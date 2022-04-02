BANGKOK TEST & GO

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
585 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 85 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 offers air-conditioned accommodations with easy access to the city's business areas and famous shopping malls, restaurants as well as must-see attractions. It is located only 1,650 feet from Asok BTS Skytrain Station, Sukhumvit MRT Station and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. Free WiFi is available in all areas. Free shuttle services to Asok BTS Station is offered for all guests.

The nonsmoking rooms all come with a safety deposit box, mini bar and a flat-screen TV. The private bathroom is fitted with a shower and a hairdryer. Exercise bikes, an electric weight scale, a microwave and printer are also available in selected units.

Facilities and services at Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 include a sauna, massages and a 24-hour reception. There is also a fitness center and an outdoor rooftop pool for guests to work out during their stay. Accommodating up to 80 guests, the Maple Meeting room is available at an extra charge for meetings and events. The 24-hour front desk can arrange laundry, baby-sitting and in-room dining services.

Full meals, bakery goods and coffee as well as refreshing drinks are available at Eat Well Café and The Twist Bar & Bistro. Drinks are also available at the pool bar.

The hotel is 2,800 feet from the various dining and luxury shopping options at The Em District. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 19 mi drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • Two times COVID-19 screening test
  • Doctor on call 24 hours consultancy 2 times during stay
  • 24 Hours standby nursing service
  • Certificate of COVID- 19 free certificate on day 13 prior to patient's release
  • Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Smart TV (46 inches), Netflix
  • Complimentary daily 3-meal (selected menu)
  • 20% Discount on A La Carte menu
  • Complimentary cleaning service every other day
  • One-trip airport transfers from airport to hotel
  • Complimentary amenities and facilities during the stay: microwave, drinking water, liquid soap, shampoo, and hairnet
  • Only Executive Room provided for fitness facilities in room: exercise bike, yoga mat, and fitness ball
Address / Map

10 Sukhumvit Soi 20, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

