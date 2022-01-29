Total AQ Hotel Rooms 160 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults Standard room 26 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Coffee Machine Connecting Room HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 2 Adults Comfy Room 28 m² ฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Coffee Machine Connecting Room HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Smoking Rooms Available

Maximum of 2 Adults Cosy Suite (1 bedroom&1 Living room) 52 m² ฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Coffee Machine Connecting Room Family Suites HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Living Room Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok is located in the center, a 14-minute walk from Lumpini Park. Popular points of interest around the property include MBK Shopping Mall and SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. The property is 1.1 miles from Siam Discovery. All rooms at the hotel are equipped with a seating area. The private bathroom is equipped with a bath or shower and free toiletries. The rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can give tips on the area. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre is 1.2 miles from 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 14 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features *According to the recent Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health

TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:

✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )

✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel

Surawong Bangkok

✓ One ATK Test Kit

✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel

✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi

✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and

international channels

✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily

✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished

✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered

from Room Service

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 7 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 4 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇮🇳 Ayjaz Ahmad Jan Arrived on 13/01/2022 4.3 Standard room Positives Overall good experience Negatives Food quality can be improved Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don't have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn't have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat. 🇺🇸 Dheymetria Wilson Arrived on 24/12/2021 4.4 Standard room Positives Easy to book One of the only hotels with free cancellation Great communication Negatives No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

One of the only hotels with free cancellation

Great communication Negatives No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk. I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format. 🇹🇭 Ebrahim azad pilehroud Arrived on 15/12/2021 3.8 Standard room It was nice room and location was near my home.

Actually i was there fir few days. 🇫🇷 MONTI Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.8 Standard room Positives PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable 🇬🇧 Stephen BIBBY Arrived on 27/11/2021 4.3 Standard room Positives English language tv channels

Quick responses to emails Negatives No light switch or lamp beside the bed Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great 🇹🇭 Pornwipa Arrived on 11/11/2021 3.3 Standard room Positives Helpful staffs Negatives Slow response It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program. 🇳🇿 J Rhodes Arrived on 17/07/2021 4.8 Standard room Positives Staff,

Food is excellent

Wifi is good

desk with chair for laptop

Chair to sit and eat from small table

Very clean

good shower Negatives No balcony

No sofa Overall my stay was good, 14 days in a hotel room is hard by the 10th day, yet no matter which hotel it will be hard. My view on to the side street allowed me to people watch as they walked past. The food was excellent which is key to staying in a room for 14 days, the three PCR tests were okay