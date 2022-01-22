Total AQ Hotel Rooms 130 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Synphet Srinakarin Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 165 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 in a prioritized manner, and Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. COE issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 27 m² ฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Corner Suite 37 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

At Mind Executive Suites is a 5-minute walk from On-nut BTS Skytrain Station. It offers rooms with a balcony, a microwave and free Wi-Fi. The property is equipped with a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and a sauna. The property is a 5-minute drive from Jim Thompson Outlet. It is a 15-minute drive to Mega Bangna and a 25-minute drive to Suvarnabhumi Airport. Rooms are fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV with a DVD player, a minibar and a safety deposit box. Free toiletries and a hairdryer are included in an en suite bathroom. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can assist guests with laundry and shuttle services. Free public parking is possible on site. Guests can enjoy Thai and international dishes at @Mind Restaurant from 06:00 to 22:00 hrs.

Amenities / Features Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Sukhumvit85)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 36 reviews Rating 19 Excellent 12 Very Good 3 Average 1 Poor 1 Terrible Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Ian Allison Arrived on 15/01/2022 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives No bad comments. Stayed here last year on 16 night ASQ. No complaints. Negatives None. As above. Excellent hotel. Airport pick up. Good clean rooms. Food very good. Staff very good. Good service. Highly recommended. ***** 🇬🇧 Adrian Pearson Arrived on 10/03/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Everything Had a fabulous stay , had to do the 15 nights quarantine in the hotel. Wonderful stay Would definitely recommend, The microwave in the room enabled me to ensure all food was hot!!! 🇦🇹 Erwin Koller Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.7 Grand Deluxe Room Positives All positive Negatives None Everything was good! Very friendly Staff! Room was good! Internet was good! If i would make Quarantine agin i would choose this Hotel again 🇩🇪 Nonnweiler Arrived on 04/12/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room .... . .............................................................................................. 🇩🇪 Heiko Schroeder Arrived on 03/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room everything to the best of satisfaction. Clean rooms, good food, good service, good care, everything was great 🇺🇸 jim griffis Arrived on 15/11/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Good Bed Negatives Once booked the hotel would not answer any of my emails. That alone would be enough not to use this hotel again.

It was was also an hour from the airport. There are better options. This was not my first quarantine hotel. and not even my first in Bangkok. 🇹🇭 Manat Wongkhamchan Arrived on 01/11/2021 4.8 Grand Corner Suite Positives all is well and good for me Total is good , and sure for next time if i return to Thailand, i will be here again................ 🇮🇳 Vivek Misra Arrived on 23/10/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Very professional and efficient. Good Thai cuisine although limited in spread. Overall very positive experience. Will recommend to others. The balcony was nice and the food also. Nice professional and efficient service. Tests done on time. And service was very responsive. 🇫🇷 FEVRE JACQUES Arrived on 15/10/2021 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positives BON ACCUEIL

PROPRE

SERVICE CORRECTE

POSSIBILITE DE COMMANDER DES PLATS DIVERS Negatives NOURRITURE PEU VARIEE

PAS DE PROGRAMME EN FRANCAIS SUR TV Hotel sympa, bon accueil, chambre comfortable et agréable avec vue sur vegetation, service efficace, piscine accessible, 🇵🇹 Rui Alexandre Pereira Arrived on 06/10/2021 2.4 Deluxe Room Positives Internet wifi Negatives Food always cold and no warning that it arrived. Cleanliness of the room upon arrival very poor,

No knowledge in front desk of refund system.

No knowledge of amounts to be returned

No correct info or amount returned Would be a huge improvement if they simply could explain why from 35, 50% is 15.5 Instead of sending a picture with old and new prices. 🇲🇾 Kimberley Chai Arrived on 02/10/2021 4.3 Grand Corner Suite Positives Spacious room

Balcony area/smoking area

Fast WiFi Negatives Food quality inconsistent

Lumpy bed The hotel room was very nice and comfy, and the junior suite was a nice amount of space for one person. I really appreciated being able to open the balcony door for some air, and be able to sit outside and smoke. The staff were all very nice and friendly, and very helpful. WiFi is fast and stable, streaming movies all day or doing video conference meetings was no problem at all. However the food quality is very inconsistent. Every single meal I received was stone cold, and sometimes things with cream/dairy in them smelled like it had gone bad. Thai selections for food were generally quite good, but the Western options were a little hit and miss. GrabFood is your best friend, but deliveries are only allowed to be received from 1pm-7pm. The bed in my room was lumpy with several big dips in it on one side, it took awhile to get comfortable. Some days things were a bit disorganised, i.e I was not informed when I would have my 1st Covid test and nobody replied to my questions on "Line" even when I asked several times. Several times I had sent my temperature but it was not checked on the app, and they called me up to report my temperature even though I already had. I had paid for 14-days quarantine but I was eligible to do 7-days, the refund was processed very easily upon checkout though it takes several days if you do not have a Thai bank account. 🇦🇺 Alexander Nigol Arrived on 01/10/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Comfortable room

