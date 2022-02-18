Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 61 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Clover Asoke in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Clover Asoke will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Room 25 m² ฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,888 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Corner Room 35 m² ฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿41,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,777 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Situated 450 yards from Asoke BTS Skytrain and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall, Hotel Clover Asoke offers an outdoor pool and free WiFi access. Every air-conditioned room includes a flat-screen TV, a minibar and and a seating area. There is also a private bathroom with a shower. Free toiletries are provided. Guest rooms are also available on a ladies-only floor. The hotel features a fitness room, a restaurant and a bar. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can assist with local information. With easy access to the city's centre and various office buildings, Hotel Clover Asoke is a short walk from a park and nightlife options. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 40-minute drive from the property.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 test RT-PCR 1time

Free vaccination for 4 new species of flu

Nurse from Samitivej Hospital stationed at the hotel for 24 hours

Samitivej Virtual Hospital

Transportation from Airport to the Hotel

Test and Go package including only breakfast

AQ 7days and AQ 10 days including 3 meals per day and 2 ti,es RT-PCR test.

Bon café coffee machine

High speed Wi-Fi internet

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 13 reviews Rating 8 Excellent 4 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible Hotel Clover Asoke, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel Clover Asoke SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇯🇵 Kosuke Kawakami Arrived on 12/02/2022 1.4 Standard Room Positives Difficult to think of anything positive. Negatives Staff has no hospitality at all.

I heard a receptionist cursing a guest with other staff in Thai language after speaking to a guest on a phone, I assume she thought i wouldn't understand Thai. 55555

Front desk is very messy and unorganized.

Receptionist handles guest's passport in very rough manner. Cover of my passport was actually bent by a staff.

Staff don't take action against guest's request such as sending a result of PCR test via email (which they said they will handle). Although I have requested them repeatedly and it's been 5 days since I've taken the test. I still have not received it yet.

Sewage oder from sink and shower drains.

Heard sounds from water pipe in wall of my room all through my stay.

Desk in my room was not clean, food oil stain was all over the desk. I have stayed in 4 - 5 star hotels in Krung Thep (Bangkok) for over 30 times (around 300 nights), and this 4 star hotel is the worst among all, even worse than some 4 star hotels in India or the countries around. I would never come back to this hotel ever again and I recommend to those who are thinking of staying at this hotel NOT to as well. 🇯🇵 TOMOHISA FUJIMOTO Arrived on 09/01/2022 4.0 Executive Corner Room Nice service comfortable room wi-fi access is nice clean room but I can not choose food I hope If I can choose food the hotel is excellent 🇺🇸 Michael Johnston Arrived on 31/12/2021 3.9 Standard Room Positives Very helpful staff Negatives Breakfast was cold and below averaged, poor quality. I would rather have no breakfast or delivery credit. The room was fine and the staff was accommodating. I would say the room is overpriced. Over all we were satisfied with the experience, but I would stay elsewhere next time. 🇹🇭 Panadda D. Arrived on 09/11/2021 4.0 Standard Room Positives good location: the hotel is about a 5-minute walk to Asoke BTS station where you have options of using either BTS or MRT to go to other areas in Bangkok

clean and cozy with all amenities provided. A bathrobe is also provided.

There is a seven eleven store close to the hotel where you can buy additional food, snacks, and necessities.

Yoga mat and ball can be provided (upon request). Negatives The room is a bit small, especially for those who want to do exercise in the room. I couldn't share a lot since I only stayed at the hotel for a test-go quarantine (one night). The hotel staff are nice and helpful. When I first made a reservation, I planned to stay for a longer period. However, due to the change of the regulation by the Thai government, I was able to change my booking to a test-go package due to the flexibility and understanding of the hotel manager. 🇸🇦 Fahad Abdulrahman Arrived on 28/11/2021 4.8 Standard Room Positives efficient reception and transport from BKK airport

Good welcome fruit dish

Great amenities

Super efficient TV channel selection for ASQ time.

