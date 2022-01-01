Total AQ Hotel Rooms 203 Bedrooms Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 118 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Le Méridien Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Le Méridien Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Urban Room 36 m² ฿15,495 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,850 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Avantec Suite 78 m² ฿28,428 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,621 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,203 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,419 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Le Méridien Bangkok is a 5-star hotel in Bangkok’s central business district, offering rooms for luxury quarantine within a 5-minute walk from Patpong night market and Saladaeng BTS Skytrain Station.

Amenities / Features A new journey of exploration in the heart of Bangkok. Le Méridien Bangkok is fully certified as SHA Extra Plus hotel in partnership with BNH Hospital. Arrive to a safe, stylish and caring welcome with transportation and RT-PCR test included in your Test & Go package. Rates starts from THB 5,690++ per night.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels