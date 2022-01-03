BANGKOK TEST & GO

Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1285 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+43 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
7 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior Room 28
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 30
฿35,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Executive Room 35
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
1 Bedroom Suite 60
฿51,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Set within landscaped tropical gardens in Bangkok’s Bangrak area, Silom Serene is within 0.6 miles from Lumphini Park. This boutique hotel offers elegant accommodations, a restaurant and an outdoor pool.

Rooms at Silom Serene come with wooden flooring and furnishings. Each room has cable/satellite TV, a safety deposit box and a fridge. The private bathrooms are fitted with a bathtub and shower. Some rooms also have a living room and kitchen with dining area.

Guests can exercise at the fitness centre, or relax in the sauna. The hotel has a full-service business centre and a reading room.

Ormthong Restaurant serves Thai and international dishes, while drinks and snacks can be enjoyed at the coffee shop and bar. Room service is available 24 hours daily.

Silom Serene Boutique Hotel is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Amenities / Features

  • COVID-19 testing (2 times on days 5 and 9)
  • 24-hour nurse standby service
  • Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision
  • Free high speed WI-FI access
  • Smart TV
  • 30% Discount from Package Rate for Accompanying Spouse Sharing the Same Room
  • Unlimited Drinking Water
  • 10% Discount on Room Service from In house Restaurants that include Arno's Butcher and Eatery and Ormthong Heritage Restaurant (Thai)
  • Smoking Rooms Available with Permission to Open Window for Fresh Air
  • HDMI Cable Available Upon Request
  • Netflix
  • Personalized Service to Accommodate Any Requests that Guests May Have Including Errands Running and Grocery Shopping
  • Hand sanitizer and masks
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu provided
  • Welcome beverage
  • Free use of yoga mat and exercise ball in recreational room
  • Wireless dance mat PC TV in recreational room
  • Free transfer service from the airport (Don Muang/Suvarnabhumi)
  • Messenger services to nearby convenient stores
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸Yutaka Sagara

Reviewed on 03/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
  • Excellent service and decent food. The room was clean and well-equipped.
Negatives
  • Nothing, really.

I picked this place because of its inexpensive price. But I was surprised that Silom Serene Boutique Hotel was actually very nice. The hotel was small but pleasant. The room was clean and had a small refrigerator, a kettle, a flat-screen TV, a real bath tub, and plenty of lights. An excellent service and good food. The hotel was equipped for handling the sandboxing and the staff acted appropriately for the COVID measures. Also, the hotel location was perfect. It was located right in the middle of the Silom area where there were many restaurants and hawker's stalls (street vendors) where you could get cheap but great food. Stations for the sky train (BTS) and subway (MRT) were not too far. I noticed there are other Serene Boutique hotels elsewhere (one in Hua Hin). I would definitely stay at other places operated by the same company.

🇹🇭Rin chitinanda

Reviewed on 02/11/2021
Arrived on 17/10/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
  • Great service

I had great 7 days experience comfortable and clean , great food and service and reliable Internet.

🇬🇧Edmund Stephenson

Reviewed on 31/07/2021
Arrived on 14/07/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
  • Fantastic all round
Negatives
  • No outside time

Was a great stay and the hotel was perfect staff so friendly. Food excellent. I would stay here again and recommend highly. Thank you so much

🇸🇬Lee Lawrence

Reviewed on 14/07/2021
Arrived on 05/07/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Strong WIFI, Netflix readily available, 7 Eleven purchases subjected to additional 10% Service Charge
Negatives
  • The Calzone Pizza which I ordered wasn’t even close to the image shown on menu. Photos are merely illustration purposes

Chosen this hotel as it’s within 5 minutes walk away from where I will be staying after my ASQ. Overall it lives beyond my expectations. No regards even though it’s for 14 nights of QUARANTINE

🇬🇧Francis Ejiegbu

Reviewed on 09/07/2021
Arrived on 12/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • They upgraded my room for free. Offered gym equipment for me. Staff service is excellent. The room comes with a microwave. You can use GRAB
Negatives
  • Sometimes the food came cold, but they gave me a new one when it was. More variety for the food menu.

The experience was decent. The room was big and spacious. The internet was extremely fast. They allow you to use grab food orders. The food in the hotel was decent but not great. Thai menu was my preferred choice. Overall, my stay was good for an ASQ hotel, and was happy with the service provided. If you need weights for a workout they will also provide you with this. They give you three PCR tests within your stay and have a proper COVID protocol.

🇺🇸Deborah A Grosser

Reviewed on 13/05/2021
Arrived on 27/04/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
  • Because I was vaccinated, I only needed to stay 7 days.
  • Yoga mat and free weights were available at no cost.
  • Stepper and glider were available for a fee.
  • Staff was very friendly and helpful and spoke good English.
  • European breakfast was like a feast.
Negatives
  • My city view was boring.

My week actually passed rather quickly. The first days were spent getting over jet lag and then I got myself into a Bible study/reading/exercise/movie routine. After testing negative on the 5th day I was allowed time by the pool and the sunshine felt great.

🇨🇦Andrew Vaisnis

Reviewed on 13/04/2021
Arrived on 11/04/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
  • To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven
Negatives
  • To be able to send out to get things from 7-Eleven

The food delivered to the room excellent taste. Many things to choose from choice of food.many great things to choose from on the menu. Excellent taste and lots to eat

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

7 Soi Pipat (Silom 3), Silom Road, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7.4
rating with
597 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Trinity Silom Hotel
8
rating with
9433 reviews
From ฿-1
The Heritage Bangkok
7.4
rating with
13032 reviews
From ฿-1
Le Méridien Bangkok
8.9
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
7.6
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn
8.6
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Amara Bangkok Hotel
9
rating with
2076 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G
8.4
rating with
930 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1704 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU