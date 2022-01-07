Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection in a prioritized manner, and Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Superior 34m²
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Deluxe 46m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Grand Deluxe 54m²
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two-Bedroom Suite 67m²
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Located in central Bangkok, the luxurious Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 offers homely serviced apartments with fully-equipped kitchens and large seating area. It has a pool, a rooftop putting green and a fully-equipped fitness centre.
Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, each apartment has a 42-inch smart TV with satellite channels, a home theatre system and DVD player. Other facilities include a laptop safe, ironing facilities and a work desk.
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 is located 750 yards from Asoke BTS SkyTrain Station and MRT- Sukhumvit. This hotel is about 800 yards from EmQuartier and Emporium.
Guests can enjoy all-day breakfast, brunch and aromatic gourmet coffee at The Coffee Club. Other facilities include free parking and a coin-operated laundromat.
Amenities / Features
- Rooftop Plunge Pool
- Putting Green
- Fitness Center
- Coin-operated laundrette
Score
3.3/5
Average
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium CollectionSEE ALL REVIEWS
3.3 Studio Superior
Positives
Negatives
- was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
- the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
- met at the door and efficently booked in
- 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
- no salads or fruits for meals options.
- offer non sugary drinks.
- should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.
was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.