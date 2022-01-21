Very friendly staff and guest service

No real value for money

Airport transfer (not as advertised in a limousine but in a mini van) was smooth and so was the check in process. Friendly staff at check in but from there we had many moments of 'awakening' that it's not all as advertised. The junior suite is not a real Jr. Suite but rather two connecting rooms with one room fitted with a small seating area. Room is super basic-no deco, no art, no painting. If this is by design because of Covid restrictions why not say so why showing fancy pictures on the ASQ page. Food is very average- presentation in tiny trays is again because of the COVID excuse but the quality itself is best case average. Two examples in the first two days: green chicken curry was tasting great but it had no chicken in it. Banana fritters with vanilla sauce without vanilla sauce. 2 pc laundry per day - not true only bulk laundry after one week at 70Degree ! So all would shrink or be discoloured- again COVID excuse but why not say so honestly on the ASQ page. If you consider this hotel please bring sufficient clothing for two weeks. Other providers test you on day 1 here you get a window of 5 days that means you can leave your room earliest after 7 days but ... only for 45 minutes a day on appointment. Last but not least don't expect any recognition as a HH member or welcome note or welcome gesture. Overall from the experience so far I wouldn't recommend this place if you look for good quality. Again not the staffs fault it's the management. A bummer but we will survive 2 weeks.