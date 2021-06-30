Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Mongkut Wattana Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
One of our top picks in Bangkok. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit is a 2-minute walk from Prompong BTS Skytrain Station. Offering stylish accommodation, the hotel features free WiFi, an outdoor swimming pool and a 24-hour front desk.
The property is a 5-minute walk from The Emporium & The EmQuartier Shopping Malls. It is a 10-minute drive from Terminal 21 Shopping Centre and The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Adorned with modern decor, rooms at Arize Hotel are fitted with a flat-screen cable TV, an electric kettle and a safety deposit box. Free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Selected rooms come with a kitchenette and a bathtub.
Guests can easily find local restaurants within walking distance from the hotel.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours
- Virtual doctor consultations available upon request (includes two free consultations)
- Daily set meal s Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with choice of Thai, Western options.
- Airport transfer to the hotel
- High speed internet access
- Smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and digital thermometer
- Complimentary of drinking water coffee and tea
Score
3.1/5
Average
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
2.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Meals are adequate and delivered on time.
- No room cleaning or automatic/routine change of towels for the entire 14 days.
Hotel was efficient although staff service was below expectations. They were repainting the corridor and lift doors when the 5th floor was occupied by guests.
Windows were closed so the smell & fumes of the painting job was pervasive even within the rooms. WiFi was spotty and hotel staff even asked me if there was a router in my room. They should have known there was no individual router in my room when I complained about the bad WiFi connection,
3.5 Family Suite - 2 Bedrooms
Positives
Negatives
- Responsive to request, prompt reply via LINE,
- faulty in air conditioner, safety box, microwave, most important is the WIFI not responsive enough
Stingy providing toilet papers, tissue papers and most important please speed up WIFI system.
Responsive promptly, delicious foods & good cleanliness