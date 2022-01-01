Total AQ Hotel Rooms 203 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 118 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Le Méridien Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Le Méridien Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Urban Room 36m²
฿15,495 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults
Avantec Suite 78m²
฿28,428 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,621 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,203 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,419 - 5th Day Test & Go
Le Méridien Bangkok is a 5-star hotel in Bangkok’s central business district, offering rooms for luxury quarantine within a 5-minute walk from Patpong night market and Saladaeng BTS Skytrain Station.
Amenities / Features
- A new journey of exploration in the heart of Bangkok. Le Méridien Bangkok is fully certified as SHA Extra Plus hotel in partnership with BNH Hospital. Arrive to a safe, stylish and caring welcome with transportation and RT-PCR test included in your Test & Go package. Rates starts from THB 5,690++ per night.
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 9 reviews
If you were a guest at Le Méridien Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.8 Deluxe Urban Room
Positives
Negatives
- No wait at airport for transfer to hotel
- Check-in and PCR test very professional and without drama
- None, I would stay longer if I did not have my own apartment
Méridien had succeeded to make the SHA+ process straightforward without compromising safety but still in a way that any tourist expect of their name.
5.0 Vista Room
Positives
Negatives
- Attentive staff, exceed’s guest expectation, Thai hospitality and spot on customer service
- Limited facilities due to covid (gym)
Attentive and a sense of care to Thai citizens during a hardship time like covid situation but le meridien bangkok had shown a warm heart to Thai citizen as highest standard of service level that made my day full of joy during staying here. I had a good vibe to live and the staff are beyond my expectations.
4.7 Avantec Family Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Super service and very nice and committed staff. Over all nothing to complain.
- Food has to be ordered one day in advance for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Room is made up only 1 time during the week.
Would stay at the Meridien Bangkok again. The overall experience was very good and the week passed fast.
5.0 Avantec Suite
Positives
- Only positive things to say. The room was comfortable and spacious, the service friendly and efficient and the food GREAT.
Top notch. All the way across.
5.0 Avantec Suite
Positives
- They have thought of everything!
No one looks forward to a 15 day quarantine, but the team overseeing my stay was outstanding. I rented a treadmill and it was brought to the room within hours. Diverse full board menu (served on real dishes) included, with options (if you’re craving something simple). Every precaution here - From check in to my last Covid test it was full PPE. You could call it overkill, but I’m leaving Bangkok and on to Chiang Mai well cared for and healthy. Le Meridien was the right choice for me. I’ll be back (hopefully w/o a quarantine)!
4.8 Avantec Suite
Positives
Negatives
- All accessories prepared for 2 weeks, very friendly and perfect service, The food was excellent
- The food Menue repeats after 1 week, the room interior has a few years behind it
I have booked it because of the size of the Suite and getting the points/Nights from Marriott. It was a good stay and the team did everything they could to make it as easy as possible for me not to leave the room for 14 days. The room was staffed very well to survive 14 days. I felt the room was very clean and no issues with the technic. The IT helped me with adding my Set-Top box with the Wireless and everything worked. Overall a very good stay and a fantastic team - via chat and phone. Even I hope not to go into ASQ again but I would do this at the Le Meridian again.
4.6 Vista Room
Positives Negatives
- Able to provide some more Chinese TV channel is better
Highly recommended, overall to say it's a good hotel to stay for quarantine. Service is good to call for PCR test and all respond is fast.
Wifi will drop off sometimes, need to manually re-connect which is not so perfect.
Should be more suitable for business travel selection.
4.2 Vista Room
Positives
Negatives
- Nice big Window view
- Choice of Food
- Staff service
- In Room exercise
- Internet could be faster
- Bathroom clean up service needed for long stay
Everything is up to ASQ standard, Room is big enough for exercise! Staffs are considerate and also responded promptly!
I am satisfactory with the stay!
4.4 Vista Room
A very good choice for quarantine - good food, spacious room and very friendly and helpful staff