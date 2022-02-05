รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 79 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
เหนือกว่า 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- เสื่อโยคะ
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- เสื่อโยคะ
โรงแรมทรินิตี้สีลมยินดีที่ได้รับการรับรองจาก The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) การรับรองนี้ได้รับรางวัลจากการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยเป็นการยอมรับถึงความมุ่งมั่นของเราในการรักษาสุขอนามัยและสุขอนามัยระดับสูงสุด ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการริเริ่มด้านความสะอาดของเรา
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 22 บทวิจารณ์
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
แง่บวก
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ราคาดี อาหารในแต่ละวันแตกต่างกัน อาหารเป็นแบบไทยๆ แต่สำหรับฉันก็โอเค พนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก ตอบกลับโดย messenger เร็วมากเสมอ
- อินเทอร์เน็ตของโรงแรมอ่อนแอและไม่สอดคล้องกัน ฉันใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตบนมือถือทั้งหมด 14 วัน
- กาน้ำชาเก่ามากและโรงแรมไม่สามารถให้บริการได้ดีกว่านี้ดังนั้นฉันจึงสั่งใหม่ทางออนไลน์
ฉันจะแนะนำโรงแรมเพื่อปรับปรุงการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตเท่านั้น ที่เหลือสำหรับฉันก็โอเค
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
ห้องพักสะอาดมาก. พนักงานช่วยเหลือดี & ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว ราคาสมเหตุสมผล Wifi ไม่เสถียรและไม่เสถียร ฉันแนะนำโรงแรม
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานมีความเป็นมิตร ห้องพักสะอาดและสะดวกสบาย การเข้าถึงอินเตอร์เน็ตไร้สายเป็นสิ่งที่ดี
- ไม่มีระเบียง อาหารไม่อร่อยเพราะทางโรงแรมจัดอาหารเย็นด้วยเมนูเดิมตลอด 14 วันกักกัน
ทางโรงแรมควรจัดของอร่อยและเปลี่ยนเมนูอาหารกลางวันและอาหารเย็นเพราะแขกต้องพักที่โรงแรม 14 วัน และส่วนใหญ่เขา/เธอต้องกินอาหารจากโรงแรมเป็นส่วนใหญ่
4.2 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- การบริการเป็นเลิศและเอาใจใส่
- ความต้องการทั้งหมดได้รับการดูแลอย่างรวดเร็ว
- ห้องพักดีและราคาสมเหตุสมผล
- อาหารตรงเวลาเสมอ 7.00 น. 11.00 น. และ 17.00 น. และอาหารไทยทุกอย่างก็โอเคสำหรับฉัน
- ไม่มีระเบียง แต่เนื่องจากข้อจำกัด จึงต้องล็อกอยู่ดี
- ฉันมีหน้าต่างแต่เปิดไม่ได้
ทุกอย่างเป็นไปด้วยดี รถบัสมารอฉันที่สนามบินและห้องก็พร้อมและมีน้ำ 3 กล่อง กาแฟและชาเยอะมาก
ทำการทดสอบโควิดทั้งหมด 3 ครั้ง โดยจัดเวลา 9 โมงเช้าและทำได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ฉันสั่งจาก 7-11 2 ครั้งและเสร็จทันท่วงทีและพนักงานก็สแกนเอกสารให้ฉันด้วย อาหารส่วนใหญ่เป็นอาหารไทยและส่งตรงเวลาเสมอ ไวไฟ 90% โอเคบางครั้งประมาณ 10 โมงเช้าก็ขาด ๆ หาย ๆ แต่เพียงช่วงเวลาสั้น ๆ
ในที่สุด พนักงานก็สุภาพและเป็นมิตรมาก และฉันอยากจะแนะนำให้มาพักที่นี่เพื่อกักกัน และมันก็เป็นหนึ่งในตัวเลือกที่มีราคาต่ำกว่า
4.2 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีมาก
โดยรวมแล้วเป็นโรงแรมที่ดี การบริการก็เหนือมาตรฐาน เฉพาะพื้นที่ที่ต่ำกว่ามาตรฐานเนื่องจากไม่มีใครสามารถออกจากห้องได้ไม่สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างได้
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
ประสบการณ์ของคนอื่นไม่รู้ แต่สำหรับผม ผมชอบพวกเขามาก พอลงจากรถจากสนามบินไปโรงแรม ผมจะอดทนมากที่จะสื่อสารกับคุณถึงสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการ ผมเซอร์ไพรส์มาก เมื่อผมมาถึงในห้องพักในวันที่เช็คอินเพราะพวกเขาให้สิ่งที่ผมจัดเป็นห้องที่ผมผ่านภาพกับพวกเขามาก่อน! ! ! ในห้องมีน้ำเปล่า 36 ขวด (ฉันดื่มไป 330 ขวดใน 14 วัน) มีถุงชาและกาแฟอย่างละ 14 ถุง (รูปที่เหลือ) เทอร์โมมิเตอร์ ไม้กวาด ที่โกยผง ถุงขยะ ฯลฯ มีอยู่ทั่วไป ตอนนี้ให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าคุณสามารถนำเข้าห้องพักได้ 14 วัน (แต่ยาสีฟันไม่เพียงพอ) โดยไม่ต้องใช้หวี (ผมสั้นและไม่มีปัญหา) กำหนดให้เราทำการทดสอบบัญชีในช่วงเช้าของวันถัดไป ทำการทดสอบทั้งหมด 3 ครั้งใน 14 วัน โทรศัพท์สอบถามวันละ 2 ครั้ง ทางโรงแรมก็ส่งถึงประตูตรงเวลา ตัวฉันเอง คุณสามารถสั่งอาหารกลับบ้านหรือขอให้พวกเขาช่วย 711 ผ่านโรงแรมได้หรือไม่? นอกจากนี้ไฟก็สลัวไปหน่อย ซักผ้าม่านได้ และอินเทอร์เน็ตก็ช้ามาก! สุดท้ายนี้ขอขอบคุณเจ้าหน้าที่ทุกท่านในช่วงกักตัวนะครับ (^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
พนักงานเป็นกันเองและสุภาพ โรงแรมให้ผลไม้ชนิดเดียวกันแก่ฉันเป็นเวลา 7 วัน ฉันไม่ค่อยประทับใจกับอาหารของพวกเขานัก แต่โดยทั่วไปแล้วก็โอเค