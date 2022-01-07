BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
457 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 0
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 1
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 2
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 3
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 4
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 5
+40 photos
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Superior 34
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Deluxe 46
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Grand Deluxe 54
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two-Bedroom Suite 67
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Located in central Bangkok, the luxurious Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 offers homely serviced apartments with fully-equipped kitchens and large seating area. It has a pool, a rooftop putting green and a fully-equipped fitness centre.

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, each apartment has a 42-inch smart TV with satellite channels, a home theatre system and DVD player. Other facilities include a laptop safe, ironing facilities and a work desk.

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 is located 750 yards from Asoke BTS SkyTrain Station and MRT- Sukhumvit. This hotel is about 800 yards from EmQuartier and Emporium.

Guests can enjoy all-day breakfast, brunch and aromatic gourmet coffee at The Coffee Club. Other facilities include free parking and a coin-operated laundromat.

Amenities / Features

  • Rooftop Plunge Pool
  • Putting Green
  • Fitness Center
  • Coin-operated laundrette
Score
3.3/5
Average
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇦🇺Graham N Petersen

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
3.3 Studio Superior
Positives     
  • was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
  • met at the door and efficently booked in
Negatives
  • 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
  • no salads or fruits for meals options.
  • offer non sugary drinks.
  • should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.

was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.

Address / Map

26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

