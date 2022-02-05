合計AQホテルの部屋 79 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
優れました 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
- ヨガマット
デラックス 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
トリニティシーロムホテルは、アメージングタイ安全衛生管理（SHA）認証を授与されたことを嬉しく思います。タイ国政府観光庁によって授与されたこの認証は、最高レベルの消毒と衛生を維持するという私たちの取り組みを認めたものです。私たちの清浄度イニシアチブの詳細をご覧ください。
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 22 レビュー
トリニティシーロムホテル
4.7 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
ポジティブ
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 価格は良かった。食べ物は毎日違っていました。食べ物はタイ風でしたが、私にとっては大丈夫です。スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで、いつもメッセンジャーからすぐに返事をくれました。
- ホテルのインターネットは弱く、一貫性がありませんでした。私は14日間ずっとモバイルインターネットを使いました。
- ティーポットはとても古く、ホテルはこれ以上提供できなかったので、オンラインで新しいものを注文しました。
私はホテルにインターネット接続のみを改善することを提案します。私の残りは大丈夫だった。
4.1 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
部屋はとてもきれい。スタッフは親切で迅速に対応します。リーズナブルな価格。 Wifiは不安定で信頼性がありません。私はホテルをお勧めします。
4.1 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフはフレンドリーです。客室は清潔で快適です。 Wifiへのアクセスは良好です。
- バルコニーはありません。食べ物は美味しくありません。ホテルでは、14日間の検疫期間中、常に同じメニューの夕食を手配しています。
ゲストはホテルに14日間滞在する必要があり、ほとんどの場合ホテルからの食事を食べる必要があるため、ホテルはおいしい料理を手配し、ランチとディナーのメニューを変更する必要があります。
4.2 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- サービスは素晴らしく、行き届いていました。
- すべてのニーズに迅速に対応しました。
- 部屋はまともでリーズナブルな価格でした。
- 食べ物はいつも午前7時、午前11時、午後5時で、すべてのタイ料理は私にとって大丈夫でした。
- バルコニーはありませんでしたが、制限のため、とにかくロックする必要があります。
- 窓はありましたが開けませんでした。
すべてがうまくいった。バスは空港で私を待っていました、そして部屋は準備ができていて、そして３つのケースの水、たくさんのコーヒーとお茶を持っていました。
3 Covidテストはすべて午前9時に手配され、迅速に行われました。私はセブンイレブンから2回注文しましたが、すぐに完了し、スタッフがいくつかのドキュメントをスキャンしてくれました。食べ物はほとんどタイ料理で、いつも時間通りに送られました。 Wifiは90％でした、大丈夫、時々午前10時頃はむらがありましたが、短時間でした。
最後に、スタッフはとても丁寧でフレンドリーでした。検疫のためにここに滞在することをお勧めします。これも低価格のオプションの1つでした。
4.2 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
ホテル全体が素晴らしく、サービスは標準を上回っていました。誰も部屋を出ることができないので、標準以下のエリアだけが窓を開けることさえできませんでした。
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
他の人の体験はわかりませんが、私にとってはとても気に入っています。空港からホテルまでバスを降りるときは、とても辛抱強く、彼らが必要としていることを伝えていきます。嬉しい驚きでした。彼らは私が配置された何を与えたので、私は、チェックインの日に部屋に到着したとき、私は彼らの前に写真を渡された部屋でした！ ！ ！部屋には36本の水があります（14日間で330本飲みました）。ティーバッグとコーヒーがそれぞれ14袋あります（写真は左です）。温度計、ほうきとちりとり、ゴミ袋などは基本的に利用できます。さて、コームなしで14日間（ただし、ちりとりでは不十分です）部屋に持ち込めます（私の髪は短く、問題はありません）のでご安心ください。翌日の早朝に会計テストを手配し、14日間で合計3回のテストを実施しました。電話で1日2回問い合わせ、ホテルが時間通りにドアに届けてくれました。私自身。テイクアウトを注文したり、ホテルを通じて711のサポートを依頼したりできますか？また、ライトが少し暗く、カーテンを洗うことができ、インターネットは本当に遅いです！最後に、検疫期間中のスタッフ一同、敬礼（^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
ポジティブ ネガ
スタッフはフレンドリーで礼儀正しいです。ホテルは私に7日間同じ果物をくれました。私は彼らの食べ物にそれほど感心していません。しかし、一般的には大丈夫です。