BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมตรีนิตี้สีลม - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
9433
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 0
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 1
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 2
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 3
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 4
Trinity Silom Hotel - Image 5
+6 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
22 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 79 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 38 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมตรีนิตี้สีลม อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมตรีนิตี้สีลม จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
เหนือกว่า 25
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เสื่อโยคะ

โรงแรมทรินิตี้สีลมยินดีที่ได้รับการรับรองจาก The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) การรับรองนี้ได้รับรางวัลจากการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยเป็นการยอมรับถึงความมุ่งมั่นของเราในการรักษาสุขอนามัยและสุขอนามัยระดับสูงสุด ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการริเริ่มด้านความสะอาดของเรา

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 22 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
5
ดีมาก
12
เฉลี่ย
4
แย่
1
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมตรีนิตี้สีลม ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมตรีนิตี้สีลม
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇹🇭Kathy Wu

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/01/2022
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Staff were excellent
  • Room very clean
เชิงลบ
  • None

In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.

🇺🇦Yevhen Volboienko

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
3.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
เชิงลบ
  • dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls

We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.

🇲🇲Dave

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/11/2021
3.8 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Room cleanness.
  • Quiet and comfortable.
  • The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
เชิงลบ
  • WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
  • I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).

Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised. The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable. Quite an okay stay but could be better.

🇧🇪Eric Luc Pollet

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/11/2021
2.0 Deluxe
แง่บวก     
  • NONE
เชิงลบ
  • Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
  • Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
  • Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.

1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing

🇳🇱J Kleijssen

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/11/2021
3.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Location and friendly
เชิงลบ
  • The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.

It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.

🇵🇭Abdulrahman Manalundong

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/11/2021
4.7 Superior

My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.

🇹🇭Chonthasorn

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants

Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.

🇷🇺Sergei Tereshchenko

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/10/2021
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • nice and caring staff
  • Well organized
  • Food is OK if youlike thai
  • Fresh fruits daily
เชิงลบ
  • nothing

Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services

🇯🇵Takayuki Yoda

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/10/2021
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Good to stay
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.

🇳🇴Johannes Jari Sander

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/09/2021
3.0 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • 2 movie channels
เชิงลบ
  • Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!

At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.

🇺🇸Nick Takriti

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/08/2021
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Extremely nice and caring staff.
  • Clean room.
  • Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
  • Reasonably priced.
  • If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.

Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.

🇹🇭KANLAYARAT KARNMAN

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/08/2021
3.9 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • all staff are very friendly and helpful
เชิงลบ
  • Foods are quite very similar menu

This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.

🇹🇭Ornicha Champrasert

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/08/2021
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Good service
เชิงลบ
  • Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.

The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.

🇷🇺Sergey Lebedev

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/07/2021
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • ราคาดี อาหารในแต่ละวันแตกต่างกัน อาหารเป็นแบบไทยๆ แต่สำหรับฉันก็โอเค พนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก ตอบกลับโดย messenger เร็วมากเสมอ
เชิงลบ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตของโรงแรมอ่อนแอและไม่สอดคล้องกัน ฉันใช้อินเทอร์เน็ตบนมือถือทั้งหมด 14 วัน
  • กาน้ำชาเก่ามากและโรงแรมไม่สามารถให้บริการได้ดีกว่านี้ดังนั้นฉันจึงสั่งใหม่ทางออนไลน์

ฉันจะแนะนำโรงแรมเพื่อปรับปรุงการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตเท่านั้น ที่เหลือสำหรับฉันก็โอเค

🇨🇦Alexandre Gosselin

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/07/1996
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • ความสะอาดและบริการ
เชิงลบ
  • Wifi

ห้องพักสะอาดมาก. พนักงานช่วยเหลือดี & ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว ราคาสมเหตุสมผล Wifi ไม่เสถียรและไม่เสถียร ฉันแนะนำโรงแรม

🇲🇲Phyo Thiri Mon

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/06/2021
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานมีความเป็นมิตร ห้องพักสะอาดและสะดวกสบาย การเข้าถึงอินเตอร์เน็ตไร้สายเป็นสิ่งที่ดี
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีระเบียง อาหารไม่อร่อยเพราะทางโรงแรมจัดอาหารเย็นด้วยเมนูเดิมตลอด 14 วันกักกัน

ทางโรงแรมควรจัดของอร่อยและเปลี่ยนเมนูอาหารกลางวันและอาหารเย็นเพราะแขกต้องพักที่โรงแรม 14 วัน และส่วนใหญ่เขา/เธอต้องกินอาหารจากโรงแรมเป็นส่วนใหญ่

