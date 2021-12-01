AQ酒店客房总数 185 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
曼谷精选酒店之一。水门中心点位于曼谷。旅馆距离Phaya Thai BTS Skytrain轻轨站有480米，设有一个海水游泳池。饭厅和带厨房的宽敞客房酒店提供免费无线网络连接和停车场。
Center Point Pratunam酒店距离水门批发市场（Pratunam Wholesale Market）有300米，距离MBK Shopping Mall购物中心有1.5公里，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）有24公里。
现代化的客房设有大窗户和硬木地板。客房拥有充足的自然光线，并配备了一台平面有线电视和微波炉。
客人可以在健身中心锻炼身体或在桑拿浴室放松，水门中心点酒店可应要求提供洗衣和汽车租赁服务。大堂每天提供一个充电区或免费的清凉饮料。此外，还有一台投币式洗衣机，提供了极大的便利。
酒店内的餐厅供应国际美食和饮料。几家当地餐馆都位于酒店的步行范围内。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- 在护士的监督下，每天两次进行温度和健康监测
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 每日三餐（从所选菜单中选择）
- 私人阳台间
- 免费瓶装饮用水
- 带浴缸的浴室
- 免费高速Wi-Fi
- 带有有线电视和Netflix的数字电视
- Room cleaning service
- 客房内欢迎小吃，咖啡，茶
- 10% discount laundry service
- One Way Airport Pick Up Transfer service to the hotel
5.0 Grand Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Everything was perfect, i cant say anything negative
The hostel and our room was very clear, the PCR test was just enogh fast and comfy, i can totally recommend tha place, was totally perfect
4.5 Grand Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Very good, quick, and efficient service, mails and calls are quickly answered, many different payment options. Price per m2 is far better than in other places (more space for same price) and balcony and microwave are a big plus. Internet wifi was fast and working well. Laundry service available. Nurse was efficient. English from all staff was good.
- Aircon in room was not always optimal. Food was definitely better than first time I stayed here (in 2020) but after the first week it starts repeating, however you can order food also from nearby restaurants at extra costs.
Second time I stayed here and will definitely return here should I ever have to go through ASQ a third time.
4.6 Family Connecting
正数
负面的
- Bright, comfortable and spacious connecting rooms with a balcony big enough to "save" our "day to day locked routine"
- Very good wifi
- We rent a home training bicycle (practically new), weights and bought a mats.
- The staff was very reactive, kind and helpful to satisfy our different requests.
- The 3 tests covid were incredibly soft, thanks to our gentle nurse.
- Very good communication through LINE app with the staff (loved the stickers:))
- The welcome and pick up at the airport was perfect as well as the check out (all the official documents were ready).
- Food : 3 choices per meal (vegetarian included) and the quality of the food was correct (main course + fruits or thaï cake)
- The hotel provided bed sheets and towels on request and other staff as toaster
- Grab delivery is authorised
- Regarding the food, the quality was correct but it appeared to be a bit repetitive the second week. But with Grab order and delivery it was ok.
- Would have liked to have more continental breakfast with just butter, toast, marmelade, fruits AND a big pot of coffee !
Excellent quality/price ratio, The Centre Point Pratunam is a good option for a family. The kind service of the staff, the nice, large and comfortable rooms were a "plus" to spend smoothly this quarantine. It remains a good memory as during 14 days you have a team taking care of your comfort.
5.0 Deluxe Suite Courtyard
正数
负面的
- I think the overall service, the food, and the room size is quite comfortable for one person, especially the balcony is super super important for me during the quarantine time in here. I spent almost every afternoon in the balcony working and read books, and you can make the feeling even better with a cup of Starbucks deliver by foodpanda.
- The air conditioner’s compressor is quite noisy but thanks god the hotel is quite nice and help me to solve it the next day.
Price is competitive, service is friendly and thoughtful, balcony view and fresh air is amazing, and food panda is available!
4.3 Family Connecting
正数
负面的
- Rooms are spacious, well equipped. There is a kettle, a microwave, a fridge, a kitchen sink and a cupboard with plates , cups and cutlery.
- Comfortable big beds, pillows.
- The best impression is staff : very polite, quick and helpful. They replied very quickly and always helped. Free Netflix.
- There's noise from the street (no problem for some people but for some ones could be an issue). Dusty in the room even with keeping window closed, I cleaned the floor every day or so. Food are very ordinary. For salad it was always some small tomatoes, two slices of cucumber and lettuce (for two weeks they could make some more interesting menu)
I chose the ASQ hotel with the balcony and it makes sense as you can hear the normal street sounds, breathe the street air and can see the life not through your window. But it makes the room floor quite dusty. The room was 47 sq m and it also makes sense to have some space to do sport or to play (for kids).
