AQ酒店客房总数 155 卧室 伙伴医院 Sukumvit Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷阿马拉酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷阿马拉酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Amara Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

曼谷精选推荐之一。 Amara Bangkok Hotel酒店位于曼谷，距离MBK中心1.3英里，提供带餐厅，免费私人停车场和共用休息室的住宿。此酒店的设施包括礼宾服务和票务服务，以及整个酒店的免费WiFi。住宿提供24小时前台服务，客房服务和货币兑换。 客房配有空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，水壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。酒店的客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，还享有城市景观。 Amara Bangkok Hotel酒店的所有客房都设有一个休息区。 住宿每天提供欧陆式早餐。 曼谷艺术文化中心距离Amara Bangkok Hotel酒店1.4英里，而SEA LIFE曼谷海洋世界距离酒店1.6英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场，距离酒店14.3英里。

便利设施/功能 从BKK或DMK机场到酒店的单程接送

每天三餐（特别菜单）

点菜客房服务菜单可享受15％的折扣

洗衣服务享受20％的折扣

无限高速互联网接入（50 Mbps。）

通过数字方式访问世界各地的报纸和杂志

24小时待机护理

在第 0-1、第 6-7 天或第 12-13 天对 Covid-19 进行实时聚合酶链反应 (RT-PCR) 3 拭子

免费送回医院24小时服务

通过视频通话免费进行初步评估

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷阿马拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷阿马拉酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1