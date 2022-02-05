Total AQ Hotel Rooms 79 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 38 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Trinity Silom Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Trinity Silom Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Superior 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Internet - Wifi
- Small Deposit
- Yoga Mat
Deluxe 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Internet - Wifi
- Small Deposit
- Yoga Mat
Trinity Silom Hotel is pleased to be awarded with the The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification. This certification, awarded by Tourism Authority of Thailand, is a recognition of our commitment to maintain the highest levels of sanitisation and hygiene. Find out more about our cleanliness initiatives.
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 22 reviews
If you were a guest at Trinity Silom Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Trinity Silom HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.7 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
Positives Negatives
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
Positives Negatives
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
Positives
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
Positives Negatives
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
Positives Negatives
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
Positives Negatives
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Price was good. Food was different everyday. Food was thai style but for me is ok. Staff was very friendly, always reply by messenger very quickly.
- Hotel internet was weak and not consistent. I used mobile internet all 14 days.
- Tea pot was very old and hotel could not provide any better so I order new online.
I would suggest hotel to improve internet connection only. The rest for me was fine.
4.1 Superior
Positives Negatives
Room very clean. Staff helpful & responding fast. Price reasonable. Wifi unstable and unreliable. I recommend the hotel.
4.1 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Staffs are friendly. Rooms are clean and comfortable. Access to Wifi is good.
- There is no balcony. Food are not delicious coz the hotel always arranges dinner with the same menu throughout 14 days quarantine.
The hotel should arrange delicious food and change menu of lunch and dinner because the guests have to stay 14 days at the hotels and he/ she has to eat the food from the hotel mostly.
4.2 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- The service was excellent and attentive.
- All needs were attended to quickly.
- The room was decent and a reasonable price.
- The food was always on time 7 am, 11 am, and 5pm, and all Thai food which was okay for me.
- There was no balcony but due to restrictions, they have to be locked anyways.
- I had a window but couldn't open it.
Everything went fine. The bus was waiting for me at the airport and the room was ready and had 3 cases of water, a lot of coffee and tea.
3 Covid tests were done all arranged at 9 am and done quickly. I ordered from 7-11, 2 times and was done promptly and the staff even scanned some documents for me. The food was mostly Thai food and always sent on time. The Wifi was 90%, okay, sometimes around 10 am was spotty but only for a short time.
Finally, the staff was very polite and friendly and I would recommend staying here for quarantine and it was also one of the lower priced options.
4.2 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- The staff was very friendly and supportive
Over all the hotel was nice, service was above standards. Only substandard area since no one can leave rooms the ability to open a window was not even possible.
4.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- I like everyone in the hotel
I don’t know what other people’s experiences are, but for me I like them very much. When I get off the bus from the airport to the hotel, I will be very patient to communicate with you what they need. I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived in the room on the day of check-in, because they gave What I arranged was the room where I passed the pictures to them before! ! ! There are 36 bottles of water in the room (I drank 330 bottles in 14 days); there are 14 bags of each of tea bags and coffee (pictures are left); thermometers, brooms and dustpans, garbage bags, etc. are basically available Now, let you rest assured that you can bring it in the room for 14 days (but toothpaste is not enough) without a comb (I have short hair and no problem). Arranged for us to do the accounting test in the early morning of the next day. A total of three tests were conducted in 14 days. The phone inquired twice a day. Can you order takeaway or ask them to help to 711 through the hotel? Also, the lights are a bit dim, the curtains can be washed, and the internet is really slow! Finally, thank you all the staff during the quarantine period, salute (^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
Positives Negatives
Staffs are friendly and polite .The hotel gave me the same fruit for 7 days I’m not so impressed with their food.but generally it’s ok