I like everyone in the hotel

Bad network

I don’t know what other people’s experiences are, but for me I like them very much. When I get off the bus from the airport to the hotel, I will be very patient to communicate with you what they need. I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived in the room on the day of check-in, because they gave What I arranged was the room where I passed the pictures to them before! ! ! There are 36 bottles of water in the room (I drank 330 bottles in 14 days); there are 14 bags of each of tea bags and coffee (pictures are left); thermometers, brooms and dustpans, garbage bags, etc. are basically available Now, let you rest assured that you can bring it in the room for 14 days (but toothpaste is not enough) without a comb (I have short hair and no problem). Arranged for us to do the accounting test in the early morning of the next day. A total of three tests were conducted in 14 days. The phone inquired twice a day. Can you order takeaway or ask them to help to 711 through the hotel? Also, the lights are a bit dim, the curtains can be washed, and the internet is really slow! Finally, thank you all the staff during the quarantine period, salute (^^ゞ