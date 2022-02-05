3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside

dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls

We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.