The Sukhothai Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
rating with
577 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 16 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Sukhothai Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and The Sukhothai Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. A tranquil garden paradise in central Bangkok, the luxurious Sukhothai Bangkok offers extra spacious rooms featuring teakwood furnishing and Thai silks. A 10-minute walk from Lumphini MRT Subway Station, it provides pampering spa services, free WiFi and free parking. An outdoor swimming pool and eight dining options await guests.

Fitted with elegant wooden floors, the air-conditioned rooms and suites at The Sukhothai Bangkok are equipped with large flat-screen TVs, iPod docks and Nespresso coffee makers. Modern en suite bathrooms come with separate bathtubs and rain showers.

A relaxing menu of massage and facials can be enjoyed at Spa Botanica. To get a full workout, guests may exercise at the 24-hour fitness centre, or play a game of tennis and squash.

Recognized as the “Best Restaurant in Bangkok” by Travel and Leisure magazine, Celadon Restaurant serves delicious authentic Thai cuisine. Other must-try dining options include the champagne Sunday brunch and its signature chocolate buffet. Italian dishes can also be enjoyed at La Scala Restaurant.

The hotel is a short drive from Bangkok's financial district, the Chao Phraya River and shopping venues. The Royal Bangkok Sports Club is less than 1.9 miles away, while Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 40-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • Sanitized luxury limousine transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel
  • For 7 days quarantine stay without COVID-19-Free Certificate, additional cost at THB 4,000 net applies
  • For 10 days quarantine stay is inclusive of two COVID-19 tests
  • For 14 days quarantine stay is inclusive of three COVID-19 tests
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administrate daily temperature check and conduct health evaluation
  • Obtaining official COVID-19 Free Certification on departure day
  • Ambulance service on demand
  • Full Board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary in-room coffee & tea, soft drinks and seasonal fruits
  • Free Laundry service 2 pieces per day (except dry cleaning)
  • 20% discount on Food & Beverage (Non-Alcohol)
  • 20% discount on laundry service
  • 40' TV with local and international channels
  • Access to a relaxing Garden Courtyard
  • Daily activities such as yoga, stretching, music, meditation etc.
  • Certification on departure day
