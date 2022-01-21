Total AQ Hotel Rooms 148 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Guest Room 28m²
฿18,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
One of our top picks in Bangkok. Located in a bustling shopping and nightlife area of Sukhumvit, Double Tree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is just a 5-minute walk from Phrom Phong BTS Station, which provides guests easy access across Bangkok. Guests can enjoy Asian and Western dishes or seafood and grill buffet at the Dee Lite Restaurant, the hotel's all-day dining outlet. Located at the poolside, the Mosaic serves Thai and Western specialties and cocktails.
Tastefully decorated with natural wood accents, all rooms boast a flat-screen TV and free WiFi. The suites are spacious and fitted with premium amenities. Business facilities provided at this hotel are modern and suitable for professional meetings.
Guests staying in this hotel have access to Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok and enjoy delectable Italian and Mediterranean cuisines served at Scalini and Mondo.
During their stays, guests can go relaxing and surrounded by the lush greenery and fresh air at Benjasiri park, located a few minutes' walk away. The Em District is reachable within a 5-minute walk. BTS skytrain can bring guests to several shopping venues and attractions. Don Muang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport are a 45-minute and 50-minute drive respectively from the property.
Amenities / Features
- To offer you peace of mind, together with Hilton’s world-class hospitality, our hotel features the industry-leading Hilton CleanStay Program, SHA Extra Plus Hotel and we partner with the Samitivej International Hospital which offers a comprehensive medical package.
- ** Hotel services are subject to change as per latest government's guidelines
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 6 reviews
If you were a guest at DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Positives
Negatives
- the quick process from Aiport to Hospital to Hotel
- the long walk from the terminal to baggage claim, would not be good for old people or disabled people
quick/clean process/quick return on the covid test, all in all, a well-oiled machine, all credit going to the airport staff
Positives Negatives
Had a very nice hollyday in Phuket. Still not many tourist, so plenty of space at the beach. Shopping center close, but not important for me
Positives
Negatives
- Efficient and professional
The hotel staff were helpful and accommodating and the service though limited in Quarantine was good. As the quarantine rules changed I was able to leave early and unused nights were refunded
Positives
Negatives
- Overall cery good service
The hotel responded to the thai gov measures accordingly. But to make the stay better, provision of in room cleaning equipment would be much appreaciated
Positives
Negatives
- Helpful and friendly staff
- Breakfast
- Laundry service
- Price
- Deliveries
- Comfort and cleanliness
- Location
- Airport pickup
- Lunch and dinner could have offer more choices
- Bottle milk and juice and not fresh milk and juice for breakfast
- No choice of coffee
The stay was good since the airport pickup, an Alphard or similar minivan with WIFI.
The foods are good all hotel quality (including desserts). However, sometimes there were some choices I don't like
but overall still satisfied. They offer bottled milk for breakfast so I brought my own fresh milk from outside with some peanut butter.
The staff are super friendly, they remember guest's name every time I called them.
Positives
Negatives
- Very friendly staff and guest service
Airport transfer (not as advertised in a limousine but in a mini van) was smooth and so was the check in process. Friendly staff at check in but from there we had many moments of 'awakening' that it's not all as advertised. The junior suite is not a real Jr. Suite but rather two connecting rooms with one room fitted with a small seating area. Room is super basic-no deco, no art, no painting. If this is by design because of Covid restrictions why not say so why showing fancy pictures on the ASQ page. Food is very average- presentation in tiny trays is again because of the COVID excuse but the quality itself is best case average. Two examples in the first two days: green chicken curry was tasting great but it had no chicken in it. Banana fritters with vanilla sauce without vanilla sauce. 2 pc laundry per day - not true only bulk laundry after one week at 70Degree ! So all would shrink or be discoloured- again COVID excuse but why not say so honestly on the ASQ page. If you consider this hotel please bring sufficient clothing for two weeks. Other providers test you on day 1 here you get a window of 5 days that means you can leave your room earliest after 7 days but ... only for 45 minutes a day on appointment. Last but not least don't expect any recognition as a HH member or welcome note or welcome gesture. Overall from the experience so far I wouldn't recommend this place if you look for good quality. Again not the staffs fault it's the management. A bummer but we will survive 2 weeks.