Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Enjoy restful stays at Rembrandt with 3 award-winning restaurants, an outdoor pool with city skyline views and first-rate spa. Offering free WiFi, it is a 10-minute walk from Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT Station. All guests staying staying in February 2020 can receive one free drink per person per stay at the 1826 Roof Top Bar. Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok is a 5-minute drive from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and a 45-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Boasting stunning city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, modern rooms come with a 32-inch flat-screen cable TV and a laptop safe. Spacious bathrooms have all-natural toiletries and a hairdryer. Guests can indulge with body treatments at the spa or maintain workouts at the well-equipped fitness centre. Staff at Rembrandt Bangkok can help with travel arrangements and provide concierge service. Dining highlights include hearty buffet breakfasts at Red Pepper and fine Indian dining at award-winning Rang Mahal. Other dining options include Thai, Mexican and Italian fare. Guests can also enjoy drinks at 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar on the 26th floor.

Amenities / Features 2 COVID-19 PCR screening tests

24 hours standby nurse service

24-hour doctor consulting (via BNH Hospital)

Complimentary transfer service from Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel

Room cleaning from the 7th day after the first negative test

3 meals from selected menus with choices available from Indian, Mexican and Italian restaurants

High speed WiFi internet access

Relaxation area from the 7th day after the first negative test

Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision

Room service 20% discounted from regular menus

TV with international channels

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇫🇷 Benjamin Nicolas Arrived on 07/02/2021 4.8 Standard Room Positives Good room

Comfortable bed

Nice bathroom

Very tasty food Negatives Cannot open the window The room was spacious and the bedding very comfortable. The wifi was very good. The food was excellent, varied and plentiful. The staff were friendly and easily reachable.