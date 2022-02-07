BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
30 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 0
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 1
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 2
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 3
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 4
Seasons Siam Hotel - Image 5
+19 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
49 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 150 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Ladprao General Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel , und Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Booking requests for Seasons Siam Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Das Seasons Siam Hotel liegt günstig in der Nähe des Marktviertels Pratunam. Es bietet saubere und komfortable Unterkünfte zu einem guten Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis und kostenfreies WLAN in der Lobby.

Nur eine 40-minütige Autofahrt vom internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt bieten die Zimmer im Seasons Siam ein klassisches Design und die grundlegenden Annehmlichkeiten für einen erholsamen Aufenthalt. Ein 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice sorgt für den Komfort aller Gäste.

Mit einem Frühstück können Sie im hoteleigenen Restaurant, das köstliche thailändische und internationale Küche serviert, gut in den Tag starten. Die Unterkunft verfügt auch über ein Café und eine Bar, die sich ideal zum Entspannen nach einem langen Tag eignen.

Das Seasons Siam Hotel liegt nur 5 Gehminuten vom Suanpakkad Palace und dem Suansantiparb Park entfernt. Es liegt auch in der Nähe der Victory Monument BTS Skytrain Station und einer Bushaltestelle, 500 m. zum Airport Rail Link, der eine einfache Verkehrsanbindung bietet, um die Stadt zu erkunden.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Test&Go package are including breakfast.
  • 7 days, 10 days, 14 days package including breakfast, lunch, dinner.
  • Kostenloses WiFi Internet
  • COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on site
  • 24-Stunden-Rettungsdiensttransfer ins Krankenhaus
  • Registered nurse stand by 24 hour
  • Einweg-Flughafentransfer Von BKK oder DMK zum Hotel.
  • Complimentary​ drinking water.
  • Zweimal tägliche Temperaturkontrolle und Gesundheitsüberwachung unter Aufsicht der Krankenschwester.
  • Kostenlose chirurgische Gesichtsmasken, Alkohol-Handgel.
  • Arztberatung per Videoanruf.
  • Zusätzlicher Zimmerservice verfügbar.
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 49 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
22
Sehr gut
15
Durchschnittlich
8
Arm
2
Schrecklich
2
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Jahreszeiten Siam Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇺🇸Ron Black

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 22/01/2022
4.8 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Professional
  • Fast
  • Near a lot of street food
  • Test at location
  • Good A/C
  • Good WiFi
Negative
  • TV didn’t work… who care with WiFi !

I picked the cheapest hotel in the program, I got my money’s worth and more ! Was waiting for me at the airport early in the morning, fast trip to the hotel. They test you as soon as you arrive, and the results were back around 8pm. They call you to let know your result, and you’re free to leave the hotel with a negative result. I’d use them again if I enter in the same way.

🇵🇭Romnick Cajigal

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
3.9 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly and helpful staff
  • Fast release of PCR test result
  • Good hotel location
Negative
  • No map of the area available for guests
  • Room given did not have a good view

Enjoyed my experience with Seasons Siam Hotel. Hotel staff and personnel were very helpful. Awesome!

🇵🇭Kelly Anne Viernes

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
4.3 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Understanding in the changes made before the arrival

I appreciate the hotel for keeping my booking despite of the several changes on the arrival date. Though I paid 1000thb for the urgent change, it is quite understandable given the changes. Overall, it was a good stay. From the airport pick-up up to the check out. Everything went smoothly.

🇨🇦Andrew Paul

Bewertet am 21/01/2022
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room

From the airport pickup, to the testing, to the clean room and excellent food service, I would easily recommend Seasons Siam to anyone for a reasonably priced ASQ option. Thank you to all the staff!

🇬🇧Kevin Andrew Bendall

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
2.3 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • They were nice people
Negative
  • You had to pay extra for food when it should have been in the cost. This room should cost 800 bht not 3,600 that I had to pay.

This room should cost 800 bht a night not 3,600 that I had to pay. I feel as a tourist I was taken advantage of again.

🇮🇳Ganeshkumar Sundarrajan

Bewertet am 15/01/2022
Angekommen um 30/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • * Food excellent
  • * Environment peaceful
Negative
  • Room cooling is not good, can repair A/c and improve cooling

can stay overall good hotel, 1 pcr test & Pick up from airport good next time i come over there to stay

🇲🇾D. Y

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
3.0 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Good water pressure, breakfast was okay, solid wifi, functional TV, spacious room
Negative
  • Dusty sheets and pillow cases, repeated switch clicking noise from next room, can hear furniture moving at 3am.

Requested to move to another room but got rejected. Really annoyed by the clicking sound throughout the night.

