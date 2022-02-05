Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 79 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Überlegen 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Kaution
- Yoga Matte
Deluxe 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Das Trinity Silom Hotel freut sich, die SHA-Zertifizierung (The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration) erhalten zu haben. Diese Zertifizierung, die von der thailändischen Tourismusbehörde verliehen wird, ist eine Anerkennung unseres Engagements für ein Höchstmaß an Hygiene und Hygiene. Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere Sauberkeitsinitiativen.
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 22 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Trinity Silom Hotel
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Trinity Silom HotelSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.7 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
Positiv Negative
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
Positiv Negative
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
Positiv
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
Positiv Negative
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
Positiv Negative
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
Positiv Negative
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Preis war gut. Das Essen war jeden Tag anders. Das Essen war thailändisch, aber für mich ist es in Ordnung. Das Personal war sehr freundlich, antwortet immer sehr schnell per Messenger.
- Hotel Internet war schwach und nicht konsistent. Ich habe alle 14 Tage mobiles Internet genutzt.
- Teekanne war sehr alt und das Hotel könnte keine bessere bieten, also bestelle ich online neu.
Ich würde dem Hotel vorschlagen, nur die Internetverbindung zu verbessern. Der Rest war für mich in Ordnung.
4.1 Superior
Positiv Negative
Zimmer sehr sauber. Personal hilfsbereit und reagiert schnell. Preis angemessen. WLAN instabil und unzuverlässig. Ich empfehle das Hotel.
4.1 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Mitarbeiter sind freundlich. Die Zimmer sind sauber und komfortabel. Der Zugang zum WLAN ist gut.
- Es gibt keinen Balkon. Das Essen ist nicht lecker, da das Hotel während der 14-tägigen Quarantäne immer das gleiche Menü zum Abendessen arrangiert.
Das Hotel sollte leckeres Essen arrangieren und Mittag- und Abendessen wechseln, da die Gäste 14 Tage in den Hotels bleiben müssen und er / sie hauptsächlich die Speisen aus dem Hotel essen muss.
4.2 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Der Service war ausgezeichnet und aufmerksam.
- Alle Wünsche wurden schnell erledigt.
- Das Zimmer war in Ordnung und ein vernünftiger Preis.
- Das Essen war immer pünktlich um 7 Uhr, 11 Uhr und 17 Uhr und alles thailändische Essen, was für mich in Ordnung war.
- Es gab keinen Balkon, aber aufgrund von Einschränkungen müssen sie sowieso abgeschlossen werden.
- Ich hatte ein Fenster, konnte es aber nicht öffnen.
Alles lief gut. Der Bus wartete am Flughafen auf mich und das Zimmer war fertig und hatte 3 Kisten Wasser, viel Kaffee und Tee.
3 Covid-Tests wurden alle um 9 Uhr morgens durchgeführt und schnell erledigt. Ich bestellte von 7-11, 2 Mal und wurde sofort erledigt und das Personal hat sogar einige Dokumente für mich gescannt. Das Essen war überwiegend thailändisches Essen und wurde immer pünktlich verschickt. Das Wifi war zu 90% ok, manchmal um 10 Uhr fleckig aber nur für kurze Zeit.
Schließlich war das Personal sehr höflich und freundlich und ich würde empfehlen, hier für die Quarantäne zu bleiben, und es war auch eine der günstigeren Optionen.
4.2 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Das Personal war sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit
Alles in allem war das Hotel schön, der Service war über dem Standard. Nur minderwertiger Bereich, da niemand Zimmer verlassen kann, war die Möglichkeit, ein Fenster zu öffnen, nicht einmal möglich.
4.3 Superior
Positiv Negative
Ich kenne die Erfahrungen anderer Leute nicht, aber für mich mag ich sie sehr. Wenn ich vom Flughafen zum Hotel aussteige, werde ich sehr geduldig sein, Ihnen mitzuteilen, was sie brauchen. Ich war angenehm überrascht als ich ankam im Zimmer am Tag des Check-in, weil sie gab , was ich angeordnet war das Zimmer , wo ich vor , die Bilder zu ihnen bestanden! ! ! Es stehen 36 Flaschen Wasser im Zimmer (ich habe in 14 Tagen 330 Flaschen getrunken); je 14 Tüten Teebeutel und Kaffee (Bilder links); Thermometer, Besen und Kehrschaufeln, Müllsäcke etc. sind grundsätzlich vorhanden Jetzt können Sie beruhigt sein, dass Sie es 14 Tage lang (aber Zahnpasta reicht nicht) ohne Kamm (meine Haare sind kurz und das ist kein Problem) ins Zimmer bringen können. Wir haben den Buchhaltungstest am frühen Morgen des nächsten Tages veranlasst.Insgesamt wurden drei Tests in 14 Tagen durchgeführt.Das Telefon hat zweimal am Tag nachgefragt, und das Hotel hat es pünktlich an die Tür geliefert und es mitgenommen mich selber. Können Sie Essen zum Mitnehmen bestellen oder sie bitten, der 711 durch das Hotel zu helfen? Außerdem sind die Lichter etwas dunkel, die Vorhänge können gewaschen werden und das Internet ist wirklich langsam! Abschließend vielen Dank an alle Mitarbeiter während der Quarantänezeit, Gruß (^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
Positiv Negative
Die Angestellten sind freundlich und höflich. Das Hotel hat mir 7 Tage lang das gleiche Obst gegeben. Ich bin nicht so beeindruckt von ihrem Essen. Aber im Allgemeinen ist es in Ordnung?
