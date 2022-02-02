AQ酒店客房总数 60 卧室 伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到11预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与嗨住宅酒店以优先方式，以及嗨住宅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 豪华房 30 m² ฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

可吸烟房

素食餐

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 小型角房套房 60 m² ฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

浴缸

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

微波

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

可吸烟房

素食餐

瑜伽垫

如果您正在寻找位于曼谷的便利住宿，那么Hi Residence酒店就是您的理想之选。它靠近MRT地铁站，使住客可以轻松前往商业区，Suan Lum夜市，周末市场和Sukhumvit。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。嗨居所酒店力求使客人感到舒适。小型转角套房和家庭套房设有厨房角以及起居室和餐厅。所有房型均设有阳台。不管您是哪一种类型的游客，Hi Residence都是您在曼谷逗留期间的最佳选择。

分数 4.3 /5 非常好 基于 2 评论 评分 0 优秀的 2 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 嗨住宅酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 嗨住宅酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇹🇭 Tate L 到达 15/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay! 🇸🇬 Ang Kim Kwee 到达 19/05/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room 正数 友好和乐于助人 负面的 没有我能想到的 ASQ 测量组织良好，员工和护士友好，食物美味且准时。谢谢

