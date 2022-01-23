AQ酒店客房总数 196 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35m²
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77m²
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
返回泰国后，您将享受无与伦比的私密性和世界一流的医疗保健，为您的隔离检疫带来舒适的住宿体验。设计先进的34平方米时尚宽敞的客房可让您高枕无忧。房间或77平方米。套房可欣赏曼谷的天际线景观，屡获殊荣的餐厅提供每日餐点，可使用私人户外区域，还可以从曼谷著名的医院进行健康检查等等。
曼谷铂尔曼大酒店位于曼谷市中心，位于席隆路（Silom Road），距离Chongnonsi BTS Skytrain轻轨站仅5分钟步行路程，距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）乘车45分钟路程，并且毗邻各种购物，商业和休闲场所。娱乐中心。
曼谷铂尔曼大酒店铂尔曼酒店的客房和套房均采用现代时尚的室内设计，设有落地窗，可欣赏到城市的壮丽景色。每间客房均配有平面卫星电视，iPod扩充基座和迷你吧。隔离套餐还包括免费WiFi，因此您可以在整个住宿期间与亲人联系。
便利设施/功能
- Test & Go Package Inclusion:
- One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
- One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
- One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
- Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
- 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
- 2) Two COVID-19 tests
- 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
如果您是曼谷铂尔曼大酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷铂尔曼大酒店查看所有评论
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The room was lovely and spacious
- The bed so comfy
- The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
- i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
- The TV also did not work properly.
If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.
4.5 G Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Clean room with white color unified simple design
- Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.
4.2 G Suite
正数
负面的
- Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
- Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
- F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
- We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
- High cost
- Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)
The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.
4.6 G Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.
4.8 G Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
I would book this test and go again for sure
Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far
4.7 G Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time
Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive
4.7 G Deluxe Room
正数
Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!
4.7 G Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊
3.3 G Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Received test result the same day
- Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
- Nice bathroom
- Beautiful view
- Difficult to order food via QR code system
- Difficult to access WiFi
- Old room, needs renovation
- Old central airconditioner
After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数 负面的
To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
正数
负面的
- Rapid response to email before visit.
- Positive to special requested on upright bike
- Friendly athmospere
- Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment
Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
- Hygiene measures protocol
- Food variety
- Food quality
- Facilities (Gym and pool)
- Cost
Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
负面的
- Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
- Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
- One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
- Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
- Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
- I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.
To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.
Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.
I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.
Tom
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
- Food was better than expected
Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window
That can be open, food was
Good quality
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
负面的
- hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
- The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.
No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数 负面的
- No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.
The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
- Chambre agréable et propre.
- Vue sur la ville.
- Bon repas.
- Bon service.
- Wifi correct.
- Télévision internationale.
Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
- 最亲切的服务
- 总是乐于助人
- 喜欢这里的装饰
- 带浴缸的大浴室
- 种类繁多的素食
- 壮观的景色
这是我的第二家 ASQ 酒店，我很高兴我选择了铂尔曼 G 酒店。舒适宽敞的客房、壮观的城市景色和素食都很棒。我绝对没有饿着肚子。感谢所有友好的工作人员，他们让我的 14 天隔离感觉像一个假期。
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
正数
- 食物和服务非常好 +++++ 工作人员非常乐于助人和友好:-)
从机场到酒店的接机组织非常好。愉快的酒店欢迎。很好的食物。唯一的缺点是我不得不在房间里呆了 14 天；-)
护士平易近人，彬彬有礼，总是非常关心和友好
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
正数
- 从预订到退房都很好
- 存款仅 5.000
- 食物菜单，如果有您不喜欢的东西，可以更改菜单。
有一个非常愉快和轻松的住宿，工作人员在 Line 应用程序中快速回答，如果有一些遗漏的修复非常快