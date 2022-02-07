Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 150 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Ladprao General Hospital

Le Seasons Siam Hotel est idéalement situé à proximité du quartier du marché de Pratunam. Il propose un hébergement propre et confortable d'un bon rapport qualité-prix et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans le hall. À seulement 40 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi, les chambres du Seasons Siam sont de style classique et offrent les équipements de base nécessaires à un séjour reposant. Un service d'étage 24h / 24 est également assuré pour la commodité de tous les clients. Vous pourrez bien commencer la journée avec le petit-déjeuner au restaurant de l'hôtel, qui sert une délicieuse cuisine thaïlandaise et internationale. L'établissement dispose également d'un café et d'un bar, idéal pour se détendre après une longue journée. Le Seasons Siam Hotel se trouve à seulement 5 minutes à pied du palais Suanpakkad et du parc Suansantiparb. Il est également proche de la station de métro aérien Victory Monument et d'un arrêt de bus à 500 mètres. à Airport Rail Link, offrant des liaisons de transport faciles pour se déplacer dans la ville.

Commodités / caractéristiques Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Internet WiFi gratuit

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

Transfert du service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24 à l'hôpital

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

Transfert aéroport aller simple De BKK ou DMK à l'hôtel.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

Contrôle de la température deux fois par jour et surveillance de l'état de santé sous la supervision d'une infirmière.

Masques chirurgicaux gratuits, gel pour les mains à l'alcool.

Consultation médicale par appel vidéo.

Service d'étage supplémentaire disponible.

