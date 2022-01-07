Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Studio Superior 34 m² ฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Features: International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Microwave, Swimming Pool, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space

One-Bedroom Deluxe 46 m² ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Features: International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Microwave, Swimming Pool, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space

One-Bedroom Grand Deluxe 54 m² ฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Features: International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Swimming Pool, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space

Two-Bedroom Suite 67 m² ฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Features: Family Suites, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Swimming Pool, Washing Machine, Work Space, Yoga Mat

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Located in central Bangkok, the luxurious Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 offers homely serviced apartments with fully-equipped kitchens and large seating area. It has a pool, a rooftop putting green and a fully-equipped fitness centre. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, each apartment has a 42-inch smart TV with satellite channels, a home theatre system and DVD player. Other facilities include a laptop safe, ironing facilities and a work desk. Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 is located 750 yards from Asoke BTS SkyTrain Station and MRT- Sukhumvit. This hotel is about 800 yards from EmQuartier and Emporium. Guests can enjoy all-day breakfast, brunch and aromatic gourmet coffee at The Coffee Club. Other facilities include free parking and a coin-operated laundromat.

Amenities / Features Rooftop Plunge Pool

Putting Green

Fitness Center

Coin-operated laundrette

