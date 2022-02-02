Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
如果您正在寻找位于曼谷的便利住宿，那么Hi Residence酒店就是您的理想之选。它靠近MRT地铁站，使住客可以轻松前往商业区，Suan Lum夜市，周末市场和Sukhumvit。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。嗨居所酒店力求使客人感到舒适。小型转角套房和家庭套房设有厨房角以及起居室和餐厅。所有房型均设有阳台。不管您是哪一种类型的游客，Hi Residence都是您在曼谷逗留期间的最佳选择。