Super friendly and helpful staff , special due greetings to Thu Kefli in front desk

PCR test result came in about 6 hours , which is super again

Near by Seven Eleven and can order from Food Panda right to the room doors

Everything you would need for an easy AQ

and many more Negatives No YouTube on TV . great stay , will visit again next time. very close to benjasiri park , in peaceful and quite area. 🇩🇪 Dirk Notger Blume Arrived on 01/11/2021 5.0 Standard Room Positives Airport pickup, quarantine procedure, room, service, staff Thanks to the staff and specially to Woody, Rung, Kal:-) Bewertung zu Hotel Clover Asoke Bewertet vor einer Woche Mit Google übersetzen I landed in Bangkok at suvarnabhumi airport on november 1, 2021 and was picked up there by an employee in a van with my mountain bike packed in a box. The employee was dressed exemplary protected against Covid, the van had inside a plastic partition between driver and me. Upon arrival at the hotel, I had to wait in the vehicle until the guests who had arrived before me had been received. Then I was allowed to enter the hotel through the quarantine entrance. Afterwards, my documents (CEO etc.) were checked and I took a separate quarantine elevator to the fifth floor to my room. In the afternoon, I was then called to take a covidtest in the courtyard of the hotel, which was performed by a nurse from the nearby hospital. The very next day, around noon, I had my negative result and could then move about freely, always making sure that I now had a different entrance and exit and a different elevator. My room had a great view, was perfectly cleaned and had a wonderful bathroom. The rooftop pool and gym were open. The rooftop bar was closed. Upon request, I was assured a refund of the overpaid 7 quarantine days within 14 days. When unpacking and assembling the super nice Securitas employee helped me a lot. He has guarded our high-quality mountain bikes the following days and nights and let us sleep worry-free. 🇸🇰 Jan Scigulinsky Arrived on 25/09/2021 5.0 Standard Room Positives Great food and good selection

Well equipped room

Comfortable

Very clean

Very friendly staff I had a very good quarantine here. The room was big enough and well equipped. The TV had easy access for connecting my own devices. Great food and good selection, friendly staff that communicated all the important information to me clearly. If i had to, i would quarantine at this hotel again! 🇺🇸 Roberta Thitathan Arrived on 10/09/2021 4.8 Standard Room Positives This hotel will feed you well,

selection varies quite a bit,

food is delicious, and include fruit & veggies. Comparing menu with friends that had ASQ before me.

Clover provided the best food and views compared to other 4 star 🌟 hotels they stayed in.

I highly recommend it. Negatives WiFi signal was excellent for my 2 devices;

to watch Netflix,

YouTube,

and movies.

However spotty for apps like whatsapp,

Line,

and zoom (zumba classes). Staff team was very accommodating, helped fix WI-FI as much as they could. Fruit was very appreciated. Hotel pick up was fast and efficient, clean car, room, linens. Instant coffee included (Netscape without sugar & pods), daily meal juices, 711 delivery services, dish soap, laundry hand wash soap, safe box, and robes and slippers too. 🇨🇳 Qin Li Arrived on 17/08/2021 5.0 Standard Room Positives Food was good and staff service excellent Negatives Room so nice and perfect but cannot open window I am choosing to stay here because of the staff response very fast when i want the hotel confirmation letter to apply COE and during my stay everything OK all staff very helpful, the food was good with food selection but some meal you cannot eat you can inform them to change So totally perfect and i'm happy. 🇫🇷 Marie Anna Santini Arrived on 22/07/2021 5.0 Standard Room Nice food good location and all staff so nice and fast service and I recommend if everyone wanna come for quarantine in Bangkok. 🇹🇭 Thita Tonev Arrived on 08/08/2021 5.0 Standard Room This hotel is an excellent place to book. My stay was met with the highest level of service and care while I was self-isolated and the staff were very nice. I highly recommend Hotel Clover Asoke and will be staying again in the future. 🇲🇽 Jesus Cruz Arrived on 04/06/2021 4.1 Standard Room Positives Location

accessibility

food Negatives seal windows, no fresh air for a while this was a comfortable stay despite the price and all the government restrictions in place. Food was great for my taste as i like local food. I would suggest to bring a laptop as Netflix is not available but the wifi was great. Two weeks could be very exhausting if you have nothing to do. I am please with the stay at Clover. 🇹🇭 Pornthep Keittiyosnusorn Arrived on 24/04/2021 4.9 Standard Room Positives Comfort + Good food Negatives No Netflix provided Good hotel good location with so comfort bed and nice food. TV is not support for youtube or Netflix sync.

Hotel Offer Brochure