🇨🇦Joseph Bisutti

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/06/2021
4.2 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • การบริการเป็นเลิศและเอาใจใส่
  • ความต้องการทั้งหมดได้รับการดูแลอย่างรวดเร็ว
  • ห้องพักดีและราคาสมเหตุสมผล
  • อาหารตรงเวลาเสมอ 7.00 น. 11.00 น. และ 17.00 น. และอาหารไทยทุกอย่างก็โอเคสำหรับฉัน
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีระเบียง แต่เนื่องจากข้อจำกัด จึงต้องล็อกอยู่ดี
  • ฉันมีหน้าต่างแต่เปิดไม่ได้

ทุกอย่างเป็นไปด้วยดี รถบัสมารอฉันที่สนามบินและห้องก็พร้อมและมีน้ำ 3 กล่อง กาแฟและชาเยอะมาก ทำการทดสอบโควิดทั้งหมด 3 ครั้ง โดยจัดเวลา 9 โมงเช้าและทำได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ฉันสั่งจาก 7-11 2 ครั้งและเสร็จทันท่วงทีและพนักงานก็สแกนเอกสารให้ฉันด้วย อาหารส่วนใหญ่เป็นอาหารไทยและส่งตรงเวลาเสมอ ไวไฟ 90% โอเคบางครั้งประมาณ 10 โมงเช้าก็ขาด ๆ หาย ๆ แต่เพียงช่วงเวลาสั้น ๆ ในที่สุด พนักงานก็สุภาพและเป็นมิตรมาก และฉันอยากจะแนะนำให้มาพักที่นี่เพื่อกักกัน และมันก็เป็นหนึ่งในตัวเลือกที่มีราคาต่ำกว่า

🇺🇸Ronald Michael Railing

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/06/2021
4.2 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีมาก
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์

โดยรวมแล้วเป็นโรงแรมที่ดี การบริการก็เหนือมาตรฐาน เฉพาะพื้นที่ที่ต่ำกว่ามาตรฐานเนื่องจากไม่มีใครสามารถออกจากห้องได้ไม่สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างได้

🇨🇳ZHONGXIA HE

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/06/2021
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • ชอบทุกคนในโรงแรม
เชิงลบ
  • เครือข่ายไม่ดี

ประสบการณ์ของคนอื่นไม่รู้ แต่สำหรับผม ผมชอบพวกเขามาก พอลงจากรถจากสนามบินไปโรงแรม ผมจะอดทนมากที่จะสื่อสารกับคุณถึงสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการ ผมเซอร์ไพรส์มาก เมื่อผมมาถึงในห้องพักในวันที่เช็คอินเพราะพวกเขาให้สิ่งที่ผมจัดเป็นห้องที่ผมผ่านภาพกับพวกเขามาก่อน! ! ! ในห้องมีน้ำเปล่า 36 ขวด (ฉันดื่มไป 330 ขวดใน 14 วัน) มีถุงชาและกาแฟอย่างละ 14 ถุง (รูปที่เหลือ) เทอร์โมมิเตอร์ ไม้กวาด ที่โกยผง ถุงขยะ ฯลฯ มีอยู่ทั่วไป ตอนนี้ให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าคุณสามารถนำเข้าห้องพักได้ 14 วัน (แต่ยาสีฟันไม่เพียงพอ) โดยไม่ต้องใช้หวี (ผมสั้นและไม่มีปัญหา) กำหนดให้เราทำการทดสอบบัญชีในช่วงเช้าของวันถัดไป ทำการทดสอบทั้งหมด 3 ครั้งใน 14 วัน โทรศัพท์สอบถามวันละ 2 ครั้ง ทางโรงแรมก็ส่งถึงประตูตรงเวลา ตัวฉันเอง คุณสามารถสั่งอาหารกลับบ้านหรือขอให้พวกเขาช่วย 711 ผ่านโรงแรมได้หรือไม่? นอกจากนี้ไฟก็สลัวไปหน่อย ซักผ้าม่านได้ และอินเทอร์เน็ตก็ช้ามาก! สุดท้ายนี้ขอขอบคุณเจ้าหน้าที่ทุกท่านในช่วงกักตัวนะครับ (^^ゞ

🇹🇭Jenny Jaimoon

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/06/2021
3.9 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานน่ารัก
เชิงลบ
  • อาหาร

พนักงานเป็นกันเองและสุภาพ โรงแรมให้ผลไม้ชนิดเดียวกันแก่ฉันเป็นเวลา 7 วัน ฉันไม่ค่อยประทับใจกับอาหารของพวกเขานัก แต่โดยทั่วไปแล้วก็โอเค

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

150 ซอย สีลม 3 Si Lom, แขวงสีลม Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

