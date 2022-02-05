총 AQ 호텔 객실 79 침실
파트너 병원 Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 38 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 트리니티 실롬 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 트리니티 실롬 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
우수한 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
디럭스 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 소액 예금
- 요가 매트
Trinity Silom Hotel은 The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) 인증을 획득하게 된 것을 기쁘게 생각합니다. 태국 관광청이 수여하는이 인증은 최고 수준의 위생 및 위생을 유지하려는 당사의 노력을 인정하는 것입니다. 우리의 청결 이니셔티브에 대해 자세히 알아보십시오.
트리니티 실롬 호텔
4.7 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
긍정적 네거티브
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
긍정적
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- 가격은 좋았습니다. 음식은 매일 달랐습니다. 음식은 태국 스타일이지만 나에게는 괜찮습니다. 직원들은 매우 친절했고 항상 메신저로 매우 빠르게 답장했습니다.
- 호텔 인터넷이 약하고 일관성이 없었습니다. 14일 내내 모바일 인터넷을 사용했습니다.
- 차 주전자는 매우 낡았고 호텔은 더 나은 것을 제공 할 수 없었으므로 온라인으로 새 것을 주문했습니다.
인터넷 연결만 개선하기 위해 호텔을 제안합니다. 나머지는 괜찮았습니다.
4.1 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
방은 매우 깨끗합니다. 직원이 도움이되고 빠르게 응답합니다. 합리적인 가격. Wi-Fi가 불안정하고 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 나는 호텔을 추천합니다.
4.1 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원들은 친절합니다. 객실은 깨끗하고 편안합니다. Wi-Fi에 대한 액세스가 좋습니다.
- 발코니가 없습니다. 호텔은 14일 격리 기간 동안 항상 같은 메뉴로 저녁 식사를 준비하기 때문에 음식이 맛있지 않습니다.
투숙객은 14일 동안 호텔에 머물러야 하고 대부분 호텔 음식을 먹어야 하므로 맛있는 음식을 준비하고 점심과 저녁 메뉴를 변경해야 합니다.
4.2 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- 서비스는 훌륭하고 세심했습니다.
- 모든 요구 사항이 신속하게 처리되었습니다.
- 방은 적당하고 합리적인 가격이었습니다.
- 음식은 항상 오전 7시, 오전 11시, 오후 5시 정각에 있었고 모든 태국 음식은 나에게 괜찮 았습니다.
- 발코니가 없었지만 제한 때문에 어쨌든 잠겨 있어야했습니다.
- 창문이 있었지만 열 수 없었습니다.
모든 것이 잘되었습니다. 버스는 공항에서 나를 기다리고 있었고 방은 준비가되어 있었고 물 3 케이스, 많은 커피와 차가있었습니다.
3 코로나 검사는 모두 오전 9시에 이루어졌고 신속하게 완료되었습니다. 나는 7-11, 2 번 주문했고 신속하게 완료되었으며 직원은 나를 위해 일부 문서를 스캔하기까지했습니다. 음식은 대부분 태국 음식이었고 항상 정시에 보내졌습니다. Wi-Fi는 90 %였습니다. 좋습니다. 때로는 오전 10 시경에 얼룩이졌지만 짧은 시간 동안 만이었습니다.
마지막으로 직원들은 매우 정중하고 친절했으며 검역을 위해 여기에 머무르는 것이 좋으며 가격도 저렴한 옵션 중 하나였습니다.
4.2 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
전반적으로 호텔은 훌륭했고 서비스는 표준 이상이었습니다. 아무도 방을 떠날 수 없기 때문에 표준 이하의 지역 만 창문을 여는 기능조차 불가능했습니다.
4.3 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
다른 사람들의 경험은 잘 모르겠지만 저에게는 정말 마음에 듭니다. 공항에서 호텔로가는 버스에서 내리면 인내심을 갖고 그들이 필요로하는 것을 당신과 소통 할 수있을 것입니다. 그들은 내가 전에 그들에게 사진을 건네 방이었다 내가 배열 준 때문에, 체크인 당일 방에 도착했을 때! ! ! 방에 생수 36 병 (14 일 동안 330 병 마셨다), 티백과 커피 각각 14 봉지 (사진 남음), 온도계, 빗자루, 쓰레받기, 쓰레기 봉지 등은 기본적으로 준비되어 있습니다. 이제 빗없이 14 일 동안 (치약으로는 충분하지 않음) 방에 가져갈 수 있으니 안심하십시오 (머리가 짧고 문제 없음). 다음날 이른 아침에 회계 테스트를하도록하였습니다. 14 일 동안 총 3 번의 테스트를 실시했습니다. 전화는 하루에 두 번 문의했고 호텔은 정시에 문으로 배달하여 가져갔습니다. 자기. 테이크 아웃을 주문하거나 호텔을 통해 711 번으로 도와달라고 요청할 수 있습니까? 또한 조명이 약간 어둡고 커튼을 씻을 수 있으며 인터넷이 정말 느립니다! 마지막으로 검역 기간 동안 모든 직원에게 감사 인사 (^^ ゞ
3.9 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
직원들은 친절하고 예의 바릅니다. 호텔은 7 일 동안 같은 과일을주었습니다. 저는 그들의 음식에 그다지 인상적이지 않지만 일반적으로 괜찮습니다.