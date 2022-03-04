AQ酒店客房总数 200 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
以下所有软件包都包括所需的测试和运输。
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 26m²
฿14,000 - 5天AQ
฿4,500 - 1 天测试 & 去
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
฿17,000 - 5天AQ
฿5,500 - 1 天测试 & 去
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
豪华家庭住宅 34m²
฿20,000 - 5天AQ
฿6,500 - 1 天测试 & 去
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
高级家庭住宅 39m²
฿23,000 - 5天AQ
฿7,500 - 1 天测试 & 去
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华一卧室套房 43m²
฿26,000 - 5天AQ
฿8,500 - 1 天测试 & 去
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
曼谷圣塔拉水门亭阁酒店提供覆盖所有区域的免费WiFi，距离白金时尚购物中心有5分钟的步行路程，距离中央世界购物中心有7分钟的路程。酒店设有2个餐饮场所。
MBK Shopping Centre购物中心距离酒店有10分钟的车程。距离素万那普国际机场30分钟车程。
空调客房配有平面卫星电视，保险箱，水壶和迷你吧。私人浴室配有淋浴设施，吹风机和免费洗浴用品。部分客房设有浴缸和DVD播放机。
便利设施/功能
- TEST & GO PACKAGE INCLUSION:
- One-way shared transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
- Inclusive of one (1) meal
- 1 COVID-19 Screening Test ( RT-PCR ) | 6-8 Hours result
- Obtaining an official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day.
- Welcome drink with snacks in the room on arrival date
- Bottle of water, Tea, Coffee
- 20% discount on in-room dining
- 35% on laundry services
- Room cleaning service
- 升级的高速上网
- 24小时客房服务
- International TV channel
- EXTRA CHARGE:
- Private airport transfer THB 500.- per van
- Express COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR ) | Result 3 hours at THB 2,200.- per person
- Extension of stay can be made with an additional charge.
- Make a room reservation please contact
- E: [email protected]
- T: +66 (0) 6251234
- WhatsApp: +66 944 533 426
- ็Hotel’s Line Official Account: @centarawatergate
如果您是曼谷圣塔拉水门亭阁酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷圣塔拉水门亭阁酒店查看所有评论
4.9 Superior Room
正数
- Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
It is ridiculous to require minimum #of letters, if any, in the comment section!!!!!!!
4.9 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Both tests (day 1 and day 5) were finished with negative results back to me in 6 hours. I didn’t even stay the night once (amazing if you have a local condo). The hotel allowed me to arrive at 8am on my second (5th) day so the swab could be taken immediately and processed ASAP.
- Staff communication is immediate and helpful via LINE while there and email/phone beforehand.
- Yummy, hot food with nice, big selection delivered to the room in under 15 mins from ordering.
- Fast wifi, clean and bright rooms with all the amenities including mini fridge, kettle, hair dryer, coffee, 2 glass water bottles, slippers and more.
- Wifi is fast but totally unprotected (no captive portal), so use a VPN or a travel router.
- Windows don’t open so if staying more than a night at a time and hoping for some fresh air this could be a drawback.
- Only 1 meal per day included with hotel rate (though as much as you like available at 20% off normal rates)
This hotel really gets it. They move quickly to get you out of there (assuming you want to go) and service is top-notch. Highly recommended and would (will) choose them again next time
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- very good room Service
- excellent food
- nice and fast communication
- clean Room with good city view
- comfortable bed
- very good staff
was a nice stay, communication via Line was funny and quick- i can recommend this Location!
thanks !
4.8 Superior Room
正数
Everything seems to be good. But the room should be installed more lights to make the room brighter.
