Hotel Refund Policy One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.

Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108 m² ฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

浴缸

连接房间

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

未婚夫妇

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

浴缸

连接房间

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

微波

未婚夫妇

素食餐

工作空间

我们在曼谷的首选之一。 Indra Regent Hotel 酒店距离中央世界仅 850 米，地处曼谷水门购物区的中心位置。 所有客房均配有分体式空调、带卫星频道的电视、私人保险箱和冰箱。包括瓶装饮用水和沏茶/咖啡设施。浴室配有热水淋浴、吹风机和洗浴用品。 Indra Regent Hotel酒店距离Ratchaprarop机场铁路线有10分钟的步行路程，距离素万那普机场有21.7英里。酒店距离 MBK 购物中心不到 3.1 英里。诗丽吉王后国家会议中心距离酒店有 4.3 英里。提供免费停车场。

便利设施/功能 Breakfast

瓶装水，茶和咖啡

免费WiFi

国际渠道

私人机场到酒店的接送

Covid-19 test/s

24小时护士待命

🇳🇿 Charles spriggs 到达 22/11/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room 正数 Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised 负面的 Breakfast need improvement. Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.

