue or Thailand pass is not approved by ministry of foreign affairs, Covid test is positive result (detected), flight canceled by airlines operator. Require written notice and supported documents for waive the penalty charge, otherwise 100% charge will be applied.

Amenities / Features Hotel Service

Airport pick-up service on arrival date

Complimentary snacks, soft drink coffee, tea -and drinking water

Walk-in shower, bathtub and automatic washlet Microwave, refrigerator, and 2 in 1 washing machine

Complimentary Wi-Fi access

International TV programs 54 channels

Score 4.7 /5 Excellent Based on 17 reviews Rating 13 Excellent 4 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Guy Chawner Jones Arrived on 20/01/2022 4.7 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Comfortable apartment

AQ arrangements at airport, on entry to hotel and for COVID testing during stay were all highly efficient

Polite and helpful service staff The overall service and facilities during a difficult quarantine experience were excellent, and helped to minimise the negative aspects of isolated living. 🇹🇭 Victoria Kitirattragarn Arrived on 17/12/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives A lot of food options. Good portions too.

great view

room facilities Negatives not many tv channels. Overall great experience. Check in and the covid test was a breeze. Since I arrived early (before 9am) I got my results 5pm by phone call the same day. I ordered room service and it took about 45 minutes. Room had a king size bed, a day couch, nice view, shower, bathtub, washer, dryer, microwave, sink, fridge with free waters and a few sodas. Room also had some tea and snacks. 🇹🇭 Apiwat Narkhan Arrived on 13/12/2021 4.7 Grand Suite Positives + Large room size

+ Various food options & tastes great

+ Great hospitality & service from staff

+ Great views from the room Negatives Hotel is slightly aged

Quarantine guests go on same elevator as regular guests I had a very satisfying stay: The room is very big, the food is great, the service is amazing, the facilities in the room are comprehensive. Would totally recommend as a quarantine destination 🇨🇦 Anchana U-nanupap Arrived on 07/10/2021 4.7 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Prompt service. Staff were very professional and helpful. We were very comfortable and well fed. Thanks for taking care of all our needs. The hotel paid great attention to details 🇯🇵 Ayaka Ueki Arrived on 03/09/2021 4.7 Two Bedroom Executive Suite Positives Prompt reply Negatives None It was very comfortable quarantine thanks for the kind stuff and their prompt response. I really recommend this hotel. 🇸🇬 Xiao Lianhou Arrived on 15/08/2021 4.3 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Good view, nice food and staff Negatives Some smoking smell in the room although it is a non-smoking room. Windows can not open. Overall not bad. Good for family also. Got kitchen, washing machine, big fridge and so on. If windows can open, get some fresh air, will be perfect. 🇹🇭 Jiraphon Sawadpru Arrived on 25/08/2021 4.3 Grand Suite Positives ขนาดห้องใหญ่ดีเทียบกับโรงแรมอื่นๆในย่านเดียวกัน ราคาเดียวกัน (ราคาต่อตารางเมตรถูกกว่า) วิวกรุงเทพชั้น 26 เตียงนอนสบาย ห้องนอนนอนดูวิวกรุงเพทเพลินๆ

พนักงานช่วยเหลือดีมาก ตกเครื่องแล้วต้องเปลี่ยนตั๋วกระทันหัน พนักงานก็รีบจัดการให้ทันทีที่ได้รับเมล์/ไลน์ ไม่คิดเพิ่มค่าบริการเพราะเงื่อนไขว่าเปลี่ยนวันได้แต่ห้ามยกเลิกจ่ายเต็มตอนจอง

สั่งอาหาร สิ่งของจากนอกโรงแรมได้ พนักงานเอาขึ้นมาส่งถึงหน้าห้อง ยกเว้นของสด(ซึ่งไม่จำเป็นมั๊ง แต่ห้องมีครัว -*-) ทุเรียน แต่ส้มตำสั่งมาทานได้ (เลือกที่นี่ไม่เลือกอีกที่เพราะเหตุผลนี้เลย)

เดินทางกับลูกสัญชาติเยอรมันสองคน คิดราคาแม่คนไทย และลูกราคาเด็กต่างชาติ อันนี้รับได้อยู่ บางโรงแรมจะเอาราคาลูกเป็นผู้ใหญ่แล้วให้ราคาแม่เป็นคนร่วมห้อง

มีเครื่องซักผ้า แต่ไม่มีที่ตากให้ แร่ดีที่โรงแรมมีบานเฟี้ยมแบบมีช่องเป็นม่าน ใช้ตากผ้าได้ดี แดดส่อง

ขอเปลี่ยนผ้าปูได้ ขอสบู่ ยาสระผม ผงซักฟอกเพิ่มได้

อินเตอร์เน็ตเร็วดี มีเร้าท์เตอร์ในห้องเลย เล่นเกมส์ไม่สะดุด (เลือก รร นี้เพราะอันนี้เช่นกัน) Negatives ราคาห้องไม่ได้รวมค่า netflix ต้องจ่ายเพิ่มเอง