4.0 Superior Room
正数负面的
- Maybe breakfast should be improved
Overall service is good, may need to improve breakfast. Location is hidden, hard to get taxi. Waiting a while for grab
5.0 Deluxe Family Residence
正数
负面的
- Good hospitality good staffs
- Ordered some food sometimes, Amazing food, taste real Thai very authentic and delicious
- Room very clean
- 7/11 just 5 mins walk
- No choice for breakfast, had to take what they provided
Stayed here as on Sandbox Program. Kids did not get bored because we went out everyday. Our room was comfortable and clean. Food served on time (we required to serve in the room) Staff very friendly and helpful, 24hrs available on chat messenger.
3.5 Superior Room
正数负面的
- complimentary water bottle only 2 for 2 pax
ready ick up at airport. direct to hospital for PCR test. and full covid measurement done. Generally services, room and food is good.
5.0 Superior Room
正数负面的
Very good hotel. Recommended 100%. Food is Ok and delicious.
Good location, near 7-11, good atention.
4.6 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- The people who were working in the Centara are the best people. They are polite and very servicial. In a moment they attended all our needs.
Everything was perfect. The food was perfect, the room was very good and the people the best thing. Thank you so much
5.0 Superior Room
正数
- Nice room
- Very good food
- Good services
All was perfect.14 days in a room is a bit boring but the staff made all they Can for a good stay. I have only positive things to tell.
2.3 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
餐饮服务真的很消极。一顿饭我发现密封饭里面有一根头发，立即通知酒店。一开始我说我对面包过敏，他们每天早餐都带，直到最后一天，隔离期间也有几次。应我的要求，工作人员安排了厨房，但对客户的服务真的很差。此外，我多次被问到在开始隔离之前已经发送的文件。我希望他们可以修改客户服务，因为这不适合这个酒店类别。此外，我会增加房间清洁，因为即使经过 2 或 3 次 PCR 测试，它也只在 14 天内进行了一次。
4.8 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- 房间够大，适合带宝宝的家庭
- 可以设法拥有游乐区
- 可以帮忙煮婴儿食品
- 也可提供外送食品和杂货
整体体验非常好。从机场到酒店的旅程很顺利。良好的沟通和非常快速的响应。
4.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 总体来说，食物真的很好，对于一个普通人而言，实际上食物就足够了。但是，嘿吃多少。真正使食物在大多数时间都是热的还是真正的温暖，所以不用担心不需要微波炉
- 食物不能像菜单一样选择。它从1-15开始，您无法选择开始的时间，仅此而已。但是，您可以再次从不喜欢的食物中剔除坏员工。没有真正可以坐下的椅子，就像定居在椅子上，而是更多地坐在椅子上。即使没有这把椅子也无法工作，所以我整天都在床上睡觉并放松。
首先，ASQ就像每个ASQ都难以生存一样，但是互联网确实很棒。总体经验尚可，我不想再呆在一个ASQ中，但是如果可以的话，请不要再用这种塑料垃圾堆了，因为垃圾/垃圾桶太多了，没有必要。每个人都想要一个清洁的星球，但是这种塑料真的非常重要。只要有人把食物和垃圾拿回来，为什么它不是普通的餐具。但是总体物有所值还可以。
4.9 Superior Room
正数负面的
房间，服务，食物和人都超级好，非常友善，房间的景色在晚上非常漂亮。我要感谢工作人员酒店，他们超级友善，我希望能再回来！
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- 好食物
- 良好的沟通
- 友好的员工
- 带阳台的宽敞客房
- 舒适的床
- 很棒的WiFi
- 多个体育频道
从机场接送，出租车到我的下一个目的地，一切都很满足
食物很棒，在我逗留期间不需要买任何东西
所有的交流都很棒
已经付款了11天，但是当我在伦敦接种疫苗时，我的Coe只需要7天
立即确认多付款的退款，并且疯狂退款
Covid测试是在酒店进行的，组织得很好
我唯一建议的是，如果您预订Centara，请携带餐盘和餐具，因为它非常棒，您会喜欢得多的食物
绿咖喱非常好
我在18楼的转角套房里有一个阳台，很舒服
4.8 Superior Room
当我到达机场时，工作人员非常友善，房间设施也很便利，每顿饭的食物都很好而且干净。