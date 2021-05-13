Total AQ Hotel Rooms 138 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Bandara Suites Silom, Bangkok offer you a Suite to Luxury option with a spacious fully-equipped room and view of Lumpini Park/City center of Bangkok. All rooms are equipped with a Microwave oven, Minibar, Netflix, YouTube, Early Check-In, Late Check-Out and many more. We are committed to provide you the best comfort with healthy, safe, entertain, and comfortable environment while you stay with us. VDO: https://youtu.be/uH0VYB7KDxI

Amenities / Features Hotel Highlight:

Couple Room / Family Room available

Smoking available*

Non-refundable policy but amendable*

.

.

Package Highlight

Large window with a wide view of Lumpini Park or City view

meal is optional based on rate chosen

Unlimited drinking water, coffee, and tea

Bathtub with a full set of Bathroom amenities

Microwave oven, Ceramic Chinaware/Crockery, and Stainless Cutlery

Openable window

Complimentary Netflix account, and 79 International cable channels

20% discount on Room Service and Laundry service*

.

*Terms and Conditions applied, please contact the hotel for full details.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 2 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 David Woodhall Arrived on 13/04/2021 5.0 One Bedroom Suite Corner with Fitness Equipment Positives Everything was perfect. I have just completed a 10-day ASQ at the Bandara Suites Silom and felt my experience worthy of sharing with others looking for a suitable ASQ hotel. The booking procedure was seamless with extremely helpful staff who answered my queries quickly and efficiently. Even when I needed to change my date of arrival it was taken care of with a minimum amount of fuss. I was picked up at the airport and the arrival procedure was efficient and pleasant. The room was excellent and perfect for a longer stay (Corner Suite) and the Free in room Exercise equipment was appreciated to exercise daily. Food was delivered on time and warm three times daily. The choice was excellent with daily online menus and the quality and quantity was excellent. The safety precautions taken were perfect and professional, which I considered just as important as the comforts, as I saw the staff’s professionalism in this regard was not only protecting others but also myself. In summary I thank the staff at Bandara Suites for their professionalism and courtesy during my stay and do not hesitate to recommend this hotel for anyone planning their upcoming ASQ. Sincere thanks to Staff and Management of Bandara Suites Silom. 🇬🇧 Michael Lane Arrived on 12/04/2021 4.7 Two Bedroom Suite with Fitness Equipment Positives Always very helpful and kind people Negatives Too many salads. Don't need it with every meal Very nice and comfortable rooms. Excellent service. Helpful and friendly staff. Clean and tidy rooms

Hotel Offer Brochure