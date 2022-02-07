รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 150 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Ladprao General Hospital

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



Seasons Siam Hotel ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับย่านตลาดประตูน้ำ ให้บริการที่พักสะอาดและสะดวกสบายคุ้มราคาและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในล็อบบี้ ใช้เวลาเดินทางโดยรถยนต์เพียง 40 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิห้องพักที่ Seasons Siam มีสไตล์คลาสสิกและมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกพื้นฐานที่จำเป็นสำหรับการพักผ่อน นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงเพื่อความสะดวกของผู้เข้าพักทุกท่าน ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเริ่มต้นวันใหม่ด้วยอาหารเช้าที่ห้องอาหารในสถานที่ของโรงแรมซึ่งให้บริการอาหารไทยและอาหารนานาชาติรสเลิศ ที่พักแห่งนี้ยังมีร้านกาแฟและบาร์ที่เหมาะสำหรับการพักผ่อนหลังจากเหน็ดเหนื่อยมาทั้งวัน Seasons Siam Hotel อยู่ห่างจากวังสวนผักกาดและสวนสันติพลับโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที นอกจากนี้ยังอยู่ใกล้กับสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอนุสาวรีย์ชัยสมรภูมิและป้ายรถเมล์ 500 ม. ไปยังรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ตลิงค์ซึ่งให้บริการขนส่งที่สะดวกสบายเพื่อเดินทางไปรอบ ๆ เมือง

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉิน 24 ชม. ส่งโรงพยาบาล

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

บริการรับส่งสนามบินเที่ยวเดียวจากกรุงเทพฯหรือ DMK ไปยังโรงแรม

Complimentary​ drinking water.

ตรวจอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้งและติดตามสุขภาพภายใต้การดูแลของพยาบาล

ฟรีมาสก์หน้าสำหรับทำศัลยกรรมเจลแอลกอฮอล์

ปรึกษาแพทย์ผ่านวิดีโอคอล

มีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสเพิ่มเติม

