Very efficient pick-up at the airport (private transfer)

Swab at the hospital was fast and we didn't even have to get out of our vehicle

Quarantine food at the hotel was very good

The staff were attentive and very helpful, especially the concierge

The hotel definitely needs a renovation.

Overall, a very positive experience. We paid extra (750 baht) for a private transfer from the airport straight to the hospital for our PCR swab. We didn't even have to get out of the van. Then we were off to the hotel for check in. Everything was explained to us clearly then we spent the next 9 hours in our room until we got the negative results. We had 3 quarantine meals at the hotel (dinner, breakfast, lunch), which were all surprisingly tasty (we weren't sure what to expect from quarantine food). After our negative results, we were free to leave our room and the hotel. Sukhumvit Soi 18 is one of our favorite streets in Bangkok because it is relatively quiet with lots of greenery and some decent food options (e.g., P Kitchen is right next to the hotel). On Day 5 we needed to self-administer a rapid antigen test (RAT, aka ATK) and upload the results to the Morchana phone app. My wife's results were easily uploaded but mine weren't. The hotel concierge called a help line and within 1 hour the problem was solved. When we booked in February, we were required to do a Day 1 AND Day 5 quarantine with meals. However, by the time we arrived in March, the rules had changed to DAY 1 quarantine/PCR AND Day 5 ATK (no quarantine), so we were able to get a refund for the DAY 5 PCR and meals. Note, however, that the refund will take a few weeks. We were very happy with our overall experience at Park Plaza.