อาหารตัวเลือกน้อย และต้องสั่งล่วงหน้า 1 วัน รสชาติค่อนข้างไปทางอาหารญี่ปุ่น จืดๆ แจงกะทิหวานแบบน้ำตาลหก แต่ปริมาณก็เท่าๆกับข้าวกล่องปกติ ส่วนใหญ่เอาข้าวไว้ทานกับกับข้าวที่สั่งมาจากนอกโรงแรม ถ้าปกติทานข้าว 2 จาน อาจจะไม่อิ่มนะ แต่สำหรับเราคือพอ แต่ไม่อร่อย

ต้องทำความสะอาดห้องเอง พนักงานจะเอาอุปกรณ์มาให้ จริงๆข้อนี้ไม่รู้จะเอาเป็น negative ดีไหม เพราะสำหรับเราโอเค เพราะไม่ค่อยชอบให้ใครเข้ามาเวลาพักในห้อง แล้วแต่คนชอบนะ

ทีวีจอแบน 40 นิ้ว แต่น่าจะรุ่นเก่านะ เวลาตรีมหน้าจอชอบหลุดออกบ่อย

ห้ามออกจากห้อง แม้แต่เดินเล่นบริเวณโรงแรมก็ไม่ได้ สภาพห้อง การบริการสมกับเป็นโรงแรม 5 ดาวค่ะ แต่ออกไปไหนไม่ได้แม้แต่บริเวณในโรงแรมก็รู้สึกเบื่ออยู่ ทีวีมีแต่ช่องเอเชีย ช่องยุโรปมีแค่จากฟรั่งเศส 🇯🇵 T.H Arrived on 08/08/2021 4.3 Grand Deluxe Room Positives separate desk for eating and working

laundry machine and easy to dry with hunger

gym ball

many TV program

food is not so bad

service is not so bad Negatives No balcony This is second time for me to stay ASQ. Here is much better than terminal21. I think it's good ASQ here. 🇷🇺 Dmitry Chumakov Arrived on 26/07/2021 4.7 Absolute Suite Positives Food was good, just thai food is too sweet for european taste)

Very nice people, helpful and kind. Doing their best to help

Treadmill is very good idea

Enough space in room

Nice view Negatives nothing If room with treadmill is finished and they have only bicycles, hotel has a fitness company who can provide treadmill that you like. Hotel team is very good. Limousine service is private and nice 🇵🇭 CRYSTELL ALIBANGO Arrived on 24/06/2021 5.0 Grand Suite Positives Stunning view - perfect when quarantining

Front desk is very responsive and helpful

There are variety of meals to choose from everyday and all of them are really good

The whole quarantine process is organized - from arrival to the hotel to checkout Will definitely stay there next time again - hopefully not during quarantine anymore but for leisure. 🇫🇮 Matti Arrived on 22/06/2021 4.5 Absolute Suite Positives Nice large one-bedroom unit

Dedicated workspace

Exercise equipment included in the price

Very nice golf course views. Negatives Shower water not hot, ok but could be better Overall very happy, great service, great room, and food. Two weeks was a breeze. A good option and would book again. 🇸🇱 MOHAMED S BAH Arrived on 15/06/2021 4.3 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Room was very spacious and comfortable I was disappointed for not having to get a fresh air breaks from the room after receiving your second negative covid test sumi kang Arrived on 08/04/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room hotel was very comfortable and kindness. im very happy to stay here. yu-wen huang Arrived on 07/04/2021 4.5 Grand Suite Positives room size

view

cleaness Negatives child menu

hot water not quite stable great staff and bog portion of food. Very nice view and great size of room. Small child can run around the room. But lack of vegetables in child's menu and mostly are fried food. 🇺🇸 April Wintle Arrived on 03/04/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Bathtub/washer/dryer/kitchen/views/food quality, amount, and taste/service/heated toilet seat/ Negatives Hard bed/the time outside policy I loved my stay here because the room(apartment style) was clean, spacious, had a full kitchen and washer dryer, microwave, and cabinets, it just made it feel like home. The bathtub was large and had a separate stand alone shower. The Water pressure was hard and the water was hot. The toilet seat had a heated option! I appreciated the real hardwood doors, floors and walls, and the floor to ceiling windows overlooking the sports club golf club. The chef was amazing, my food came hot and well presented and perfectly cooked and seasoned. *not overly seasoned, I opted for the vegetarian menu even though I am not vegetarian but was allowed to order egg whites on the side for my protein. My ONLY complaint would be the bed was too hard for my neck and shoulder issues and every morning I woke up with a stiff back and neck. I asked for a mattress pad but they were just down blankets and didn't help whatsoever. The pillows were great though! Wifi was great, Netflix and Prime were all I needed for my nightly entertainment. They happily gave me extra cofee and condiments and water upon request. The nurses, for your twice daily check in, were always upbeat and friendly. Overall, I would stay here again and my time here flew by! I quite enjoyed my quarantine and would do it again ONLY because of the care and quality of this hotel. 🇸🇬 Lee huan zhi alwin Arrived on 12/03/2021 4.7 Grand Suite Positives Good service, accomodating and friendly staff Negatives Japanese food is not tasty Rooms are big and spacious, the treadmill can be improved as it vibrates too much. Food is good but the Japanese selection is not as tasty. Staff and service is excellent 🇹🇭 Arunya Phuanpathom Arrived on 08/03/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Negative Negatives Negative Clean rooms, attentive staff Excellent service Quality delicious food I was impressed It is a very good ASQ hotel.