BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Seasons Siam - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
30 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 0
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 1
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 2
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 3
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 4
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 5
+19 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT
49 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 150 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Seasons Siam de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Seasons Siam percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Le Seasons Siam Hotel est idéalement situé à proximité du quartier du marché de Pratunam. Il propose un hébergement propre et confortable d'un bon rapport qualité-prix et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans le hall.

À seulement 40 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi, les chambres du Seasons Siam sont de style classique et offrent les équipements de base nécessaires à un séjour reposant. Un service d'étage 24h / 24 est également assuré pour la commodité de tous les clients.

Vous pourrez bien commencer la journée avec le petit-déjeuner au restaurant de l'hôtel, qui sert une délicieuse cuisine thaïlandaise et internationale. L'établissement dispose également d'un café et d'un bar, idéal pour se détendre après une longue journée.

Le Seasons Siam Hotel se trouve à seulement 5 minutes à pied du palais Suanpakkad et du parc Suansantiparb. Il est également proche de la station de métro aérien Victory Monument et d'un arrêt de bus à 500 mètres. à Airport Rail Link, offrant des liaisons de transport faciles pour se déplacer dans la ville.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Test&Go package are including breakfast.
  • 7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.
  • Internet WiFi gratuit
  • COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site
  • Transfert du service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24 à l'hôpital
  • Registered nurse stand by 24 hour
  • Transfert aéroport aller simple De BKK ou DMK à l'hôtel.
  • Complimentary​ drinking water.
  • Contrôle de la température deux fois par jour et surveillance de l'état de santé sous la supervision d'une infirmière.
  • Masques chirurgicaux gratuits, gel pour les mains à l'alcool.
  • Consultation médicale par appel vidéo.
  • Service d'étage supplémentaire disponible.
VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 49 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
22
Très bien
15
Moyenne
8
Pauvres
2
Terrible
2
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Seasons Siam , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Seasons Siam
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇺🇸Ron Black

Révisé le 07/02/2022
Arrivé le 22/01/2022
4.8 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Professional
  • Fast
  • Near a lot of street food
  • Test at location
  • Good A/C
  • Good WiFi
Négatifs
  • TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi !

I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way.

🇵🇭Romnick Cajigal

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
3.9 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Friendly and helpful staff
  • Fast release of PCR test result
  • Good hotel location
Négatifs
  • No map of the area available for guests
  • Room given did not have a good view

Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome!

🇵🇭Kelly Anne Viernes

Révisé le 23/01/2022
Arrivé le 07/01/2022
4.3 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Understanding in the changes made before the arrival

I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly.

🇨🇦Andrew Paul

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 13/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room

From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff!

🇬🇧Kevin Andrew Bendall

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
2.3 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • They were nice people
Négatifs
  • You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay.

This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again.

🇮🇳Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan

Révisé le 15/01/2022
Arrivé le 30/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • * Food excellent
  • * Environment peaceful
Négatifs
  • Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling

can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay

🇲🇾D. Y

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
3.0 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room
Négatifs
  • Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am.

Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night.

🇵🇭Wilson ebarle alinea

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Smooth accomodation
  • No hassle
  • Very helpful
  • Cheap but 5 star experience
Négatifs
  • none

Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended

🇺🇸Caleb Collette

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room

My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too.

🇮🇳Awadhesh kumar

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels
Négatifs
  • Late report (but not in hotel's hand)

If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible .

🇵🇭Genelynn Niadas

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 20/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Food is good
Négatifs
  • None.

I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent

🇱🇦Soupha Rawady

Révisé le 02/01/2022
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
2.8 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Smooth airport transfer with quick check in
Négatifs
  • Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view

Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package

🇲🇾Huiying Chin

Révisé le 29/12/2021
Arrivé le 13/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast
Négatifs
  • No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast

Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time.

🇮🇹RICCARDO BRANDONI

Révisé le 27/12/2021
Arrivé le 11/12/2021
3.1 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST
Négatifs
  • THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM

IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU

🇦🇺Barry Paul Shattock

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 08/12/2021
2.3 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Covid testing efficient.
  • Staff friendly & helpful.
Négatifs
  • TV reception poor. Room service slow
  • Breakfast served cold
  • Water supply interrupted. Later dirty.

Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty.

🇩🇰Jens Lausten Hansen

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 08/12/2021
3.5 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Room has what is needed.
Négatifs
  • Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them.

Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm.

🇺🇸Jaxon Brown

Révisé le 22/12/2021
Arrivé le 15/01/2022
0.5 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • None.
Négatifs
  • Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date.

If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back.

🇪🇸Josu Eizmendi Pérez

Révisé le 19/12/2021
Arrivé le 03/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room

I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later.

🇬🇧John Garry Cross

Révisé le 15/12/2021
Arrivé le 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • Service
  • Covid 19 protocol
Négatifs
  • Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door.

The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs.

🇦🇺Clifford Simpson

Révisé le 08/12/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
3.3 Standard Room
Positifs     
  • ,Friendly and helpful staff
Négatifs
  • Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi.

Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

Hôtels partenaires

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Tango Vibrant Living
7.7
note avec
3050 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel The Sukosol à Bangkok
8.7
note avec
728 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Indra Regent
7.2
note avec
1145 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Centara Watergate Pavillion à Bangkok
8.7
note avec
678 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
note avec
1940 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Pratunam
8.4
note avec
1111 Commentaires
De ฿-1
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam
8.6
note avec
13219 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
8.8
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU