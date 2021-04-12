BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
1175 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 0
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 1
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 2
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 3
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 4
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok - Image 5
+36 photos
1 REVIEW
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Enjoy restful stays at Rembrandt with 3 award-winning restaurants, an outdoor pool with city skyline views and first-rate spa. Offering free WiFi, it is a 10-minute walk from Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT Station. All guests staying staying in February 2020 can receive one free drink per person per stay at the 1826 Roof Top Bar.

Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok is a 5-minute drive from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and a 45-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Boasting stunning city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, modern rooms come with a 32-inch flat-screen cable TV and a laptop safe. Spacious bathrooms have all-natural toiletries and a hairdryer.

Guests can indulge with body treatments at the spa or maintain workouts at the well-equipped fitness centre. Staff at Rembrandt Bangkok can help with travel arrangements and provide concierge service.

Dining highlights include hearty buffet breakfasts at Red Pepper and fine Indian dining at award-winning Rang Mahal. Other dining options include Thai, Mexican and Italian fare. Guests can also enjoy drinks at 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar on the 26th floor.

Amenities / Features

  • 2 COVID-19 PCR screening tests
  • 24 hours standby nurse service
  • 24-hour doctor consulting (via BNH Hospital)
  • Complimentary transfer service from Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • Room cleaning from the 7th day after the first negative test
  • 3 meals from selected menus with choices available from Indian, Mexican and Italian restaurants
  • High speed WiFi internet access
  • Relaxation area from the 7th day after the first negative test
  • Twice-daily temperature and health monitoring under registered nurse supervision
  • Room service 20% discounted from regular menus
  • TV with international channels
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷Benjamin Nicolas

Reviewed on 12/04/2021
Arrived on 07/02/2021
4.8 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Good room
  • Comfortable bed
  • Nice bathroom
  • Very tasty food
Negatives
  • Cannot open the window

The room was spacious and the bedding very comfortable. The wifi was very good. The food was excellent, varied and plentiful. The staff were friendly and easily reachable.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
8.7
rating with
1221 reviews
From ฿-1
Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
8.7
rating with
585 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
7.8
rating with
2632 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
rating with
1665 reviews
From ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21
8.8
rating with
1221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU