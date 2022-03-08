BANGKOK TEST & GO

探戈活力生活酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7
通过
3050条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

这些服务式公寓位于著名的水门批发市场附近，步行即可到达Ratchaprasong和Siam购物区。短短的步行路程即可带您到达Chitlom轻轨站，从该站可轻松前往中央商务区和素坤逸路及其众多餐饮场所和夜总会。顾名思义，探戈活力生活酒店的内部明亮而开朗，并配有所有现代设施。客人可以使用保险箱，餐厅和停车场。还提供机场接送，保姆服务和礼宾服务。探戈活力生活酒店地理位置优越，设施完善，是游览天使之城的理想之选。

便利设施/功能

  • 高速Wi-Fi
  • 配备TrueVision套件的43英寸智能电视
  • 房间内免费提供个人体温计
  • 客房清洁服务
  • 每天3顿饭（从所选菜单中选择）
  • 全程免费瓶装饮用水
  • 机场接送服务
  • 2个COVID-19测试
  • 在护士的监督下，每天两次进行温度和健康监测
  • 24小时待命护理服务
  • 洗衣设备额外收费
  • 不包括运输费和/或与医生会诊的费用
  • 禁止宠物，酒精，禁止吸烟
地址/地图

11 Soi Ratchaprarop 8, มักกะสัน Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

