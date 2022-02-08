Total AQ Hotel Rooms 16 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

One of our top picks in Bangkok. A tranquil garden paradise in central Bangkok, the luxurious Sukhothai Bangkok offers extra spacious rooms featuring teakwood furnishing and Thai silks. A 10-minute walk from Lumphini MRT Subway Station, it provides pampering spa services, free WiFi and free parking. An outdoor swimming pool and eight dining options await guests. Fitted with elegant wooden floors, the air-conditioned rooms and suites at The Sukhothai Bangkok are equipped with large flat-screen TVs, iPod docks and Nespresso coffee makers. Modern en suite bathrooms come with separate bathtubs and rain showers. A relaxing menu of massage and facials can be enjoyed at Spa Botanica. To get a full workout, guests may exercise at the 24-hour fitness centre, or play a game of tennis and squash. Recognized as the “Best Restaurant in Bangkok” by Travel and Leisure magazine, Celadon Restaurant serves delicious authentic Thai cuisine. Other must-try dining options include the champagne Sunday brunch and its signature chocolate buffet. Italian dishes can also be enjoyed at La Scala Restaurant. The hotel is a short drive from Bangkok's financial district, the Chao Phraya River and shopping venues. The Royal Bangkok Sports Club is less than 1.9 miles away, while Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 40-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features Sanitized luxury limousine transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel

For 7 days quarantine stay without COVID-19-Free Certificate, additional cost at THB 4,000 net applies

For 10 days quarantine stay is inclusive of two COVID-19 tests

For 14 days quarantine stay is inclusive of three COVID-19 tests

24-hour nurse on duty to administrate daily temperature check and conduct health evaluation

Obtaining official COVID-19 Free Certification on departure day

Ambulance service on demand

Full Board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary in-room coffee & tea, soft drinks and seasonal fruits

Free Laundry service 2 pieces per day (except dry cleaning)

20% discount on Food & Beverage (Non-Alcohol)

20% discount on laundry service

40' TV with local and international channels

Access to a relaxing Garden Courtyard

Daily activities such as yoga, stretching, music, meditation etc.

Certification on departure day

