AQ酒店客房总数 150 卧室 伙伴医院 Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与暹罗四季酒店以优先方式，以及暹罗四季酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Seasons Siam Hotel酒店位置便利，靠近水门市场区。它提供干净舒适的超值住宿，并在大堂提供免费无线网络连接。 Seasons Siam酒店的客房距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）仅40分钟车程，拥有古典风格，并为您提供宁静的住宿所需的基本设施。为了方便所有客人，酒店还提供24小时客房服务。 客人可以在酒店内的餐厅享用早餐，开始美好的一天，那里提供美味的泰国和国际美食。该酒店还设有咖啡馆和酒吧，是忙碌了一天后放松身心的理想场所。 Seasons Siam Hotel酒店距离Suanpakkad宫殿和Suansantiparb公园只有5分钟的步行路程。它也靠近胜利纪念碑BTS轻轨站和一个公交车站，500 m。到机场铁路线，提供便捷的交通路线，方便您在城市各处旅行。

便利设施/功能 Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

免费无线上网

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

24小时紧急救护车服务转移到医院

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

从BKK或DMK到酒店的单程机场接送。

Complimentary​ drinking water.

每天两次在护士的监督下进行体温检查和健康监测。

免费手术口罩，酒精手胶。

通过视频通话咨询医生。

提供额外的客房服务。

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 4.0 /5 非常好 基于 49 评论 评分 22 优秀的 15 非常好 8 平均数 2 较差的 2 糟糕的 暹罗四季酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 暹罗四季酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇺🇸 Ron Black 到达 22/01/2022 4.8 Standard Room 正数 Professional

Fast

Near a lot of street food

Test at location

Good A/C

Good WiFi 负面的 TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi ! I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way. 🇵🇭 Romnick Cajigal 到达 12/01/2022 3.9 Standard Room 正数 Friendly and helpful staff

Fast release of PCR test result

Good hotel location 负面的 No map of the area available for guests

Room given did not have a good view Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome! 🇵🇭 Kelly Anne Viernes 到达 07/01/2022 4.3 Standard Room 正数 Understanding in the changes made before the arrival I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly. 🇨🇦 Andrew Paul 到达 13/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff! 🇬🇧 Kevin Andrew Bendall 到达 02/01/2022 2.3 Standard Room 正数 They were nice people 负面的 You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay. This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again. 🇮🇳 Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan 到达 30/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room 正数 * Food excellent

* Environment peaceful 负面的 Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay 🇲🇾 D. Y 到达 15/12/2021 3.0 Standard Room 正数 Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room 负面的 Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am. Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night. 🇵🇭 Wilson ebarle alinea 到达 22/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room 正数 Smooth accomodation

No hassle

Very helpful

Cheap but 5 star experience 负面的 none Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended 🇺🇸 Caleb Collette 到达 19/12/2021 4.8 Standard Room My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too. 🇮🇳 Awadhesh kumar 到达 19/12/2021 4.5 Standard Room 正数 Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels 负面的 Late report (but not in hotel's hand) If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible . 🇵🇭 Genelynn Niadas 到达 20/12/2021 5.0 Standard Room 正数 Food is good 负面的 None. I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent 🇱🇦 Soupha Rawady 到达 17/12/2021 2.8 Standard Room 正数 Smooth airport transfer with quick check in 负面的 Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package 🇲🇾 Huiying Chin 到达 13/12/2021 4.7 Standard Room 正数 Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast 负面的 No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time. 🇮🇹 RICCARDO BRANDONI 到达 11/12/2021 3.1 Standard Room 正数 VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST 负面的 THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU 🇦🇺 Barry Paul Shattock 到达 08/12/2021 2.3 Standard Room 正数 Covid testing efficient.

Staff friendly & helpful. 负面的 TV reception poor. Room service slow

Breakfast served cold

Water supply interrupted. Later dirty. Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty. 🇩🇰 Jens Lausten Hansen 到达 08/12/2021 3.5 Standard Room 正数 Room has what is needed. 负面的 Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them. Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm. 🇺🇸 Jaxon Brown 到达 15/01/2022 0.5 Standard Room 正数 None. 负面的 Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date. If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back. 🇪🇸 Josu Eizmendi Pérez 到达 03/12/2021 4.6 Standard Room I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later. 🇬🇧 John Garry Cross 到达 29/11/2021 3.8 Standard Room 正数 Service

Covid 19 protocol 负面的 Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door. The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs. 🇦🇺 Clifford Simpson 到达 20/11/2021 3.3 Standard Room 正数 ,Friendly and helpful staff 负面的 Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi. Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

合作伙伴酒店 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1