🇵🇭Wilson ebarle alinea

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Smooth accomodation
  • No hassle
  • Very helpful
  • Cheap but 5 star experience
Negative
  • none

Nothing negative for this hotel as for my experience during my 1 day test and go experience. Highly recommended

🇺🇸Caleb Collette

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room

My experience was very stress-free and easy going from the airport to the hotel. Everything was taken care of. The food and service were excellent, too.

🇮🇳Awadhesh kumar

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Near to All modes of transport, cheaper compared to other hotels
Negative
  • Late report (but not in hotel's hand)

If the hotel could provide lunch too, it will be good. I May understand as RT PCR cost is super expensive, this can't be possible .

🇵🇭Genelynn Niadas

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 20/12/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Food is good
Negative
  • None.

I really enjoyed my stay in the AQ hotel. It is very clean, the food is really nice and cheap. Their safety measures are excellent

🇱🇦Soupha Rawady

Bewertet am 02/01/2022
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
2.8 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Smooth airport transfer with quick check in
Negative
  • Meals not included, bed not comfortable. Room without view

Not recommended for the stay longer than one night. Full meals should be included in the one day package

🇲🇾Huiying Chin

Bewertet am 29/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Solid wifi, clean room, comfy bed, nice hot water with good pressure, filling breakfast
Negative
  • No vegetarian option or even any chance to choose breakfast, just had the standard western breakfast

Solid option, shuttle driver did not speak English but agent helped me find my driver at the airport. Comfortable and clean basic room with air conditioning. Hot water with good pressure for showering. Good kettle in the room for me to make warm water and tea. Large bottle of drinking water. Twin room with two beds, very clean. Quiet on the 3rd floor, can hear traffic during day time.

🇮🇹RICCARDO BRANDONI

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 11/12/2021
3.1 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • VERY FAST CHECKIN AND CHECK OUT , KIND NURSE ABOUT PCR TEST
Negative
  • THE WALL IN MY PANORAMIC ROOM

IT IS AN HOTEL OK FOR 1 NIGHT BUT ONLY FOR SLEEP. NO HAVE BEAUTIFUL PANORAMA FROM MY ROOM. THANK YOU

🇦🇺Barry Paul Shattock

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
2.3 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Covid testing efficient.
  • Staff friendly & helpful.
Negative
  • TV reception poor. Room service slow
  • Breakfast served cold
  • Water supply interrupted. Later dirty.

Room service was slow. Breakfast was served cold. TV reception was very poor.Water supply stopped. When started water was dirty.

🇩🇰Jens Lausten Hansen

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
3.5 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Room has what is needed.
Negative
  • Reception forgot to tell my testresult, so I had to call them.

Airport pick up went well. Only one other passenger in the car. Covid test was made at the hotel. Test result available at 8 pm. I arrived the hotel around 10 am (airport around 8 am). Only meal included was breakfast witch was delivered to the room. Nothing special, but not bad. The bed was fine and the room very quiet. Many TV channels but nothing to watch that had my interest. Only negative to say is that the reception forgot to tell me my test result at 8 pm. So I called them at 8.30 pm.

🇺🇸Jaxon Brown

Bewertet am 22/12/2021
Angekommen um 15/01/2022
0.5 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • None.
Negative
  • Will not fully refund your money for 1-night when Thai government changes to extend AQ requirements to 7-nights before your booking date.

If you paid for 1-day Test and Go, but Thai government changes requirements to 7-day before your booking date, don’t expect your money back.

🇪🇸Josu Eizmendi Pérez

Bewertet am 19/12/2021
Angekommen um 03/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room

I just stayed for one night and it was everything alright. Although what I would suggest is letting do the check out later.

🇬🇧John Garry Cross

Bewertet am 15/12/2021
Angekommen um 29/11/2021
3.8 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • Service
  • Covid 19 protocol
Negative
  • Breakfast was cold when arrived outside door.

The whole experience, although not pleasurable( being locked up) was from being transported from airport to checking in quite efficient& not in any way daunting. I had forgotten my 2pin plug for my phone & one of the hotel staff went to 7/11 to buy me one & was promptly delivered to my door. My result came in within 7 hrs.

🇦🇺Clifford Simpson

Bewertet am 08/12/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
3.3 Standard Room
Positiv     
  • ,Friendly and helpful staff
Negative
  • Cold breakfast and no follow up information on home test 7 days later or test kit given or where to get test kit or where to send the results. My results of initial covid test on arrival at hotel was only given to me when I was halfway out if the hotel driveway by one of their staff chasing after the taxi.

Average hotel for the price you pay . Friendly, helpful staff . Cold breakfast and no advice or follow up information concerning the covid test you are supposed take after leaving the hotel..