Good food Negatives Management take forever to reply emails

Feels like they are trying to avoid paying me my refund, hoping I'll just disappear… I'm staying at hotel Amber on the recommendation of a friend, and ever since starting the booking process, they have always been very slow replying emails (sometimes having to wait a whole day). This made applying for the COE very stressful. Now that the quarantine period has been reduced, they are due to refund me for the extra days I won't be needing. They agreed to refund the money, but now are completely ignoring me, I have no idea if they are planning to refund the money or just wait for me to leave. The hotel staff are very good but they can't help me with this matter, it's the upper management playing games with me. Aside from upper management, this hotel has been just fine and I have no other complaints. 🇸🇬 Ong zhi feng Arrived on 15/09/2021 4.1 Deluxe Room Positives Big, spacious, fast internet Negatives Toliet flushing power is not strong enough. Takes multiple flush for big business! Overall had a pleasant experience for ASQ, eap the internet which is very important. Food options are alot and service is good. 🇺🇸 Raymond Tang Arrived on 19/08/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Wifi

Service

Food

Clean

Balcony Negatives Water pressure

Outside noise The staff was great! I needed a sim card and a staff member used her ID to purchase one fir me, but of course, I returned the the sim when I checked out. 🇹🇭 Siraphat Faith Charnock Arrived on 25/08/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Clean and comfy room Negatives Food not so nice The hotel was clean,Comfy bed and staff very friendly. Good location very convenient. and good price 🇬🇧 Jennifer Vero Arrived on 08/08/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Very spacious room

Very clean room

Accommodative and helpful staff

Great choices of food on additional menu

Quick to respond to extra food requests and services needed

Smooth pick up from airport

Helpful staff collecting bags upon check out

The bed and pillows are amazing! Negatives None The stay with Hotel Amber was extremely comfortable from start to finish. Polite and helpful staff. Good food choices with extra menus to choose from - additional cost. The TV had good choice of channels, a good number in English including 3 movie channels and 2 news - BBC and CNN. Good WiFi - I relied on this the entire stay for my work and I experienced no problems at all which I thought important to mention for those that need to work online. Very spacious room with separate eating space and a separate working space. Bathroom was a very good size with towels and more on request. Good sized balcony. Very happy with entire stay! 🇺🇸 Brian Scott Parsons Arrived on 06/08/2021 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Choice of 3 items for each meal available for entire stay, quick response to questions on Line application, food delivery prompt, food from outside delivery promptly sent to room. Balcony was nice to get outside. Laundry soap provided to wash clothes during quarantinne. Good adherence to safety protocol - gloves and boots ad mask when escorted to Covid testing area. Negatives Internet was ok, but not great. This caused some problems watching TV.

Originally I thought we were allowed 1 hour outside our room after the 2nd Covid test, but I think that was changed by the government. Although quarantinne is not fun, this is a good choice. Also good location (Near OnNut BTS) for after quarantinne finished 🇬🇧 Paul Evans Arrived on 04/08/2021 4.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives The room was how I expected it to be, very comfortable and clean.

Having a balcony is a big plus, it was nice to be able to go onto the balcony and have the doors open to allow some air flow into the room, highly recommend this.

The staff were very friendly and helpful when you called for assistance.

The staff helped me to order from outside the hotel, food or 7 eleven. Negatives The food was disappointing, I can eat most things and actually enjoy local food, however on most occasions the food could have been better.

The TV in my room on the 8th floor had issues with the signal and the picture would often freeze up. Not a major problem as I had my laptop, but could have been fixed but never was despite reporting it several times. Overall I was more than happy with this hotel and would actually stay here again if I had to, I would just hope they would improve the food then it would pretty much be perfect for the price. 🇸🇬 Lee Kheng Siew Rennie Arrived on 19/07/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Service and Information were accurate and helpful

Good selection of Food menu (for me since I like Thai Food)

TV Channel Selection and WiFi connection are great. Negatives Food servings were not enough for me.

Most food delivery app are only in Thai or need Thai phone number Overall, I am glad that I chose Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 for my quarantine stay. Daily reporting of body temperature and updates of Swab Test were seamless. Support and help from the Hotel team were fantastic. 🇵🇱 Damian Kolodziejczyk Arrived on 24/07/2021 3.5 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Good localization - not far from BKK airport, close to BTS, not directly on main street.

Great food - with the proviso that you often don't get what you ordered.

Good internet - if it works. Negatives Cleanliness - in arrival day room was very dirty! Many long hairs everywhere (i'm almost bald). More on photos - speechless.

Food really good, only you never know what will have. Every day it happened to me that I got something different than I ordered.

Internet and TV - the first week was really great. In the second week - no internet or TV for 6-8 hours a day.

Hotel rule about guests are not allowed out of the quarantine room of the hotel until the last day of quarantine - currently, I believe that this rule disqualifies this hotel in every respect. Only one clean service in 8th day, but in ~half hour is ony "superficial" cleaning. If you plan to work online during quarantine, better be prepared with backup internet connection.