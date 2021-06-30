Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Mongkut Wattana Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Arize Hotel Sukhumvit is a 2-minute walk from Prompong BTS Skytrain Station. Offering stylish accommodation, the hotel features free WiFi, an outdoor swimming pool and a 24-hour front desk. The property is a 5-minute walk from The Emporium & The EmQuartier Shopping Malls. It is a 10-minute drive from Terminal 21 Shopping Centre and The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Adorned with modern decor, rooms at Arize Hotel are fitted with a flat-screen cable TV, an electric kettle and a safety deposit box. Free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Selected rooms come with a kitchenette and a bathtub. Guests can easily find local restaurants within walking distance from the hotel.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property

Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours

Virtual doctor consultations available upon request (includes two free consultations)

Daily set meal s Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with choice of Thai, Western options.

Airport transfer to the hotel

High speed internet access

Smart TV with national and international channels

Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and digital thermometer

Complimentary of drinking water coffee and tea

