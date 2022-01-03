Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Superior Room 28m²
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Deluxe Room 30m²
฿35,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Executive Room 35m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
1 Bedroom Suite 60m²
฿51,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
One of our top picks in Bangkok. Set within landscaped tropical gardens in Bangkok’s Bangrak area, Silom Serene is within 0.6 miles from Lumphini Park. This boutique hotel offers elegant accommodations, a restaurant and an outdoor pool.
Rooms at Silom Serene come with wooden flooring and furnishings. Each room has cable/satellite TV, a safety deposit box and a fridge. The private bathrooms are fitted with a bathtub and shower. Some rooms also have a living room and kitchen with dining area.
Guests can exercise at the fitness centre, or relax in the sauna. The hotel has a full-service business centre and a reading room.
Ormthong Restaurant serves Thai and international dishes, while drinks and snacks can be enjoyed at the coffee shop and bar. Room service is available 24 hours daily.
Silom Serene Boutique Hotel is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 testing (2 times on days 5 and 9)
- 24-hour nurse standby service
- Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision
- Free high speed WI-FI access
- Smart TV
- 30% Discount from Package Rate for Accompanying Spouse Sharing the Same Room
- Unlimited Drinking Water
- 10% Discount on Room Service from In house Restaurants that include Arno's Butcher and Eatery and Ormthong Heritage Restaurant (Thai)
- Smoking Rooms Available with Permission to Open Window for Fresh Air
- HDMI Cable Available Upon Request
- Netflix
- Personalized Service to Accommodate Any Requests that Guests May Have Including Errands Running and Grocery Shopping
- Hand sanitizer and masks
- 3 meals a day from selected menu provided
- Welcome beverage
- Free use of yoga mat and exercise ball in recreational room
- Wireless dance mat PC TV in recreational room
- Free transfer service from the airport (Don Muang/Suvarnabhumi)
- Messenger services to nearby convenient stores
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Silom Serene A Boutique HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent service and decent food. The room was clean and well-equipped.
I picked this place because of its inexpensive price. But I was surprised that Silom Serene Boutique Hotel was actually very nice. The hotel was small but pleasant. The room was clean and had a small refrigerator, a kettle, a flat-screen TV, a real bath tub, and plenty of lights. An excellent service and good food. The hotel was equipped for handling the sandboxing and the staff acted appropriately for the COVID measures. Also, the hotel location was perfect. It was located right in the middle of the Silom area where there were many restaurants and hawker's stalls (street vendors) where you could get cheap but great food. Stations for the sky train (BTS) and subway (MRT) were not too far. I noticed there are other Serene Boutique hotels elsewhere (one in Hua Hin). I would definitely stay at other places operated by the same company.
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
I had great 7 days experience comfortable and clean , great food and service and reliable Internet.
5.0 Superior Room
PositivesNegatives
Was a great stay and the hotel was perfect staff so friendly. Food excellent. I would stay here again and recommend highly. Thank you so much
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Strong WIFI, Netflix readily available, 7 Eleven purchases subjected to additional 10% Service Charge
- The Calzone Pizza which I ordered wasn’t even close to the image shown on menu. Photos are merely illustration purposes
Chosen this hotel as it’s within 5 minutes walk away from where I will be staying after my ASQ. Overall it lives beyond my expectations. No regards even though it’s for 14 nights of QUARANTINE
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- They upgraded my room for free. Offered gym equipment for me. Staff service is excellent. The room comes with a microwave. You can use GRAB
- Sometimes the food came cold, but they gave me a new one when it was. More variety for the food menu.
The experience was decent. The room was big and spacious. The internet was extremely fast. They allow you to use grab food orders. The food in the hotel was decent but not great. Thai menu was my preferred choice. Overall, my stay was good for an ASQ hotel, and was happy with the service provided. If you need weights for a workout they will also provide you with this. They give you three PCR tests within your stay and have a proper COVID protocol.
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Because I was vaccinated, I only needed to stay 7 days.
- Yoga mat and free weights were available at no cost.
- Stepper and glider were available for a fee.
- Staff was very friendly and helpful and spoke good English.
- European breakfast was like a feast.
My week actually passed rather quickly. The first days were spent getting over jet lag and then I got myself into a Bible study/reading/exercise/movie routine. After testing negative on the 5th day I was allowed time by the pool and the sunshine felt great.
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven
- To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven
The food delivered to the room excellent taste. Many things to choose from choice of food.many great things to choose from on the menu. Excellent taste and lots to eat