BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
871 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 0
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 1
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 2
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 3
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 4
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 5
+3 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
43 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
View Room 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Specialty King Room 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
King Suite Room 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite View King Room 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Family Room (Max 4 person) 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit offers the most comfortable and peaceful place in the heart of the city of Bangkok during your quarantine. In partnership with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, we take care of our guests with attentive service throughout the quarantine period.

Amenities / Features

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • 20% discount on food & beverage on a la carte menu
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • One-way airport transfer shared van (airport to hotel) provided by hospital, maximum 4 persons per trip (as per Ministry of Public Health protocol)
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 43 reviews
Rating
Excellent
25
Very Good
17
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷michel dufailly

Reviewed on 22/02/2022
Arrived on 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

Reviewed on 22/02/2022
Arrived on 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
Positives
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
Negatives
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
Positives
  • Good reception
Negatives
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
Positives
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
Negatives
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

Reviewed on 15/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
Positives
  • Comfortable room and quiet
Negatives
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
Positives
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
Negatives
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

Reviewed on 10/01/2022
Arrived on 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positives
  • Excellent
Negatives
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
Positives
  • Great location
Negatives
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

Reviewed on 03/01/2022
Arrived on 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
Positives
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
Negatives
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
Positives
  • View, room size , bed
Negatives
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positives
  • Excellent facilities
Negatives
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
Positives
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
Negatives
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
Positives
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
Negatives
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

Reviewed on 21/12/2021
Arrived on 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
Positives
  • Service excellent
Negatives
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

Reviewed on 20/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
Positives
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
Negatives
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

Reviewed on 20/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positives
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
Negatives
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
Positives
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
Negatives
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

Reviewed on 14/12/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positives
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
Negatives
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

Reviewed on 12/12/2021
Arrived on 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
Positives
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

Reviewed on 09/12/2021
Arrived on 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
Positives
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
Negatives
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7
rating with
248 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.5
rating with
409 reviews
From ฿-1
Arize Hotel Sukhumvit
7.6
rating with
643 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
7.8
rating with
2632 reviews
From ฿-1
Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
8.7
rating with
585 reviews
From ฿-1
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok
8.5
rating with
1175 reviews
From ฿-1
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
8.7
rating with
1221 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
rating with
1665 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU