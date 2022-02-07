Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 150 Schlafzimmer Partnerkrankenhaus Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel , und Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Das Seasons Siam Hotel liegt günstig in der Nähe des Marktviertels Pratunam. Es bietet saubere und komfortable Unterkünfte zu einem guten Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis und kostenfreies WLAN in der Lobby. Nur eine 40-minütige Autofahrt vom internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt bieten die Zimmer im Seasons Siam ein klassisches Design und die grundlegenden Annehmlichkeiten für einen erholsamen Aufenthalt. Ein 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice sorgt für den Komfort aller Gäste. Mit einem Frühstück können Sie im hoteleigenen Restaurant, das köstliche thailändische und internationale Küche serviert, gut in den Tag starten. Die Unterkunft verfügt auch über ein Café und eine Bar, die sich ideal zum Entspannen nach einem langen Tag eignen. Das Seasons Siam Hotel liegt nur 5 Gehminuten vom Suanpakkad Palace und dem Suansantiparb Park entfernt. Es liegt auch in der Nähe der Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station und einer Bushaltestelle, 500 m. zum Airport Rail Link, der eine einfache Verkehrsanbindung bietet, um die Stadt zu erkunden.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Test&Go package are including breakfast.

7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.

Kostenloses WiFi Internet

COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site

24-Stunden-Rettungsdiensttransfer ins Krankenhaus

Registered nurse stand by 24 hour

Einweg-Flughafentransfer Von BKK oder DMK zum Hotel.

Complimentary​ drinking water.

Zweimal tägliche Temperaturkontrolle und Gesundheitsüberwachung unter Aufsicht der Krankenschwester.

Kostenlose chirurgische Gesichtsmasken, Alkohol-Handgel.

Arztberatung per Videoanruf.

Zusätzlicher Zimmerservice verfügbar.

ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels