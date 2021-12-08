BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
403 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 115 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Phyathai 1 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor in a prioritized manner, and The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor will directly collect payment from you.

The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Set only a 5-minute walk from Thong Lo BTS Skytrain Station, The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor offers a comfortable and luxurious accommodation in Bangkok. Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurants and cafés along with its rooftop pool.

Each room features a flat-screen smart TV, kitchenette and refrigerator. For your comfort, you will find a seating area, bathrobes and a hairdryer. All bathrooms are equipped with electronic toilet seat, bathtub and free amenities.

At property, guests can enjoy all-day dining at Bar Storia del Caffè, relax at the The Secret Garden with its outdoor seating or sip high tea at the Mariage Frères Tea Room.

The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 is only 0.9 miles from the Emporium Shopping Mall and 1.3 miles from Camillian Hospital while Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is 0.8 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 11.8 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features

  • COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property
  • 24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from hotel to hospital
  • 24-hour registered nurse stand-by
  • 24-hour doctor consulting via Phiyathai 1 Hospital
  • Complimentary transfer service from the airport to the hotel
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary high speed internet
  • Bathroom with bathtub, shower and washlet
  • Smart TV
  • Room amenities include microwave, refrigerator, and complimentary coffee and tea
  • Discount 15% on room service menu
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇹🇼Chiu Chienyuan

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 21/11/2021
3.9 Premier Room

Overall it is good, clean and comfortable, but i am surprised when i check in, they told us it is over 5pm so hotel can't prepare dinner, i was wondering where am i support to go & buy??

🇹🇭Rattanachanok

Reviewed on 25/11/2021
Arrived on 24/11/2021
2.0 Premier Room
Positives     
  • Cheap is not excepted for this SAQ as same price w Hyatt place sukhumvit.
  • Stupid me that choose this hotel.
Negatives
  • Construction labor climb outside to my balcony with glass door that see through

This is the most worst experience I have ever had i my traveling life. A guy as construction climbed to my private room balcony without any notice from hotel , please refer to my photos

🇹🇭Suparada Supakamolsenee

Reviewed on 25/05/2021
Arrived on 09/05/2021
4.7 Premier Room
Positives     
  • Services
  • Food
  • Clean
Negatives
  • The light cut out couple times during my quarantine
  • Wifi connection was bad sometimes

The staffs are really nice and helpful. The food are quality and yummy. I had a good time staying there!

🇩🇪Christian Wintgen

Reviewed on 01/05/2021
Arrived on 20/03/2021
4.5 Premier Room
Positives     
  • Rooms are cool, staff very friendly, quite hotel
Negatives
  • Wifi sometimes off during nighttime. Relaxing time only 30 minutes per day.

Very good and cheap quarantine in BKk. Hotel staff is very helpful and friendly. Nurse on duty even helps more than she has to.

🇹🇭Wannapa Ch

Reviewed on 28/02/2021
Arrived on 24/02/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Positives     
  • Everything is good,
  • Room
  • room was big and the bed room was comfortable, all room amentities are more ready for 15 days quarantine, Smart TV, Good WiFi, Microwave, Sink, Bathroom with bathtub and bathroom amenities that were ready for me , so I don't need to prepare anything.
  • Food
  • Food served 4 times a day, Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon dessert, Dinner I'm getting fatter right now.
  • Also I like the most is the room has a stunning bedroom lighting, where I can find myself in great lighting every where in the room for a cool selfie.
Negatives
  • Meals served 4 times 8.00 am, 12.00 am, 03.00pm, 05.00pm sometimes I forgot to bring it in the room after the staff ring doorbell so sometimes my meal get cold already, but luckily my room has microwave so I can warm it whenever I want to get it.

All the staff and nurse take good care of me. Thank you everyone for make my quarantine more ealier in this very hard time.

Address / Map

Sukhumvit Soi 57, Klongtan Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

