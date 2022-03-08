Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.
这些服务式公寓位于著名的水门批发市场附近，步行即可到达Ratchaprasong和Siam购物区。短短的步行路程即可带您到达Chitlom轻轨站，从该站可轻松前往中央商务区和素坤逸路及其众多餐饮场所和夜总会。顾名思义，探戈活力生活酒店的内部明亮而开朗，并配有所有现代设施。客人可以使用保险箱，餐厅和停车场。还提供机场接送，保姆服务和礼宾服务。探戈活力生活酒店地理位置优越，设施完善，是游览天使之城的理想之选。