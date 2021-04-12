Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
One of our top picks in Bangkok. Enjoy restful stays at Rembrandt with 3 award-winning restaurants, an outdoor pool with city skyline views and first-rate spa. Offering free WiFi, it is a 10-minute walk from Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT Station. All guests staying staying in February 2020 can receive one free drink per person per stay at the 1826 Roof Top Bar.
Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok is a 5-minute drive from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and a 45-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
Boasting stunning city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, modern rooms come with a 32-inch flat-screen cable TV and a laptop safe. Spacious bathrooms have all-natural toiletries and a hairdryer.
Guests can indulge with body treatments at the spa or maintain workouts at the well-equipped fitness centre. Staff at Rembrandt Bangkok can help with travel arrangements and provide concierge service.
Dining highlights include hearty buffet breakfasts at Red Pepper and fine Indian dining at award-winning Rang Mahal. Other dining options include Thai, Mexican and Italian fare. Guests can also enjoy drinks at 1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar on the 26th floor.