Total AQ Hotel Rooms 160 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard room 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Comfy Room 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
Features
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults
Cosy Suite (1 bedroom&1 Living room) 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
Features
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok is located in the center, a 14-minute walk from Lumpini Park. Popular points of interest around the property include MBK Shopping Mall and SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. The property is 1.1 miles from Siam Discovery.
All rooms at the hotel are equipped with a seating area. The private bathroom is equipped with a bath or shower and free toiletries. The rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.
Staff at the 24-hour front desk can give tips on the area.
Bangkok Art & Culture Centre is 1.2 miles from 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 14 miles from the property.
Amenities / Features
- *According to the recent Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.3 Standard room
Positives Negatives
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
Positives
Negatives
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
Positives
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
Positives
Negatives
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
Positives Negatives
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff,
- Food is excellent
- Wifi is good
- desk with chair for laptop
- Chair to sit and eat from small table
- Very clean
- good shower
Overall my stay was good, 14 days in a hotel room is hard by the 10th day, yet no matter which hotel it will be hard. My view on to the side street allowed me to people watch as they walked past. The food was excellent which is key to staying in a room for 14 days, the three PCR tests were okay