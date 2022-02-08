BANGKOK TEST & GO

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9.2
rating with
304 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
2 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the COMO Metropolitan Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and COMO Metropolitan Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
City Room 29
฿7,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults
Studio Room 43
฿57,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Metropolitan Room 54
฿67,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Yoga Mat

This 5-star hotel in Bangkok's Sathorn area includes modern Thai-style rooms with free WiFi, a 100 feet outdoor pool and a COMO Shambhala Urban Escape spa. Among its 3 dining options is Nahm Thai Restaurant, awarded with one Michelin Star in the first edition of Michelin Guide Bangkok 2018 and 2019, voted number one Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and number 13 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Featuring down comforters and 500-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens, the elegant rooms at COMO Metropolitan Bangkok include a cable TV and a yoga mat. Spacious bathrooms feature the finest quality toiletries, a shower stall and a bathtub.

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok offers packages tailored to your wellbeing.

Amenities / Features

  • Total of 2 times COVID-19 RT-PCR screening tests conducted on property
  • 24-hour nurse on duty for twice daily temperature checks and for other health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Obtaining official COVID-19-free certificate on the departure day
  • Full Board including Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (menus are a perfectly calibrated mix of raw and cooked ingredients with very specific nutritional purposes)
  • Complimentary High Speed Internet access
  • Daily Yoga and mindfulness sessions
  • Daily afternoon tea
  • 2 times mini bar replenishments
  • Dedicated area for periodic screen testing
  • Return transfers within Bangkok
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at COMO Metropolitan Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇨🇭Mauro Bunkofer

Reviewed on 08/02/2022
Arrived on 22/02/2022
5.0 Metropolitan Room with Terrace

It’s really a super service all in all! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

🇹🇭Arphatchanee Hongswadhi

Reviewed on 17/08/2021
Arrived on 08/08/2021
5.0 Penthouse Suite
Positives     
  • Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.
  • Staff are polite and willing to help.
  • WiFi is perfect.
Negatives
  • They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.

My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

27 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

