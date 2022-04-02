Total AQ Hotel Rooms 85 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is no longer operating as an ASQ .



Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 offers air-conditioned accommodations with easy access to the city's business areas and famous shopping malls, restaurants as well as must-see attractions. It is located only 1,650 feet from Asok BTS Skytrain Station, Sukhumvit MRT Station and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. Free WiFi is available in all areas. Free shuttle services to Asok BTS Station is offered for all guests. The nonsmoking rooms all come with a safety deposit box, mini bar and a flat-screen TV. The private bathroom is fitted with a shower and a hairdryer. Exercise bikes, an electric weight scale, a microwave and printer are also available in selected units. Facilities and services at Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 include a sauna, massages and a 24-hour reception. There is also a fitness center and an outdoor rooftop pool for guests to work out during their stay. Accommodating up to 80 guests, the Maple Meeting room is available at an extra charge for meetings and events. The 24-hour front desk can arrange laundry, baby-sitting and in-room dining services. Full meals, bakery goods and coffee as well as refreshing drinks are available at Eat Well Café and The Twist Bar & Bistro. Drinks are also available at the pool bar. The hotel is 2,800 feet from the various dining and luxury shopping options at The Em District. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 19 mi drive away.

Amenities / Features Two times COVID-19 screening test

Doctor on call 24 hours consultancy 2 times during stay

24 Hours standby nursing service

Certificate of COVID- 19 free certificate on day 13 prior to patient's release

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Smart TV (46 inches), Netflix

Complimentary daily 3-meal (selected menu)

20% Discount on A La Carte menu

Complimentary cleaning service every other day

One-trip airport transfers from airport to hotel

Complimentary amenities and facilities during the stay: microwave, drinking water, liquid soap, shampoo, and hairnet

Only Executive Room provided for fitness facilities in room: exercise bike, yoga mat, and fitness ball