I like the room facilities and I like helpful staff. But they need to improve menu for sure.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Executive
正数
负面的
- 干净舒适的房间
- 友好而及时的员工
- 好食物
- 房间布置很好 - 非常宽敞
- 主餐装在环保容器中
- 拥有小厨房让我觉得自己很“人”
我真的比我预期的更喜欢我在这里的住宿。房间非常宽敞，我可以随时将运动垫放在外面。我以为我会在一个大房间而不是两个独立的房间里有幽闭恐惧症，但我没有。我将电视柜改造成站立式办公桌，并能够在 ASQ 期间完成所有工作。 wifi 速度对于我的互联网繁重的工作来说绰绰有余。
沙发上的塑料有点不舒服，但我让一个朋友寄了一张额外的床单和其他一些东西供我入住。
工作人员很友好，服务迅速。他们甚至为我打气了我的瑜伽球（在我第二次 Covid 测试 bc 全国范围内对接收客人物品的限制之后......）。
房间没有洗衣机，但我可以手洗所有东西，我带了一些衣夹将阳台网用作晾衣绳。它运作良好。
如果我必须再次做 ASQ，我肯定会将 Center Point Pratunam 放在我的列表的首位。
4.0 Grand Deluxe
正数负面的
总的来说，这次住宿很好，当你在房间里呆了 2 周时，没什么可做的。工作人员很好，但仅供参考 - 他们不会给你一把刀来切你的肉......
5.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
正数
负面的
- 组织 - 超级专业
- 工作人员——完全以客户服务为中心——在 LINE 应用程序上与接待处和护士进行了很好的互动
- 房间宽敞/转角房，舒适——无拘束感，
- 足够的阳台/额外的窗户——给人自由的感觉
- 食物 - 我整个时期都采用酮饮食，厨房总是让饭菜变得有趣和美味
- 室内跑步机。我租了一台跑步机，在整个期间每天管理 1-2 小时。救命稻草。
- 足够的工作台——我工作了整个时期，工作台空间充足。 Wifi 总是足够的。
- 床 - 舒适的家具（虽然用塑料覆盖也很舒服。
- 建设性的建议....我实际上没有负面评论-
- 塑料刀 - 需要两次请求才能停止向房间发送塑料刀 3 次/天。我试图切水果 - 塑料刀断了，造成了一个很深的切口。
- 请提供一套普通的晚餐餐具。
- 应提供一瓶50cl的洗衣液，可以在浴缸里洗衣服，还有一套塑料衣架用来晾晒衣服，而不是用塑料鸟网戳衣服晾干。
总的来说，我彻底推荐 Centrepoint Pratunam - 如果您想继续按 ASQ 工作 - 这是一个很好的选择。大房间/宽敞的物超所值 - 感觉就像一个长假。
4.0 Family Connecting
正数
负面的
- 带阳台的大房间
- 主要是快速高效的服务
- 完美的互联网
- Netflix公司
嗯，总而言之，这是一次可以忍受的经历。酒店执行了完美的 ASQ 措施，虽然他们要求做的并不过分令人愉快。
食物是平均的，相当小的部分。所有这些都带有产生大量垃圾垃圾的纸/塑料盘子，但同样，我想这些是 ASQ 规则。
绝对会建议在连通房隔离 2 人（或最多有 2 个孩子的家庭）
3.6 Grand Deluxe
正数负面的
14天，一开始好像很长很长。终于到了最后一天 就像监狱释放 我很惊讶在街上穿过人 有点不真实
4.0 Grand Deluxe Executive
正数
负面的
- 所有员工都超级乐于助人。
- 井井有条。
- 无线网络很好。
- 网飞。
食物是个大问题。我们支付的价格没有太多选择。 14 天总是鱼饼和带酱汁的炸鱼。
没有清洁设备。
当您洒出东西时，只能用纸巾擦拭！在地板上无需刷子，无需拖把即可清洁。备用床单、枕套、毛巾被套应在房间内更换 2 套。
4.1 Grand Deluxe
正数
- 大房间
- 不错的浴室
- 从第一天起就可以使用阳台
- 提供餐具和瓷器
- 提供微波炉和水壶
- 良好的空调
- Netflix公司
我不得不在房间里呆了7天，不能说任何负面的话。设施还不错。食物很好吃。当然，它总是必须短暂地重新加热。我唯一想念的是晚上喝啤酒。
3.3 Family Connecting
正数负面的
总体而言，这是一个愉快的假期，工作人员乐于助人。我们对清洁有点失望。当我们赤脚走动时，我们的脚脏了，这意味着它没有被正确地拖着，或者被脏水拖着了。这里有很多食物，但是质量中等。
3.7 Grand Deluxe
正数
负面的
- 房间很大，安静，但是房间不是新的。食物还可以，但菜单上的选择不是很多。
- 空调不干净，房间很旧。
- 如果您需要在Covid +的情况下住院，那么联合医院的费用非常昂贵，护士非常遵守规则，但需要听取并理解原因。
总体来说还可以，但与其他地方相比非常昂贵。酒店的工作人员很好，服务意识也很好。
5.0 Grand Deluxe
正数
非常友好的个人，美味的食物，好又大的房间。
我有一个阳台，风景非常好。
对我来说这是非常轻松的时间。