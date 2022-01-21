BANGKOK TEST & GO

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
409 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
+41 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
6 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 148 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 33 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Guest Room 28
฿18,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Located in a bustling shopping and nightlife area of Sukhumvit, Double Tree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is just a 5-minute walk from Phrom Phong BTS Station, which provides guests easy access across Bangkok. Guests can enjoy Asian and Western dishes or seafood and grill buffet at the Dee Lite Restaurant, the hotel's all-day dining outlet. Located at the poolside, the Mosaic serves Thai and Western specialties and cocktails.

Tastefully decorated with natural wood accents, all rooms boast a flat-screen TV and free WiFi. The suites are spacious and fitted with premium amenities. Business facilities provided at this hotel are modern and suitable for professional meetings.

Guests staying in this hotel have access to Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok and enjoy delectable Italian and Mediterranean cuisines served at Scalini and Mondo.

During their stays, guests can go relaxing and surrounded by the lush greenery and fresh air at Benjasiri park, located a few minutes' walk away. The Em District is reachable within a 5-minute walk. BTS skytrain can bring guests to several shopping venues and attractions. Don Muang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport are a 45-minute and 50-minute drive respectively from the property.

Amenities / Features

  • To offer you peace of mind, together with Hilton’s world-class hospitality, our hotel features the industry-leading Hilton CleanStay Program, SHA Extra Plus Hotel and we partner with the Samitivej International Hospital which offers a comprehensive medical package.
  • ** Hotel services are subject to change as per latest government's guidelines
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 6 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
3
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧robert antony foster

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Guest Room
Positives     
  • the quick process from Aiport to Hospital to Hotel
Negatives
  • the long walk from the terminal to baggage claim, would not be good for old people or disabled people

quick/clean process/quick return on the covid test, all in all, a well-oiled machine, all credit going to the airport staff

🇳🇴Stein Hovelsrud

Reviewed on 17/11/2021
Arrived on 06/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Guest Room
Positives     
  • Close to the ocean
Negatives
  • Some shops still closed

Had a very nice hollyday in Phuket. Still not many tourist, so plenty of space at the beach. Shopping center close, but not important for me

🇦🇺Robert Morris

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 20/09/2021
4.3 Suite Room
Positives     
  • Efficient and professional
Negatives
  • Food often cold

The hotel staff were helpful and accommodating and the service though limited in Quarantine was good. As the quarantine rules changed I was able to leave early and unused nights were refunded

🇹🇭Napasorn yuktanand

Reviewed on 15/05/2021
Arrived on 29/04/2021
3.9 Deluxe Guest Room
Positives     
  • Overall cery good service
Negatives
  • Need cleaning equipment

The hotel responded to the thai gov measures accordingly. But to make the stay better, provision of in room cleaning equipment would be much appreaciated

🇹🇭Andy Chen

Reviewed on 02/05/2021
Arrived on 19/04/2021
4.6 Deluxe Guest Room
Positives     
  • Helpful and friendly staff
  • Breakfast
  • Laundry service
  • Price
  • Deliveries
  • Comfort and cleanliness
  • Location
  • Airport pickup
Negatives
  • Lunch and dinner could have offer more choices
  • Bottle milk and juice and not fresh milk and juice for breakfast
  • No choice of coffee

The stay was good since the airport pickup, an Alphard or similar minivan with WIFI. The foods are good all hotel quality (including desserts). However, sometimes there were some choices I don't like but overall still satisfied. They offer bottled milk for breakfast so I brought my own fresh milk from outside with some peanut butter. The staff are super friendly, they remember guest's name every time I called them.

🇩🇪Matthias Zschaemisch

Reviewed on 04/03/2021
Arrived on 03/03/2021
4.1 Junior Suite Room
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff and guest service
Negatives
  • No real value for money

Airport transfer (not as advertised in a limousine but in a mini van) was smooth and so was the check in process. Friendly staff at check in but from there we had many moments of 'awakening' that it's not all as advertised. The junior suite is not a real Jr. Suite but rather two connecting rooms with one room fitted with a small seating area. Room is super basic-no deco, no art, no painting. If this is by design because of Covid restrictions why not say so why showing fancy pictures on the ASQ page. Food is very average- presentation in tiny trays is again because of the COVID excuse but the quality itself is best case average. Two examples in the first two days: green chicken curry was tasting great but it had no chicken in it. Banana fritters with vanilla sauce without vanilla sauce. 2 pc laundry per day - not true only bulk laundry after one week at 70Degree ! So all would shrink or be discoloured- again COVID excuse but why not say so honestly on the ASQ page. If you consider this hotel please bring sufficient clothing for two weeks. Other providers test you on  day 1 here you get a window of 5 days that means you can leave your room earliest after 7 days but ... only for 45 minutes a day on appointment. Last but not least don't expect any recognition as a HH member or welcome note or welcome gesture. Overall from the experience so far I wouldn't recommend this place if you look for good quality. Again not the staffs fault it's the management. A bummer but we will survive 2 weeks.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

18/1 Sukhumvit Soi 26 Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
7.6
rating with
643 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit
8.5
rating with
871 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
7.8
rating with
2632 reviews
From ฿-1
Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
8.7
rating with
585 reviews
From ฿-1
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok
8.5
rating with
1175 reviews
From ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
rating with
509 reviews
From ฿-1
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
8.7
rating with
1221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU