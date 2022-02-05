Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 79 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Supérieur 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
- Tapis de yoga
De luxe 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
- Tapis de yoga
Le Trinity Silom Hotel est heureux d'avoir reçu la certification The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA). Cette certification, décernée par la Tourism Authority of Thailand, est une reconnaissance de notre engagement à maintenir les plus hauts niveaux de désinfection et d'hygiène. En savoir plus sur nos initiatives de propreté.
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 22 Commentaires
4.7 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
Positifs Négatifs
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
Positifs
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le prix était bon. La nourriture était différente tous les jours. La nourriture était de style thaï mais pour moi ça va. Le personnel était très sympathique, répond toujours par messager très rapidement.
- Internet de l'hôtel était faible et pas cohérent. J'ai utilisé Internet mobile tous les 14 jours.
- La théière était très vieille et l'hôtel ne pouvait pas faire mieux, alors j'ai commandé une nouvelle en ligne.
Je suggérerais à l'hôtel d'améliorer la connexion Internet uniquement. Le reste pour moi s'est bien passé.
4.1 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
Chambre très propre. Le personnel est serviable et répond rapidement. Prix raisonnable. Wifi instable et peu fiable. Je recommande l'hôtel.
4.1 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel est sympathique. Les chambres sont propres et confortables. L'accès au Wifi est bon.
- Il n'y a pas de balcon. La nourriture n'est pas délicieuse car l'hôtel organise toujours le dîner avec le même menu pendant 14 jours de quarantaine.
L'hôtel doit organiser une cuisine délicieuse et changer le menu du déjeuner et du dîner car les clients doivent rester 14 jours dans les hôtels et il / elle doit manger principalement la nourriture de l'hôtel.
4.2 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le service était excellent et attentionné.
- Tous les besoins ont été satisfaits rapidement.
- La chambre était correcte et à un prix raisonnable.
- La nourriture était toujours à l'heure à 7h, 11h et 17h, et toute la nourriture thaïlandaise, ce qui me convenait.
- Il n'y avait pas de balcon mais en raison de restrictions, ils doivent être verrouillés de toute façon.
- J'avais une fenêtre mais je ne pouvais pas l'ouvrir.
Tout s'est bien passé. Le bus m'attendait à l'aéroport et la chambre était prête et contenait 3 caisses d'eau, beaucoup de café et de thé.
3 tests Covid ont été effectués tous arrangés à 9h et effectués rapidement. J'ai commandé du 7 au 11, 2 fois et cela a été fait rapidement et le personnel a même scanné certains documents pour moi. La nourriture était principalement de la nourriture thaïlandaise et toujours envoyée à l'heure. Le Wifi était à 90%, d'accord, parfois vers 10 heures du matin, c'était irrégulier mais seulement pendant une courte période.
Enfin, le personnel était très poli et sympathique et je recommanderais de rester ici pour la quarantaine et c'était également l'une des options les moins chères.
4.2 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel était très sympathique et solidaire
Dans l'ensemble, l'hôtel était agréable, le service était au-dessus des normes. Seule zone inférieure aux normes car personne ne peut quitter les pièces, la possibilité d'ouvrir une fenêtre n'était même pas possible.
4.3 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- J'aime tout le monde à l'hôtel
Je ne sais pas quelles sont les expériences des autres, mais pour moi je les aime beaucoup. Quand je descends du bus de l'aéroport à l'hôtel, je serai très patient pour communiquer avec vous ce dont ils ont besoin. J'ai été agréablement surpris quand je suis arrivé dans la chambre le jour de l' enregistrement, parce qu'ils ont donné ce que j'arrangeai était la pièce où je passais les images pour les avant! ! ! Il y a 36 bouteilles d'eau dans la chambre (j'ai bu 330 bouteilles en 14 jours) ; il y a 14 sachets de chacun de sachets de thé et de café (les photos sont à gauche) ; thermomètres, balais et pelles à poussière, sacs poubelles, etc. sont essentiellement disponibles Maintenant, rassurez-vous, vous pouvez l'apporter en chambre pendant 14 jours (mais le dentifrice ne suffit pas) sans peigne (mes cheveux sont courts et il n'y a pas de problème). Nous nous sommes arrangés pour que nous fassions le test de comptabilité tôt le matin du lendemain. Un total de trois tests ont été effectués en 14 jours. Le téléphone a demandé deux fois par jour, et l'hôtel l'a livré à la porte à temps et l'a pris en moi même. Pouvez-vous commander des plats à emporter ou leur demander de vous aider au 711 via l'hôtel ? De plus, les lumières sont un peu tamisées, les rideaux peuvent être lavés et Internet est vraiment lent! Enfin, merci à tout le personnel pendant la période de quarantaine, salut (^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
Positifs Négatifs
Le personnel est sympathique et poli. L'hôtel m'a donné les mêmes fruits pendant 7 jours, je ne suis pas très impressionné par leur nourriture. mais en général, ça va
Images du menu alimentaire
