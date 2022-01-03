Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult Superior Room 28 m² ฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,800 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿35,700 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,100 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Executive Room 35 m² ฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,700 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult 1 Bedroom Suite 60 m² ฿51,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿7,600 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Set within landscaped tropical gardens in Bangkok’s Bangrak area, Silom Serene is within 0.6 miles from Lumphini Park. This boutique hotel offers elegant accommodations, a restaurant and an outdoor pool. Rooms at Silom Serene come with wooden flooring and furnishings. Each room has cable/satellite TV, a safety deposit box and a fridge. The private bathrooms are fitted with a bathtub and shower. Some rooms also have a living room and kitchen with dining area. Guests can exercise at the fitness centre, or relax in the sauna. The hotel has a full-service business centre and a reading room. Ormthong Restaurant serves Thai and international dishes, while drinks and snacks can be enjoyed at the coffee shop and bar. Room service is available 24 hours daily. Silom Serene Boutique Hotel is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 testing (2 times on days 5 and 9)

24-hour nurse standby service

Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision

Free high speed WI-FI access

Smart TV

30% Discount from Package Rate for Accompanying Spouse Sharing the Same Room

Unlimited Drinking Water

10% Discount on Room Service from In house Restaurants that include Arno's Butcher and Eatery and Ormthong Heritage Restaurant (Thai)

Smoking Rooms Available with Permission to Open Window for Fresh Air

HDMI Cable Available Upon Request

Netflix

Personalized Service to Accommodate Any Requests that Guests May Have Including Errands Running and Grocery Shopping

Hand sanitizer and masks

3 meals a day from selected menu provided

Welcome beverage

Free use of yoga mat and exercise ball in recreational room

Wireless dance mat PC TV in recreational room

Free transfer service from the airport (Don Muang/Suvarnabhumi)

Messenger services to nearby convenient stores

Score 4.7 /5 Excellent Based on 7 reviews 🇺🇸 Yutaka Sagara Arrived on 16/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Excellent service and decent food. The room was clean and well-equipped. Negatives Nothing, really. I picked this place because of its inexpensive price. But I was surprised that Silom Serene Boutique Hotel was actually very nice. The hotel was small but pleasant. The room was clean and had a small refrigerator, a kettle, a flat-screen TV, a real bath tub, and plenty of lights. An excellent service and good food. The hotel was equipped for handling the sandboxing and the staff acted appropriately for the COVID measures. Also, the hotel location was perfect. It was located right in the middle of the Silom area where there were many restaurants and hawker's stalls (street vendors) where you could get cheap but great food. Stations for the sky train (BTS) and subway (MRT) were not too far. I noticed there are other Serene Boutique hotels elsewhere (one in Hua Hin). I would definitely stay at other places operated by the same company. 🇹🇭 Rin chitinanda Arrived on 17/10/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Great service I had great 7 days experience comfortable and clean , great food and service and reliable Internet. 🇬🇧 Edmund Stephenson Arrived on 14/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Fantastic all round Negatives No outside time Was a great stay and the hotel was perfect staff so friendly. Food excellent. I would stay here again and recommend highly. Thank you so much 🇸🇬 Lee Lawrence Arrived on 05/07/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives Strong WIFI, Netflix readily available, 7 Eleven purchases subjected to additional 10% Service Charge Negatives The Calzone Pizza which I ordered wasn't even close to the image shown on menu. Photos are merely illustration purposes Chosen this hotel as it's within 5 minutes walk away from where I will be staying after my ASQ. Overall it lives beyond my expectations. No regards even though it's for 14 nights of QUARANTINE 🇬🇧 Francis Ejiegbu Arrived on 12/06/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives They upgraded my room for free. Offered gym equipment for me. Staff service is excellent. The room comes with a microwave. You can use GRAB Negatives Sometimes the food came cold, but they gave me a new one when it was. More variety for the food menu. The experience was decent. The room was big and spacious. The internet was extremely fast. They allow you to use grab food orders. The food in the hotel was decent but not great. Thai menu was my preferred choice. Overall, my stay was good for an ASQ hotel, and was happy with the service provided. If you need weights for a workout they will also provide you with this. They give you three PCR tests within your stay and have a proper COVID protocol. 🇺🇸 Deborah A Grosser Arrived on 27/04/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Because I was vaccinated, I only needed to stay 7 days.

Yoga mat and free weights were available at no cost.

Stepper and glider were available for a fee.

Staff was very friendly and helpful and spoke good English.

European breakfast was like a feast. Negatives My city view was boring. My week actually passed rather quickly. The first days were spent getting over jet lag and then I got myself into a Bible study/reading/exercise/movie routine. After testing negative on the 5th day I was allowed time by the pool and the sunshine felt great. 🇨🇦 Andrew Vaisnis Arrived on 11/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven Negatives To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven The food delivered to the room excellent taste. Many things to choose from choice of food.many great things to choose from on the menu. Excellent taste and lots to eat

Yoga mat and free weights were available at no cost.

Stepper and glider were available for a fee.

Staff was very friendly and helpful and spoke good English.

European breakfast was like a feast. Negatives My city view was boring. My week actually passed rather quickly. The first days were spent getting over jet lag and then I got myself into a Bible study/reading/exercise/movie routine. After testing negative on the 5th day I was allowed time by the pool and the sunshine felt great. 🇨🇦 Andrew Vaisnis Arrived on 11/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven Negatives To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven The food delivered to the room excellent taste. Many things to choose from choice of food.many great things to choose from on the menu. Excellent taste and lots to eat

