BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมซีซั่นสยาม - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
คะแนนจาก
30
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 0
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 1
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 2
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 3
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 4
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
49 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 150 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมซีซั่นสยาม อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมซีซั่นสยาม จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Seasons Siam Hotel ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับย่านตลาดประตูน้ำ ให้บริการที่พักสะอาดและสะดวกสบายคุ้มราคาและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในล็อบบี้

ใช้เวลาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์เพียง 40 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิห้องพักที่ Seasons Siam มีสไตล์คลาสสิกและมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกพื้นฐานที่จำเป็นสำหรับการพักผ่อน นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงเพื่อความสะดวกของผู้เข้าพักทุกท่าน

ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเริ่มต้นวันใหม่ด้วยอาหารเช้าที่ห้องอาหารในสถานที่ของโรงแรมซึ่งให้บริการอาหารไทยและอาหารนานาชาติรสเลิศ ที่พักแห่งนี้ยังมีร้านกาแฟและบาร์ที่เหมาะสำหรับการพักผ่อนหลังจากเหน็ดเหนื่อยมาทั้งวัน

Seasons Siam Hotel อยู่ห่างจากวังสวนผักกาดและสวนสันติพลับโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที นอกจากนี้ยังอยู่ใกล้กับสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอนุสาวรีย์ชัยสมรภูมิและป้ายรถเมล์ 500 ม. ไปยังรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ตลิงค์ซึ่งให้บริการขนส่งที่สะดวกสบายเพื่อเดินทางไปรอบ ๆ เมือง

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Test&Go package are including breakfast.
  • 7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
  • COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site
  • บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉิน 24 ชม. ส่งโรงพยาบาล
  • Registered nurse stand by 24 hour
  • บริการรับส่งสนามบินเที่ยวเดียวจากกรุงเทพฯหรือ DMK ไปยังโรงแรม
  • Complimentary​ drinking water.
  • ตรวจอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้งและติดตามสุขภาพภายใต้การดูแลของพยาบาล
  • ฟรีมาสก์หน้าสำหรับทำศัลยกรรมเจลแอลกอฮอล์
  • ปรึกษาแพทย์ผ่านวิดีโอคอล
  • มีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสเพิ่มเติม
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 49 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
22
ดีมาก
15
เฉลี่ย
8
แย่
2
แย่มาก
2
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมซีซั่นสยาม ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมซีซั่นสยาม
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇺🇸Ron Black

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/01/2022
4.8 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Professional
  • Fast
  • Near a lot of street food
  • Test at location
  • Good A/C
  • Good WiFi
เชิงลบ
  • TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi !

I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way.

🇵🇭Romnick Cajigal

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022
3.9 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly and helpful staff
  • Fast release of PCR test result
  • Good hotel location
เชิงลบ
  • No map of the area available for guests
  • Room given did not have a good view

Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome!

🇵🇭Kelly Anne Viernes

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.3 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Understanding in the changes made before the arrival

I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly.

🇨🇦Andrew Paul

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room

From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff!

🇬🇧Kevin Andrew Bendall

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/01/2022
2.3 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • They were nice people
เชิงลบ
  • You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay.

This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again.

🇮🇳Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • * Food excellent
  • * Environment peaceful
เชิงลบ
  • Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling

can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay

🇲🇾D. Y

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
3.0 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room
เชิงลบ
  • Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am.

Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night.

🇵🇭Wilson ebarle alinea

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Smooth accomodation
  • No hassle
  • Very helpful
  • Cheap but 5 star experience
เชิงลบ
  • none

Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended

🇺🇸Caleb Collette

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room

My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too.

🇮🇳Awadhesh kumar

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels
เชิงลบ
  • Late report (but not in hotel's hand)

If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible .

🇵🇭Genelynn Niadas

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Food is good
เชิงลบ
  • None.

I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent

🇱🇦Soupha Rawady

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021
2.8 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Smooth airport transfer with quick check in
เชิงลบ
  • Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view

Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package

🇲🇾Huiying Chin

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast

Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time.

🇮🇹RICCARDO BRANDONI

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/12/2021
3.1 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST
เชิงลบ
  • THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM

IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU

🇦🇺Barry Paul Shattock

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/12/2021
2.3 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Covid testing efficient.
  • Staff friendly & helpful.
เชิงลบ
  • TV reception poor. Room service slow
  • Breakfast served cold
  • Water supply interrupted. Later dirty.

Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty.

🇩🇰Jens Lausten Hansen

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/12/2021
3.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Room has what is needed.
เชิงลบ
  • Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them.

Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm.

🇺🇸Jaxon Brown

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022
0.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • None.
เชิงลบ
  • Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date.

If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back.

🇪🇸Josu Eizmendi Pérez

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room

I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later.

🇬🇧John Garry Cross

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • Service
  • Covid 19 protocol
เชิงลบ
  • Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door.

The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs.

🇦🇺Clifford Simpson

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/11/2021
3.3 Standard Room
แง่บวก     
  • ,Friendly and helpful staff
เชิงลบ
  • Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi.

Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4998 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2655 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาล์มสีเงิน
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
461 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสยามแมนดาริน่าสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
88 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3050 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเดอะสุโกศลกรุงเทพฯ
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
728 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอินทรารีเจนท์
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1145 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
678 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส
6.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1940 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เซ็นเตอร์พอยท์ประตูน้ำ
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1111 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวลา ดิ โกลว์ ประตูน้ำ
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
13219 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมอเวนพิค บีดีเอ็มเอส เวลเนส รีสอร์ท กรุงเทพฯ
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU