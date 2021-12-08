Total AQ Hotel Rooms 115 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Phyathai 1 Hospital

The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor is no longer operating as an ASQ .



Set only a 5-minute walk from Thong Lo BTS Skytrain Station, The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor offers a comfortable and luxurious accommodation in Bangkok. Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurants and cafés along with its rooftop pool. Each room features a flat-screen smart TV, kitchenette and refrigerator. For your comfort, you will find a seating area, bathrobes and a hairdryer. All bathrooms are equipped with electronic toilet seat, bathtub and free amenities. At property, guests can enjoy all-day dining at Bar Storia del Caffè, relax at the The Secret Garden with its outdoor seating or sip high tea at the Mariage Frères Tea Room. The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 is only 0.9 miles from the Emporium Shopping Mall and 1.3 miles from Camillian Hospital while Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is 0.8 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 11.8 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property

24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from hotel to hospital

24-hour registered nurse stand-by

24-hour doctor consulting via Phiyathai 1 Hospital

Complimentary transfer service from the airport to the hotel

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary high speed internet

Bathroom with bathtub, shower and washlet

Smart TV

Room amenities include microwave, refrigerator, and complimentary coffee and tea

Discount 15% on room service menu

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 5 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇹🇼 Chiu Chienyuan Arrived on 21/11/2021 3.9 Premier Room Overall it is good, clean and comfortable, but i am surprised when i check in, they told us it is over 5pm so hotel can't prepare dinner, i was wondering where am i support to go & buy?? 🇹🇭 Rattanachanok Arrived on 24/11/2021 2.0 Premier Room Positives Cheap is not excepted for this SAQ as same price w Hyatt place sukhumvit.

Stupid me that choose this hotel. Negatives Construction labor climb outside to my balcony with glass door that see through This is the most worst experience I have ever had i my traveling life. A guy as construction climbed to my private room balcony without any notice from hotel , please refer to my photos 🇹🇭 Suparada Supakamolsenee Arrived on 09/05/2021 4.7 Premier Room Positives Services

Food

Clean Negatives The light cut out couple times during my quarantine

Wifi connection was bad sometimes The staffs are really nice and helpful. The food are quality and yummy. I had a good time staying there! 🇩🇪 Christian Wintgen Arrived on 20/03/2021 4.5 Premier Room Positives Rooms are cool, staff very friendly, quite hotel Negatives Wifi sometimes off during nighttime. Relaxing time only 30 minutes per day. Very good and cheap quarantine in BKk. Hotel staff is very helpful and friendly. Nurse on duty even helps more than she has to. 🇹🇭 Wannapa Ch Arrived on 24/02/2021 5.0 Deluxe Suite Positives Everything is good,

Room

room was big and the bed room was comfortable, all room amentities are more ready for 15 days quarantine, Smart TV, Good WiFi, Microwave, Sink, Bathroom with bathtub and bathroom amenities that were ready for me , so I don't need to prepare anything.

Food

Food served 4 times a day, Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon dessert, Dinner I'm getting fatter right now.

Also I like the most is the room has a stunning bedroom lighting, where I can find myself in great lighting every where in the room for a cool selfie. Negatives Meals served 4 times 8.00 am, 12.00 am, 03.00pm, 05.00pm sometimes I forgot to bring it in the room after the staff ring doorbell so sometimes my meal get cold already, but luckily my room has microwave so I can warm it whenever I want to get it. All the staff and nurse take good care of me. Thank you everyone for make my quarantine more ealier in this very hard time.