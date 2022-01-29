BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.6
rating with
5 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+30 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
7 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 160 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 20 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard room 26
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Comfy Room 28
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Cosy Suite (1 bedroom&1 Living room) 52
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok is located in the center, a 14-minute walk from Lumpini Park. Popular points of interest around the property include MBK Shopping Mall and SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. The property is 1.1 miles from Siam Discovery.

All rooms at the hotel are equipped with a seating area. The private bathroom is equipped with a bath or shower and free toiletries. The rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.

Staff at the 24-hour front desk can give tips on the area.

Bangkok Art & Culture Centre is 1.2 miles from 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 14 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features

  • *According to the recent Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health
  • TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
  • ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
  • ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
  • Surawong Bangkok
  • ✓ One ATK Test Kit
  • ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
  • ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
  • ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
  • international channels
  • ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
  • ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
  • ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
  • from Room Service
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
4
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇮🇳Ayjaz Ahmad Jan

Reviewed on 29/01/2022
Arrived on 13/01/2022
4.3 Standard room
Positives     
  • Overall good experience
Negatives
  • Food quality can be improved

Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.

🇺🇸Dheymetria Wilson

Reviewed on 09/01/2022
Arrived on 24/12/2021
4.4 Standard room
Positives     
  • Easy to book
  • One of the only hotels with free cancellation
  • Great communication
Negatives
  • No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.

I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.

🇹🇭Ebrahim azad pilehroud

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard room

It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.

🇫🇷MONTI

Reviewed on 20/12/2021
Arrived on 19/11/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positives     
  • PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE

56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer . Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable

🇬🇧Stephen BIBBY

Reviewed on 16/12/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
4.3 Standard room
Positives     
  • English language tv channels
  • Quick responses to emails
Negatives
  • No light switch or lamp beside the bed

Confusion at the airport over the hotel name Food good and plentiful but not given a choice Shower was great

🇹🇭Pornwipa

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
3.3 Standard room
Positives     
  • Helpful staffs
Negatives
  • Slow response

It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.

🇳🇿J Rhodes

Reviewed on 04/08/2021
Arrived on 17/07/2021
4.8 Standard room
Positives     
  • Staff,
  • Food is excellent
  • Wifi is good
  • desk with chair for laptop
  • Chair to sit and eat from small table
  • Very clean
  • good shower
Negatives
  • No balcony
  • No sofa

Overall my stay was good, 14 days in a hotel room is hard by the 10th day, yet no matter which hotel it will be hard. My view on to the side street allowed me to people watch as they walked past. The food was excellent which is key to staying in a room for 14 days, the three PCR tests were okay

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

Surawong Road 56, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Le Méridien Bangkok
8.9
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel
8.6
rating with
1285 reviews
From ฿-1
Amara Bangkok Hotel
9
rating with
2076 reviews
From ฿-1
Trinity Silom Hotel
8
rating with
9433 reviews
From ฿-1
The Heritage Bangkok
7.4
rating with
13032 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G
8.4
rating with
930 reviews
From ฿-1
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn
8.6
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1704 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU